Earthly Mist Nature’s Alternative Opens Its Smart Vending in West Siloam Springs, Adair County

WEST SILOAM SPRINGS, Okla., April 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Earthly Mist is excited to announce the grand opening of its first smart vending kratom kiosks in Adair County. This new location is located at 189 S, US-59, Watts, OK 74964 in West Siloam Springs - Next to Dollar General. This location is 20 feet from the Arkansas boarder.



Kratom is an herbal extract that comes from the leaves of an evergreen tree (Mitragyna speciosa) grown mainly in Southeast Asia. The American Kratom Association (http://www.americankratom.org) is an organization that advocates for Kratom. The association estimates that 10-16 million people in the US use Kratom. People both eat the ground leaves or make them into tea.

While Kratom is commonly used for withdrawals from heroin, morphine, and other opioid drugs, (http://www.webmd.com/vitamins/ai/ingredientmono-1513/kratom), Earthy Mist customer Jason Baxter states, "Kratom has helped me significantly with chronic pain due to a herniated disk injury I sustained 10 years ago." Another customer, Kathy Lewis said, "Kratom has saved my life. I suffer from rheumatoid arthritis. I have been using Kratom for 3 years and kratom has helped me wean off opioids. It helps me to move around better and get through the day. It also helps with my anxiety to keep me calm. Kratom has saved my life!”

Earthly Mist currently offers multiple strains of kratom based on three vein colors: Green Vein, Red Vein and White Vein, which can be purchased in powder or capsule form.

Earthly Mist started its operation in 2014. Since opening, Earthly Mist has expanded, with stores in:



-Tulsa, OK

-Oklahoma City, OK

Store Manager CJ Matt states, "Earthly Mist is not only here to provide kratom that's organic, clean, and healthy, but is also an informational hub for those that are looking to use kratom to enhance their lives in a positive way. Kratom is a great way to journey into the wonderful world of plant-based alternatives. Also, we're the only company that provides food grade Kratom, licensed by the Oklahoma Department of Health."

Earthly Mist not only has food grade kratom, licensed by the state health department, but lab tests every batch for quality and safety, has UV lighting, and is still able to keep their kratom at $5 oz.

Residents wanting kratom in Arkansas must drive to Oklahoma to get it. This can be expensive and sometimes, a long drive is hard to fit into one's schedule. Luckily Earthly Mist, in West Siloam Springs, Oklahoma, has a self-service, 24/7 kratom location. Kratom at $5 oz helps with these gas prices and the 24/7 kratom location will help with their tight schedules, as they can visit the self-service store anytime they like.

Self-service isn't for everyone but for those looking to save money and have access to kratom 24/7, it's a life saver.

Also, the first time you visit a kratom self-service kiosk, there's a one-time set up process. This keeps under 18 kids out. This first-time process can take up to 10 minutes but there is 24/7 customer support that will assist you by phone. For some, this process can be a little frustrating, but most like the fact that even though Oklahoma has no law about kids using kratom (and many locations will sell to kids for a profit) Earthly Mist will not sacrifice health, safety, common sense and maturity for a buck!

A video accompanying this announcement is available at: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/66041868-5afd-4b1f-921f-6801e9752646