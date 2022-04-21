French English

Paris, 21/04/2022

PRESS RELEASE

EDWARD BOUYGUES APPOINTED CHAIRMAN OF BOUYGUES TELECOM

The Board of Directors of Bouygues Telecom met on 21 April 2022 to appoint Edward Bouygues as Chairman from this day forward and therefore succeeding Richard Viel. In addition to this new responsibility, Edward Bouygues will continue to carry out his duties as Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the Bouygues group.

Edward Bouygues, aged 38, is a graduate of ESSCA, Angers (specialising in banking and finance) and holds an MBA from the London Business School. After having spent five years as a works supervisor and in marketing at Bouygues Construction, he joined Bouygues Telecom in February 2014 as Head of Marketing. He was then appointed Director of Marketing, with responsibility for services, content and product design, before being appointed CEO of RCBT (the Club Bouygues Telecom store network) in February 2017. In January 2019, he joined Bouygues Telecom’s Executive Committee and in February 2021 he became Executive

Vice-President with responsibility for development. He then became Chairman of Bouygues Telecom on 21 April 2022.

As previously announced, Benoît Torloting was appointed Chief Executive Officer of Bouygues Telecom on 1 January 2022.

Olivier Roussat, Chief Executive Officer of the Bouygues group, had the following to say about this appointment:

“I congratulate Edward Bouygues on taking on his new duties and wish him every success in this position. I would also like to thank Richard Viel warmly for all the work he has done over the past 24 years at the Group’s service. Richard played a major role in Bouygues Telecom’s recovery over the past few years. Thanks to him and his teams, Bouygues Telecom is now a robust business that is experiencing strong growth.”

ABOUT BOUYGUES

Bouygues is a diversified services group operating in over 80 countries with 124,600 employees all working to make life better every day. Its business activities in construction (Bouygues Construction, Bouygues Immobilier, Colas), media (TF1) and telecoms (Bouygues Telecom) are able to drive growth since they all satisfy constantly changing and essential needs.

