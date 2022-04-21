eWorld Companies, Inc. Plans Major Marketing Push for its Bitcoin Wine NFT Project

Escondido, CA, April 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- eWorld Companies, Inc. (OTC: EWRC) and its wholly owned subsidiary Angelini Trading Company have spent the past four months planning and prepping for an upcoming major marketing push to promote its highly anticipated Bitcoin Wine NFT project, which the company says will commence within the next 7 to 10 days. During that time the company has been busy previewing the project at prestigious art shows and other public and private events, preparing and submitting updated corporate filings, and lining up the appropriate marketing partners for the project.



The Bitcoin Wine NFT project was introduced at a public event for the first time on December 5, 2021 during the internationally prestigious Art Basel Miami Beach Art Show. eWorld Companies CEO Pablo Gallardo Wagner explained the reason for the December “soft launch” date as follows, “The Bitcoin Wine NFT launch was originally planned for early 2022, but the NFT was completed ahead of schedule, and when the opportunity arose to unveil it at such a prestigious international art event, it was simply too good to pass up.”

After being canceled in 2020, Art Basel Miami Beach returned in December 2021 with a newly found focus on NFTs, and as expected, NFTs played an oversized role in the event's return. Art Basel is an international art fair staged annually in Basel, Switzerland; Miami Beach; Hong Kong and beginning in 2022, Paris, France. Art Basel Miami Beach is North America's most comprehensive international contemporary art fair with over 250 galleries from 35 countries showcasing works by more than 4,000 artists and drawing more than 60,000 attendees, including art dealers, artists, collectors and aficionados. Art Basel refers to the singular fair held at the Miami Beach Convention Center, but the spirit of Art Basel lives in venues big and small throughout the city hosting satellite fairs, glittering parties and events in a week that's become known as Miami Art Week.

On December 4th, Fluluv, the original visionary behind the Bitcoin Wine project, teamed up with the leaders behind another NFT project, “Lil Bitcoin”, to host a premier VIP event: “Crypto Money: The Wolf of Miami”. The event showcased art from some of the world’s top NFT artists including Beryl Bilici, first place winner of “Art in Metaverse”, a digital art contest with a total of 3,041 artworks from 52 countries, and Tillavision, the artist and designer of the Bitcoin Wine NFT, who is renowned for his impeccable digital animations for numerous high-profile celebrities, and who also displayed a newly minted NFT he had created specifically for Jordan Belfort, better known as “The Wolf of Wall Street”. Then on December 5th, the last day of NFT Art Basel Miami, Bitcoin Wine officially launched its highly anticipated Bitcoin Wine project by making it available on NFT Distribution Company’s website for a 2-hour time period, during which sales were brisk and exceeded expectations.

eWorld has been busy on the corporate side as well. The company recently posted its current financials at https://www.otcmarkets.com and will file the accompanying updated attorney opinion letter and meet all other OTC requirements within the next few days so that all corporate filings are compete and up to date. The company has also concluded its extensive search to locate and secure the most appropriate marketing team to promote Bitcoin Wine NFT’s official hard launch and plans to release its final decision within the next week.

More detailed information about the Bitcoin Wine NFT project will be released within the coming days. Meanwhile, the soft launch continues, and Bitcoin Wine NFT is available for purchase (minting) now to early adopters on the official Bitcoin Wine NFT website https://www.BitcoinWine.co , which is also replete with information and details about the project, including a transparent plan of action. Additional links to all important information concerning the Bitcoin Wine NFT project can also be found at the official Bitcoin Wine landing page https://www.solo.to/bitcoinwine , and interested persons are encouraged to join the Bitcoin Wine Discord at https://discord.com/invite/kv9baZMt7n so they can continue to receive up-to-date information and announcements.

ABOUT EWORLD COMPANIES, INC.

eWorld Companies, Inc. is the Parent Company of Angelini Trading Company, a Los Angeles area-based company that distributes 26 varieties of wine from five family-owned wineries, two handmade Italian pasta factories, a premier olive oil company that won the 2014 award for best olive oil in the world and other specialty food items seldom seen in the U.S. market. eWorld’s top priorities are the rollout of Angelini Trading’s line of Caponero and Benevento brand wines for the U.S. consumer market and the upcoming release of its exclusive “Bitcoin Wine” series. Wines have already been delivered and purchase orders received from the first 200 retail outlets, with many additional orders and deliveries expected to be announced soon.

BITCOIN WINE NFT

“Bitcoin Wine” is a limited edition NFT series featuring and showcasing fine wine. This exclusive “Bitcoin Wine” series will include a limited supply of 10,000 bottles of carefully selected and readily identifiable fine wine. Through use of blockchain technology, each “Bitcoin Wine” in the series will be comprised as a two-piece ensemble: (1) an identifiable and tangible bottle of Bitcoin Wine, i.e. a “physical token” that the owner can display in their home, and (2) a digital asset, also referred to as “crypto art”, that can be added to their online NFT gallery. The physical token and the digital asset are only available as this two-piece ensemble and each bottle of wine will have a unique QR code that when scanned will take the viewer directly to that specific digital asset. The official release date for the “Bitcoin Wine” NFT series has not yet been made public, but the company reports that it will be announced “very soon”.

The official art for the Bitcoin Wine NFT was created by the highly regarded NFT artist and designer, Tillavision, into what many consider a masterpiece. The Bitcoin Wine art consists of an MP4 with a duration of 2 minutes and 30 seconds that includes an unreleased song by Lil Bitcoin, the first avatar artist to break into the music industry as an NFT. The art is immaculate and extremely creative, displaying a giant Bitcoin Wine bottle perched on a golden platter alongside two giant wine glasses filled with glowing wine. The NFT art is filled with a plentitude of creative details including money trees blowing in the wind, stacks of gold bitcoins, additional stacks of hundred-dollar bills, an airplane flying around the bottle and goats to signify the Greatest Of All Time (G.O.A.T.).

The Bitcoin Wine NFT comes with additional perks as well. Bitcoin Wine NFT will act as a membership to an exclusive wine club where members and notable guests will be granted access to events and meet-ups that will be held periodically in different major cities in the United States. As the project evolves, the company also plans to offer members an opportunity to receive luxury imported Italian wines on quarterly basis. The company has also disclosed plans for an upcoming raffle that will award two winners (and their plus 1’s) a 5-day all-inclusive trip to Italy including a private tour of the winery and vineyard where Bitcoin Wine is created. And as a special bonus, all purchasers of the Bitcoin Wine NFT will automatically be whitelisted for all future NFT releases from the company’s marketing and distribution partner, NFT Distribution Company.

ANGELINI TRADING COMPANY

Angelini Trading Company was formed in 2012 by Richard Angelini and his cousin, Roberto Adamo, with the objective to source the highest-level products available from the Italian peninsula for export to the rest of the world, with primary focus on the U.S. market. The Angelini and Adamo families have been merchants and artists since the 1600's. Unfortunately, Richard Angelini passed away in 2017, but the company remains in family hands with his wife, Christina now serving as the company’s President.

For more information visit https://ewrcinc.com and/or https://angelinitrading.co .



Safe Harbor Statement: This release contains forward-looking statements with respect to business operations and results of eWorld Companies, Inc., which involves risks and uncertainties. Actual future results could materially differ from those discussed. eWorld Companies, Inc. intends that all statements included herein, including those referring to future revenues and earnings, be subject to the "Safe Harbors" provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Pablo Gallardo Wagner, CEO

contact@ewrcinc.com