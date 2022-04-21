Contango Digital Partners with Nakamoto Games to Build Out Blockchain Gaming and Decentralized Applications

Toronto, ON, April 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Contango Digital, a blockchain- and decentralization-focused investment group that helps scale innovative and promising blockchain projects, has partnered with Nakamoto Games, the premier play-to-earn gaming ecosystem. The partnership will focus on building out the future of blockchain gaming and virtual metaverses and creating the sustainable rewards, multiplayer functionality, unparalleled user experiences, and online security needed by the next generation of decentralized online games.



The partnership announcement was followed by a flurry of online activity, with Nakamoto Games announcing a joint AMA (Ask Me Anything) with the Contango Digital team, rewards for participation in the AMA, and the development of a joint strategy program in which Nakamoto Games and Contango Digital would work to educate users about blockchain gaming, the concept of sustainable rewards in play-to-earn ecosystems, how to develop functionality and exceptional user experiences, and what current trends are shaping the future outlook of the blockchain gaming space.

Joshua Field, the Managing Director of Partnerships at Contango Digital, commented on the partnership by saying: “Partnering with Nakamoto Games was an easy decision to make. The team’s industry-leading expertise in blockchain gaming and deep understanding of game mechanics, project rollouts, customer acquisition, and P2E rewards positions it perfectly for maximizing the return on new capital investments and we are thrilled to be working with them on this new venture.”

Tor, the CEO of Nakamoto Games, shared similar sentiments by saying: “We are proud to be partnering with Contango Digital and are excited about the opportunities our teams will share as we build out our joint vision of blockchain gaming for the future. The overlaps and synergies between the Nakamoto Games development team and Contango Digital’s deep expertise in Web3 will help us bring new, exciting, and rewarding experiences to players all around the world.”

Nakamoto Games has already released a slew of well-received gaming titles, from Duck Hunter, NAKA Strike, and NAKAR to Cat Planet, Candy Shop, Alien Apocalypse, and more. These games range from puzzle and adventure games to high-paced action games, first-person shooters, multiplayer games, racing games, and more.

In partnership, Contango Digital and Nakamoto Games are facilitating the Project Analysis Bounty. The chosen submission will receive an allocation of $2,000 USD worth of NAKA Tokens and a contract for (3) paid research articles, respectively.

To learn more, browse the Diligence tab on the Contango.digital webpage and the partner portfolio here.You can also check out Nakamoto Games’ catalog of games here.

About Contango Digital

Contango invests in innovative start-up projects that are making a difference in and building Web3. The project’s mission is to unleash the power of Web3 and the open internet while empowering the innovators behind it. Contango Digital builds on the expertise of seasoned professionals and is helping to build the architecture of the decentralized future while investing in promising projects that can catalyze adoption.

About Nakamoto Games

Nakamoto Games is building the premier play-to-earn ecosystem that gives anyone with an internet connection the opportunity to earn cryptocurrency and generate a sustainable source of income by playing fun, interactive, and highly engaging blockchain-based games. Players benefit by earning for playing games they enjoy, and developers can use platform services and resources to launch, market, grow, and monetize their play-to-earn games to new and existing audiences. Learn more by reading the project lite paper or by visiting https://nakamoto.games/.

Media Contact

Robert Penington

robert@thronepr.com

