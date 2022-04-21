The Orcs Solana-Based Play-to-Earn Game by Offering Many Exciting P2E Benefits And Incentives

Prague, Czech Republic, April 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- It is a well-known fact that the gaming business is rapidly evolving. Play-To-Earn (P2E) games will inevitably take the place of traditional games, as they broaden perspectives and enhance the overall gaming experience.

The Orcs is such a game. Essentially, it is a card game in which players participate in epic battles with a hero from a certain side who has a unique ultimate ability. The game will be developed using the Solana platform, and is currently among the most promising blockchain systems. Moreover, the $ORCS token will be the game's primary currency and actively help support the ecosystem, allowing users to successfully play, earn, sell, and trade in-game assets. In this way, the project effectively blends the concepts of gaming, crypto and blockchain.

Important details

Firstly, let’s understand what the key details of this game are. To begin with, the crew will create several encounters with The Orcs NFT. The team will do its best to adapt and deliver value and utility to the holders as time passes and the crypto market evolves. The long-term objective will be to establish a strong community and brand, both of which are important factors for longevity in this sector. Also, the Genesis Orcs collection will provide customers complete access to the game and all of its advantages. This will be the first collection for minting purposes as well.

As if enjoying the game wasn’t enough, holders of the collection will also enjoy a slew of special bonuses. For instance, staking Genesis Orcs earns $ORCS tokens on a daily basis. In the future, the Orc may modify its appearance or be dispatched on an expedition through OrcLand in search of a mystery mutant. Users may even take advantage of the dating app to locate their 'Lady Orc' and have a 'Baby Orc’, which is certainly an aspect unique to this project.

In addition, for those who wish to explore the project but lack the NFT, the team will create a unique recruitment module that will permit users to gain full access to the game or find a companion for an adventure. By doing this, entry barriers to the game are reduced and nearly everyone can take part.

Why play The Orcs?

There are many reasons as to why The Orcs is being played by numerous people across the world. Its gameplay is addictive, it has a well-balanced game economy, it has community-driven incentives, an effective P2E infrastructure, is highly accessible, and is built on Unity. All of these work well together to provide an enriching and memorable experience.

The Orcs has been under development since October 2021, when the team decided to go beyond the typical PFP Project on Solana and create something larger. After a half-year of hard work on details and the game's Pre-Alpha version, the crew is ready to dominate the Solana blockchain and will accomplish their vision for The Orcs project no matter what.

To further build the community, the team intends to grant all holders access to the OrcDAO and DAO Dashboard. Royalties from the secondary market would be deposited in the DAO Treasury Wallet, which will be managed by DAO members. As a result, a primary objective would be to become one of the greatest Web 3.0 organizations as well, which makes sense as the world is rapidly approaching the inevitable shift to the next age of digitization, namely the Web 3.0 era.

The final phase will be the 'Growth Elixir' evolution process, which will transform Baby Orc into a GEN2 Orc. Orcs from GEN2 can be turned into 3D counterparts and sent to the metaverse. Other notable features include ‘Mutation’, ‘Breeding’, and much more.

About The Orcs

THE ORCS is a group of 8,888 hand-drawn Orcs with over 600 distinct qualities that live on the Solana blockchain. Every piece of artwork is unique, extremely detailed, and bears a bit of the artist, who is enamored with fantasy-themed concepts and whose imagination goes beyond any praise. Each Orc also provides people access to several benefits and prizes. Plenty more exciting developments are in the works too, so fans definitely have a lot to look forward to.

Discord: http://discord.gg/theorcs

Website: https://theorcs.io

Twitter: http://twitter.com/TheOrcsNFT

Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/c/TheOrcs

Whitepaper: https://whitepaper.theorcs.io

Medium: https://theorcs.medium.com

Linktree: https://linktr.ee/theorcs





