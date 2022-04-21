everbowl™ Unveils Smoothie Line

SAN DIEGO, April 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Southern California-based craft superfood chain, everbowlTM (http://www.everbowl.com), is giving conscious eaters another tasty way to fuel their active lifestyles, unveiling a new line of four healthy smoothie concoctions now available at all traditional locations across the country.

Like its bowls, everbowl's smoothies are made from good-for-you, natural ingredients, founded on antioxidant-rich, vitamin-filled superfoods. Debuted April 4, the smoothies represent a major expansion of the company's menu and are expected to entice both regular customers and new converts to the active, on-the-go lifestyle the everbowl brand promotes.

"These refreshing smoothies are a great way to give your body the nutrition it needs to perform during the workday, recover from a workout, or while enjoying your favorite outdoor activities," said Erik Hansen, everbowl Chief Operating Officer. "Market testing demonstrated that the flavor-packed, blended beverages add variety, and were a natural extension of the everbowl offering. These smoothies now allow guests to enjoy their favorite everbowl flavor combinations, packed with healthy ingredients, in an on-the-go form factor."

The new line offers a range of flavor profiles, such as the Pitaya Wonder, which is based on everbowl's proprietary twist on the tropical Pitaya (or Dragonfruit) superfruit. The everbowl recipe embellishes the pitaya's subtle sweetness - it has been compared to a kiwi or pear - with strawberries, pineapple and coconut for a refreshing island vibe.

The other smoothies are just as inventive and inviting:

Matcha Magic, also based on an everbowl exclusive recipe that incorporates the Asian green tea extract with bananas and almond milk, creating a unique blend of umami and sweetness.



PB Cacao Dream, a traditional favorite layering the classic chocolate/peanut butter combination with banana and almond milk.



Nanaberry Bliss, a timeless classic with bananas and strawberries swirled in a vanilla base, giving it a more youthful personality.

"The smoothie line expansion is the first of an ongoing long-term product development strategy to drive traffic with a new audience and increase frequency with our existing loyal customer base," said Kate Morgan, Vice President, Marketing and Operations. "We believe once customers try the smoothies, they will not only be hooked on the beverages but also more inclined to try other menu offerings paving the way for us to develop and introduce more innovative products in the future."

About everbowl™

Established in 2016, everbowl™ is a Southern California-based quick-serve restaurant chain with over 50 locations in California, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Missouri, Nevada, Oregon, South Carolina, Texas, and Utah with plans to open an additional 150+ locations over the next 36 months in Colorado, Idaho, Louisiana, Texas, North Carolina, and more. Everbowl offers a menu of build-your-own craft superfood bowls and smoothies featuring acai, pitaya, matcha, blue majic, vanilla, chia pudding, coconut, cacao and chewy as the base ingredient options along with unlimited fresh fruit toppings and healthy super stuff add-ins. Through a growing footprint of retail locations and CPG product extensions, everbowl encourages consumers to "Unevolve™" - to live actively and eat "stuff that's been around forever™." Franchise opportunities are available. Visit https:// www.everbowl.com/franchise.

