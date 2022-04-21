GiveMePower Corp Engages Maxim Group LLC to Provide Strategic Advisory and Investment Banking Services

Torrance, CA, April 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GiveMePower Corp (OTC PINK: GMPW), an operator and manager of a portfolio of real estate and financial services assets and operations to empower black persons in the United States through financial tools and resources, announces the hiring of Maxim Group LLC, a leading full-service investment banking, securities and wealth management firm, to provide strategic advisory and investment banking services for the Company's 2021-2023 corporate initiative roadmap.



GiveMePower Corp's Chief Executive Officer Frank I Igwealor states, "After extensive meetings with the Maxim team discussing corporate initiatives for 2021-2023, we felt the timing was right to retain the firm and advance with the roadmap now in place as articulated in GMPW’s effective S-1. We look forward to working with them and leveraging their expertise in order to maximize shareholder value."

Continuing on last year's progress, the Company is moving to become a financial technology company (FINTEC) business that comprises of (1) one-to-four branch federally licensed bank in each jurisdiction, (2) a machine learning (ML) and artificial intelligence (AI) enabled loan and insurance underwriting platform, (3) blockchain-powered transaction processing and payment systems, (4) cryptocurrency transaction processing platform, and (5) emerging cryptocurrency opportunities portfolio; giving access to the unbanked, underserved residents of majorly black communities across the United States.

Frank I Igwealor concluded with, "2021 was a transformative year; we cemented our position in real estate business and launched our Entrepreneurship Development Initiative, helping save more than 26 abandoned shells that are being redeployed through the hands of passionate entrepreneurs to visions and financial goals and build shareholders’ value. Our EDI changed the life of many entrepreneurs and shareholders. By delivering to the market place a shareholders’ protecting platform, we have laid a foundation which we can build upon as the number of issuers and retail investors are aware of the new path to success in the sometimes illiquid micro-cap market."

About Maxim Group LLC

Maxim Group LLC is a leading full-service investment banking, securities and wealth management firm headquartered in New York. The Firm provides a full array of financial services including investment banking; private wealth management; and global institutional equity, fixed income and derivative sales & trading, equity research and prime brokerage services to a diverse range of corporate clients, institutional investors and high net worth individuals. Maxim Group is a registered broker-dealer with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and the Municipal Securities Rulemaking Board (MSRB), and is a member of the following: Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA), Securities Insurance Protection Corporation (SIPC), NASDAQ Stock Market and NYSE Arca, Inc. To learn more about Maxim Group, visit www.maximgrp.com.

About GiveMePower.

GiveMePower Corporation operates and manages a portfolio of real estate and financial services assets and operations to empower black persons in the United States through financial tools and resources. Givemepower is primarily focused on: (1) creating and empowering local black businesses in urban America; and (2) creating real estate properties and businesses in opportunity zones and other distressed neighborhood across America. GMPW is moving to become a financial technology company (FINTEC) business that comprises of (1) one-to-four branch federally licensed bank in each jurisdiction, (2) a machine learning (ML) and artificial intelligence (AI) enabled loan and insurance underwriting platform, (3) blockchain-powered transaction processing and payment systems, (4) cryptocurrency transaction processing platform, and (5) emerging cryptocurrency opportunities portfolio; giving access to the unbanked, underserved residents of majorly black communities across the United States. This is the fulfillment of mission of operating and managing a portfolio of real estate and financial services assets and operations to empower black persons in the United States through financial tools and resources, with a primary focused on: (1) creating and empowering local black businesses in urban America; and (2) creating real estate properties and businesses in opportunity zones and other distressed neighborhood across America. Our FINTEC operations would cover the basic areas of traditional banking-digitally enhance, ML and Ai enabled lending and insurance underwriting, areas of private equity, business lending and venture capital that invest in young black entrepreneurs, and seeding their viable business plans/ideas on blockchain-powered financial services delivery platform that connects, black entrepreneurs, black borrowers, consumers, banks, and institutional investors. Our real estate division invests in Opportunity Zones, Affordable Housing, and specialized real estate properties.

Online: https://givemepowercorp.com/

www.twitter.com/GiveMePower5

Disclaimer: GiveMePower Corp does not warrant or represent that the unauthorized use of materials drawn from the content of this document will not infringe rights of third parties who are not owned or affiliated by GiveMePower Corp. Further GiveMePower Corp cannot be held responsible or liable for the unauthorized use of this document's content by third parties unknown to the company.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements. The terms and phrases "expects," "would," "will," "believes," and similar terms and phrases are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on estimates and assumptions made by GiveMePower in light of its experience and its perception of current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors that GiveMePower believes are appropriate in the circumstances. Many factors could cause GiveMePower 's actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Certain risk factors that may cause actual results to differ are set forth in GiveMePower 's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (which may be obtained at http://www.sec.gov). These factors should be considered carefully, and readers should not place undue reliance on GiveMePower 's forward-looking statements. GiveMePower has no intention and undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and as that term is defined in the Private Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which are subject to risks and uncertainties and may change at any time. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors including, without limitation, (i) uncertainties regarding the Company's ability to obtain adequate financing on a timely basis including financing for specific projects, (ii) the financial and operating performance of the Company's projects after commissioning, (iii) uncertainties regarding the market for and value of carbon credits and other environmental attributes, (iv) political and governmental risks associated with the countries in which the Company operates, (v) unanticipated delays associated with project implementation including designing, constructing and equipping projects, as well as delays in obtaining required government permits and approvals, (vi) the development stage of the Company's business, (vii) its lack of operating history and (viii) the financial, technological, and regulatory uncertainties relating to developing, constructing and completing to operational status, a biogas generation facility such as the Project. As such, there is no assurance that the initiatives described in the press release will be successfully implemented or meet expectations.

The Company assumes no obligation to update the information in this release.

