ITegrity, Inc. Wins SBA's 2022 Mid-Atlantic Region Small Business Prime Contractor of the Year

SILVER SPRING, Md., April 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ITegrity was recently awarded the Mid-Atlantic Small Business Administration's (SBA) Small Business Prime Contractor of the Year Award for 2022. This award honors small businesses that have provided the Government with outstanding goods and services as a prime contractor. To be eligible for this award, nominees had to meet rigorous criteria, including contract performance, customer satisfaction, and innovation.

"Each year since 1963, the President of the United States has issued a proclamation calling for the celebration of National Small Business Week (NSBW). As we approach this year's NSBW (May 2-5), we want to take this moment to recognize outstanding small business owners like yourself for your personal successes and contributions to our nation. More than half of Americans either own or work for a small business, but this year, yours stood out," said Bibi Hidalgo, Associate Administrator of the Office of Government Contracting and Business Development for the SBA.

As an SBA 8(a)-certified small business, ITegrity's mission has always been to provide innovative and cost-effective solutions in technical, engineering, and management solutions to the Federal Government. ITegrity is ISO 9001, ISO 27001, and ISO 20000 certified, as well as a CMMI Level 3 (SVC&DEV) rated business. Services offered include Software Engineering and Application Support, Program Management, Business Intelligence, Cyber Security, Engineering Design & Configuration Management, and Telecommunications. ITegrity has cemented their spot as an industry leader by building quality relationships with clients, employees, and partners. A core value for ITegrity is conducting business with integrity and customer satisfaction above profits. Services are delivered by adding value, continuous improvement, and a genuine commitment to clients. ITegrity takes great pride in delivering high-quality solutions with integrity, consistency, and vision.

ITegrity employees are vital to their success. The Management Team strives to ensure positive employee welfare and well-being, both personally and professionally—they successfully accomplish this through mutual respect, listening, and responding to feedback; ultimately creating an environment in which people can excel at what they do. ITegrity believes that by rewarding and inspiring employees, it allows them to reach their full potential and they will then go above and beyond for clients. ITegrity is committed to creating environments that emphasize teamwork, cooperation, and communication both on-site and offsite.

"This award is dedicated to all ITegrity employees and is reflective of the excellence and commitment that our employees consistently provide to our customers. Our team approaches each opportunity with passion, dedication, and innovation—ultimately delivering the best results for our clients. We hire the brightest industry professionals and give them a platform to thrive. ITegrity places an emphasis on a culture immersed with empathy, trust, open communication, and career growth—which is evident in our team's consistent recognition and long-standing relationships with Federal Agencies," says Tarandeep Bawa, ITegrity's President and CEO.

More about ITegrity

www.itegrityinc.com

PR Contact: Katie Baier

443-890-0363

Related Images











Image 1









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment