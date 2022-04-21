Entara Appoints Megan Mayer as Director of Cyber Security Services

CHICAGO, April 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Entara, a security-focused eXtended Service Provider (XSP), is excited to announce the appointment of Megan Mayer as the new Director of Cyber Security Services. Megan, a leading figure in cyber security, brings nearly 15 years of experience working in IT and security operations in regulated environments, like the utilities and manufacturing spaces.

"When I first met Megan, I knew that she would make a great addition to our team and bring significant value to our clients," said Pamela Diaz, CEO and President of Entara. "Megan has a unique insight into the needs and issues that our clients experience because she has spent her career in their shoes. Her experience working in regulated industries will make her a formidable ally for our clients as they work to understand and fight against cyber threats."

As the Director of Cyber Security Services, Megan will guide and contribute to the offensive operations, tactics, and vulnerability identification that enables Entara's clients to proactively address threats before they're realized. She will also own the strategic development and implementation of our cyber security division as a key leader within our XSP practice and will lead and scale our team of security engineers and analysts.

"During my time in the industry, I have seen cyber security protection increase significantly in both importance and complexity," said Mayer. "Entara is uniquely positioned to support their clients as an XSP, and I am excited to work in collaboration with the team to design and implement services around our security standards and act as a cascading voice of security to our clients."

Megan previously served as the Manager of Cyber Security of a midsized, global manufacturing company. Her vast experience includes leading and evolving her organization's cyber security roadmap, identifying security policy gaps, institutionalizing security policies and compliance, and driving a cyber safety program for all employees. She also led the adoption of an industry-standard best practice framework, conducted risk assessments, and oversaw the investigation of all security incidents.

As the first woman to graduate from Purdue's Bachelor of Science program in Computer Information Technology, Assurance, and Security, Megan brings a sense of resiliency, dedication, and innovative thinking to her role as the Director of Cyber Security Services at Entara. She also has a Master's Degree in Computer, Information, and Network Security from DePaul University. Megan is passionate about teaching students, especially young women, about careers in STEM. She is a regular volunteer with Step Up, a nonprofit that teaches young women about careers in STEM, and is actively involved with her local School Corporation Board of Technology, the Merrillville Career and Technical Education Stakeholders.

About Entara

Entara sets the standard as the world's first eXtended Service Provider (XSP). We deliver exceptional, security-focused IT solutions for our clients, including IT managed services, security integration services, and breach remediation and recovery services. We're built from the ground up to provide the strategic vision, platforms, processes, and people to travel with our clients on the path to their best IT future.

Entara was recognized on the CRN 2022 MSP 500 list in the Security 100 category. We have also been formally recognized as one of Chicago's Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® each year from 2017-2021, and we're consistently ranked by MSPmentor as a Top 200 Global IT Managed Services provider and Top 100 Global IT Security Managed Services Provider. For more information, please visit https://www.entaracorp.com/.

