Avid Media Composer Delivers Over-The-Shoulder Collaboration to Film and Broadcast Production Workflows

BURLINGTON, Mass., April 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avid® (Nasdaq: AVID) today launched the latest version of Media Composer® video editing software with new features that dramatically enhance the speed and productivity of creative teams and individuals. These include an “over-the-shoulder” remote collaboration experience available natively in Media Composer | Ultimate™ and Media Composer | Enterprise™ editions. The groundbreaking integration of the SRT (Secure Reliable Transport) protocol empowers editors to stream their high-resolution video and audio sequences anywhere at any time directly to individual or multiple end-points simultaneously—just like viewing editors’ work in-person, over their shoulder—whether Media Composer is on premises or in the cloud.

With secure streaming to any device, workflows with Media Composer can now incorporate a “third monitor” experience that accelerates collaborative interaction such as content review and approval by producers and clients, facilitating real-time feedback and bringing projects to conclusion faster.

Although SRT ensures secure streaming of content with end-to-end 128/256-bit AES encryption, users additionally can restrict client access to Media Composer output. Teams can connect to a Haivision Gateway on premises or in the cloud to enable stream replication and firewall traversal so that devices behind a firewall can reach streams without breaching network security.

“Our users will achieve big gains in team productivity and individual performance with this new release of Media Composer,” said Michael Krulik, Video Product Evangelist, Avid. “With the ability to stream video and audio from Media Composer using the SRT protocol, true over-the-shoulder experiences for people working anywhere are finally here.”

Several additional productivity-boosting features for Media Composer users have been introduced recently including:

Role-Based—The only non-linear editor with a completely customizable toolset that enables creative teams to build and distribute role-specific tools that follow the user, not the machine, including configuring user interfaces, media creation settings, project settings, workspaces, toolbars, timeline views, bin views, and more with Media Composer | Enterprise.

Customizable—User interface enhancements allow for a customized workspace so a user can maximize editing efficiency including docking the Tool Palette; organizing bin content quickly; and moving clips up in the timeline.

Expansive—A single sequence can now include as many as 99 video tracks and 99 audio tracks—dramatically expanding a user’s creative freedom, ability to create more VFX-heavy sequences, and build bigger audio mixes.

Efficient—Support for Media Composer | Distributed Processing™ which off-loads processor-intensive media creation workflow tasks such as renders, mix-downs and exports, and frees up users’ edit workstations—removing downtime from the production process for faster project turnaround.

What is SRT?

SRT is an open source video transport protocol and technology stack developed by Avid’s partner Haivision. Supporting SRT ensures choice and flexibility in establishing over-the-shoulder workflows that can be based on software, or a mix of hardware and software. Avid is one of four advisory members of the SRT Alliance.

Learn more about over-the-shoulder experiences for Media Composer users at www.avid.com/media-composer/over-the-shoulder.

Avid Powers Greater Creators

People who create media for a living become greater creators with Avid’s award-winning technology solutions to make, manage and monetize today’s most celebrated video and audio content—from iconic movies and binge-worthy TV series, to network news and sports, to recorded music and the live stage. What began more than 30 years ago with our invention of nonlinear digital video editing has led to individual artists, creative teams and organizations everywhere subscribing to our powerful tools and collaborating securely in the cloud. We continue to re-imagine the many ways editors, musicians, producers, journalists, and other content creators will bring their stories to life. Discover the possibilities at avid.com and join the conversation on social media with the multitude of brilliant creative people who choose Avid for a lifetime of success.



© 2022 Avid Technology, Inc., Avid, its logo, Media Composer, Media Composer | Distributed Processing, Media Composer | Enterprise and Media Composer | Ultimate are trademarks or registered trademarks of Avid Technology, Inc. or its subsidiaries in the United States and/or other countries. All rights reserved. All other trademarks are property of their respective owners. Product features, specifications, system requirements and availability are subject to change without notice.

PR Contacts