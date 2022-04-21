Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2022 Earnings

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa., April 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: PWOD)



Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. achieved net income of $3.4 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022, resulting in basic and diluted earnings per share of $0.49.

Highlights

Net income, as reported under GAAP, for the three months ended March 31, 2022 was $3.4 million compared to $3.4 million for the same period of 2021. Results for the three months ended March 31, 2022 compared to 2021 were impacted by an increase in after-tax securities losses of $142,000 (from a gain of $94,000 to a loss of $48,000) for the three month period. In addition, an after-tax loss of $201,000 related to a branch closure negatively impacted the three months ended March 31, 2022.





The provision for loan losses decreased $365,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2022 to $150,000 compared to $515,000 for the 2021 period. The provision for loan losses was elevated in 2021 due primarily to the uncertainty caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.





Basic and diluted earnings per share for the three months ended March 31, 2022 were $0.49. Basic and diluted earnings per share for the three months ended March 31, 2021 were $0.49.





Annualized return on average assets was 0.72% for three months ended March 31, 2022, compared to 0.75% for the corresponding period of 2021.





Annualized return on average equity was 8.17% for the three months ended March 31, 2022, compared to 8.59% for the corresponding period of 2021.



Net Income

Net income from core operations (“core earnings”), which is a non-generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) measure of net income excluding net securities gains or losses, was $3.5 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022 compared to $3.3 million for the same period of 2021. Core earnings per share for the three months ended March 31, 2022 were $0.48 basic and diluted, compared to $0.47 basic and diluted core earnings per share for the same period of 2021. Core return on average assets and core return on average equity were 0.73% and 8.28% for the three months ended March 31, 2022, compared to 0.73% and 8.35% for the corresponding period of 2021. Core earnings for the three months ended March 31, 2022 were impacted negatively by an after-tax loss of $201,000 relating to a branch closure. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures of core earnings, core return on assets, core return on equity, and core earnings per share described in this press release to the comparable GAAP financial measures is included at the end of this press release.

Net Interest Margin

The net interest margin for the three months ended March 31, 2022 was 2.93%, compared to 2.88% for the corresponding period of 2021. The increase in the net interest margin for the three month period was driven by a decline in the rate paid on interest-bearing deposits of 35 basis points ("bps") as rates paid decreased throughout 2021 and through the first three months of 2022. Leading the decline in the rate paid on interest-bearing deposits was a 94 bps decline in the rate paid on time deposits as time deposits issued prior to the COVID-19 pandemic matured. Offsetting the decrease in rates paid on the interest bearing liabilities was a decrease in the yield of the loan portfolio of 26 bps coupled with the yield on the investment portfolio declining 32 bps as legacy earning assets were paid down or matured.

Assets

Total assets increased $20.6 million to $1.9 billion at March 31, 2022 compared to March 31, 2021. Cash and cash equivalents decreased $58.9 million as interest-bearing accounts in other financial institutions decreased $106.1 million which was partially offset by an increase of $50.0 million in federal funds sold. Net loans increased $70.2 million to $1.4 billion at March 31, 2022 compared to March 31, 2021, as the economy continued recovering from the various negative economic impact caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and an emphasis was placed on commercial loan growth. The investment portfolio increased $7.5 million from March 31, 2021 to March 31, 2022 as a portion of the excess cash liquidity was invested primarily into short-term municipal bonds with a maturity of five years or less.

Non-performing Loans

The ratio of non-performing loans to total loans ratio decreased to 0.38% at March 31, 2022 from 0.69% at March 31, 2021 as non-performing loans have decreased to $5.3 million at March 31, 2022 from $9.3 million at March 31, 2021. The majority of non-performing loans involve loans that are either in a secured position and have sureties with a strong underlying financial position or have a specific allocation for any impairment recorded within the allowance for loan losses. Net loan charge-offs of $303,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2022 impacted the allowance for loan losses, which was 1.00% of total loans at March 31, 2022 compared to 1.06% at March 31, 2021.

Deposits

Deposits increased $48.0 million to $1.6 billion at March 31, 2022 compared to March 31, 2021. Noninterest-bearing deposits increased $35.2 million to $514.1 million at March 31, 2022 compared to March 31, 2021. Driving deposit growth was the receipt of PPP funding by commercial customers, stimulus funding by retail customers, and customers becoming more risk averse and seeking safety in a bank deposit. Emphasis remains on increasing the utilization of electronic (internet and mobile) deposit banking among our customers. Utilization of internet and mobile banking has increased since the start of 2020 due to these efforts coupled with a change in consumer behavior due to the business and travel restrictions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The increased level of deposits has allowed for a $28.2 million decrease in long-term borrowings.

Shareholders’ Equity

Shareholders’ equity increased $4.4 million to $168.4 million at March 31, 2022 compared to March 31, 2021. Accumulated other comprehensive loss of $6.5 million at March 31, 2022 increased from a loss of $2.5 million at March 31, 2021 as a result of a increase of $6.2 million in the net unrealized losses on available for sale securities and a change in the defined benefit plan of $2.1 million. The current level of shareholders’ equity equates to a book value per share of $23.81 at March 31, 2022 compared to $23.25 at March 31, 2021, and an equity to asset ratio of 8.79% at March 31, 2022 and 8.65% at March 31, 2021. Dividends declared for the three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021 were $0.32 per share.

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. is the parent company of Jersey Shore State Bank, which operates seventeen branch offices providing financial services in Lycoming, Clinton, Centre, Montour, Union, and Blair Counties, and Luzerne Bank, which operates eight branch offices providing financial services in Luzerne County, and United Insurance Solutions, LLC, which offers insurance products. Investment and insurance products are offered through Jersey Shore State Bank’s subsidiary, The M Group, Inc. D/B/A The Comprehensive Financial Group.

NOTE: This press release contains financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (“GAAP”). Management uses the non-GAAP measure of net income from core operations in its analysis of the company’s performance. This measure, as used by the Company, adjusts net income determined in accordance with GAAP to exclude the effects of special items, including significant gains or losses that are unusual in nature such as net securities gains and losses. Because these certain items and their impact on the Company’s performance are difficult to predict, management believes presentation of financial measures excluding the impact of such items provides useful supplemental information in evaluating the operating results of the Company’s core businesses. These disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for net income determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies.

This press release may contain certain “forward-looking statements” including statements concerning plans, objectives, future events or performance and assumptions and other statements, which are statements other than statements of historical fact. The Company cautions readers that the following important factors, among others, may have affected and could in the future affect actual results and could cause actual results for subsequent periods to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statement made by or on behalf of the Company herein: (i) the effect of changes in laws and regulations, including federal and state banking laws and regulations, and the associated costs of compliance with such laws and regulations either currently or in the future as applicable; (ii) the effect of changes in accounting policies and practices, as may be adopted by the regulatory agencies as well as by the Financial Accounting Standards Board, or of changes in the Company’s organization, compensation and benefit plans; (iii) the effect on the Company’s competitive position within its market area of the increasing consolidation within the banking and financial services industries, including the increased competition from larger regional and out-of-state banking organizations as well as non-bank providers of various financial services; (iv) the effect of changes in interest rates; (v) the effects of health emergencies, including the spread of infectious diseases or pandemics; or (vi) the effect of changes in the business cycle and downturns in the local, regional or national economies. For a list of other factors which could affect the Company’s results, see the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including “Item 1A. Risk Factors,” set forth in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021.

You should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. These statements speak only as of the date of this press release, even if subsequently made available by the Company on its website or otherwise. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise these statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this press release.

Previous press releases and additional information can be obtained from the Company’s website at www.pwod.com.

Contact: Richard A. Grafmyre, Chief Executive Officer 110 Reynolds Street Williamsport, PA 17702 570-322-1111 e-mail: pwod@pwod.com

PENNS WOODS BANCORP, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET

(UNAUDITED)

March 31, (In Thousands, Except Share Data) 2022 2021 % Change ASSETS: Noninterest-bearing balances $ 25,717 $ 28,539 (9.89) % Interest-bearing balances in other financial institutions 143,086 249,149 (42.57) % Federal funds sold 50,000 — n/a Total cash and cash equivalents 218,803 277,688 (21.21) % Investment debt securities, available for sale, at fair value 175,674 166,895 5.26 % Investment equity securities, at fair value 1,193 1,265 (5.69) % Investment securities, trading 36 44 (18.18) % Restricted investment in bank stock, at fair value 13,795 15,032 (8.23) % Loans held for sale 1,360 2,568 (47.04) % Loans 1,405,966 1,335,899 5.24 % Allowance for loan losses (14,023 ) (14,202 ) (1.26) % Loans, net 1,391,943 1,321,697 5.31 % Premises and equipment, net 33,259 34,910 (4.73) % Accrued interest receivable 8,129 8,583 (5.29) % Bank-owned life insurance 33,953 33,839 0.34 % Investment in limited partnerships 4,600 4,655 (1.18) % Goodwill 17,104 17,104 — % Intangibles 437 618 (29.29) % Operating lease right of use asset 2,795 3,088 (9.49) % Deferred tax asset 4,569 3,717 22.92 % Other assets 9,159 4,489 104.03 % TOTAL ASSETS $ 1,916,809 $ 1,896,192 1.09 % LIABILITIES: Interest-bearing deposits $ 1,098,265 $ 1,085,448 1.18 % Noninterest-bearing deposits 514,130 478,916 7.35 % Total deposits 1,612,395 1,564,364 3.07 % Short-term borrowings 6,634 6,650 (0.24) % Long-term borrowings 112,918 141,094 (19.97) % Accrued interest payable 471 988 (52.33) % Operating lease liability 2,847 3,130 (9.04) % Other liabilities 13,117 15,903 (17.52) % TOTAL LIABILITIES 1,748,382 1,732,129 0.94 % SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY: Preferred stock, no par value, 3,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued — — n/a Common stock, par value $5.55, 22,500,000 shares authorized; 7,554,567 and 7,537,242 shares issued; 7,074,342 and 7,057,017 shares outstanding 41,969 41,873 0.23 % Additional paid-in capital 54,191 52,818 2.60 % Retained earnings 90,928 83,948 8.31 % Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) gain: Net unrealized (loss) gain on available for sale securities (3,074 ) 3,095 (199.32) % Defined benefit plan (3,472 ) (5,560 ) 37.55 % Treasury stock at cost, 480,225 (12,115 ) (12,115 ) — % TOTAL PENNS WOODS BANCORP, INC. SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 168,427 164,059 2.66 % Non-controlling interest — 4 (100.00) % TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 168,427 164,063 2.66 % TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 1,916,809 $ 1,896,192 1.09 %



PENNS WOODS BANCORP, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME

(UNAUDITED)

Three Months Ended March 31, (In Thousands, Except Per Share Data) 2022 2021 % Change INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME: Loans including fees $ 13,038 $ 13,345 (2.30) % Investment securities: Taxable 737 819 (10.01) % Tax-exempt 164 171 (4.09) % Dividend and other interest income 336 260 29.23 % TOTAL INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME 14,275 14,595 (2.19) % INTEREST EXPENSE: Deposits 788 1,684 (53.21) % Short-term borrowings 1 2 (50.00) % Long-term borrowings 633 839 (24.55) % TOTAL INTEREST EXPENSE 1,422 2,525 (43.68) % NET INTEREST INCOME 12,853 12,070 6.49 % PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES 150 515 (70.87) % NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES 12,703 11,555 9.94 % NON-INTEREST INCOME: Service charges 495 383 29.24 % Debt securities (losses) gains, available for sale (2 ) 138 (101.45) % Equity securities losses (58 ) (23 ) (152.17) % Securities (losses) gains, trading (1 ) 4 (125.00) % Bank-owned life insurance 170 173 (1.73) % Gain on sale of loans 345 908 (62.00) % Insurance commissions 170 157 8.28 % Brokerage commissions 200 219 (8.68) % Loan broker income 541 181 198.90 % Debit card income 345 380 (9.21) % Other 207 94 120.21 % TOTAL NON-INTEREST INCOME 2,412 2,614 (7.73) % NON-INTEREST EXPENSE: Salaries and employee benefits 6,264 5,598 11.90 % Occupancy 910 976 (6.76) % Furniture and equipment 892 809 10.26 % Software amortization 253 198 27.78 % Pennsylvania shares tax 389 352 10.51 % Professional fees 538 583 (7.72) % Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation deposit insurance 202 221 (8.60) % Marketing 64 63 1.59 % Intangible amortization 44 53 (16.98) % Other 1,451 1,098 32.15 % TOTAL NON-INTEREST EXPENSE 11,007 9,951 10.61 % INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAX PROVISION 4,108 4,218 (2.61) % INCOME TAX PROVISION 676 771 (12.32) % NET INCOME $ 3,432 $ 3,447 (0.44) % Earnings attributable to noncontrolling interest — 6 (100.00) % NET INCOME AVAILABLE TO COMMON SHAREHOLDERS' $ 3,432 $ 3,441 (0.26) % EARNINGS PER SHARE - BASIC $ 0.49 $ 0.49 — % EARNINGS PER SHARE - DILUTED $ 0.49 $ 0.49 — % WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING - BASIC 7,072,575 7,055,116 0.25 % WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING - DILUTED 7,072,575 7,055,116 0.25 %

PENNS WOODS BANCORP, INC.

AVERAGE BALANCES AND INTEREST RATES

(UNAUDITED)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 March 31, 2021 (Dollars in Thousands) Average

Balance Interest Average

Rate Average

Balance Interest Average

Rate ASSETS: Tax-exempt loans $ 47,974 $ 308 2.60 % $ 45,534 $ 349 3.11 % All other loans 1,351,414 12,795 3.84 % 1,293,395 13,069 4.10 % Total loans 1,399,388 13,103 3.80 % 1,338,929 13,418 4.06 % Federal funds sold 50,000 93 0.75 % — — — % Taxable securities 144,438 920 2.58 % 145,047 1,033 2.89 % Tax-exempt securities 40,981 208 2.06 % 36,369 216 2.41 % Total securities 185,419 1,128 2.47 % 181,416 1,249 2.79 % Interest-bearing deposits 157,541 60 0.15 % 195,995 46 0.10 % Total interest-earning assets 1,792,348 14,384 3.25 % 1,716,340 14,713 3.48 % Other assets 127,421 124,074 TOTAL ASSETS $ 1,919,769 $ 1,840,414 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY: Savings $ 240,953 22 0.04 % $ 214,636 44 0.08 % Super Now deposits 370,895 195 0.21 % 289,236 267 0.37 % Money market deposits 298,820 186 0.25 % 306,000 267 0.35 % Time deposits 190,819 385 0.82 % 254,460 1,106 1.76 % Total interest-bearing deposits 1,101,487 788 0.29 % 1,064,332 1,684 0.64 % Short-term borrowings 5,194 1 0.08 % 5,680 2 0.14 % Long-term borrowings 115,267 633 2.23 % 141,483 839 2.40 % Total borrowings 120,461 634 2.13 % 147,163 841 2.32 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,221,948 1,422 0.47 % 1,211,495 2,525 0.85 % Demand deposits 506,348 445,759 Other liabilities 23,357 22,872 Shareholders’ equity 168,116 160,288 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 1,919,769 $ 1,840,414 Interest rate spread 2.78 % 2.63 % Net interest income/margin $ 12,962 2.93 % $ 12,188 2.88 %





Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 2021 Total interest income $ 14,275 $ 14,595 Total interest expense 1,422 2,525 Net interest income (GAAP) 12,853 12,070 Tax equivalent adjustment 109 118 Net interest income (fully taxable equivalent) (non-GAAP) $ 12,962 $ 12,188





(Dollars in Thousands, Except Per Share Data, Unaudited) Quarter Ended 3/31/2022 12/31/2021 9/30/2021 6/30/2021 3/31/2021 Operating Data Net income $ 3,432 $ 4,879 $ 4,125 $ 3,588 $ 3,441 Net interest income 12,853 12,921 12,632 12,095 12,070 Provision for loan losses 150 (300 ) 75 350 515 Net security (losses) gains (61 ) 360 40 140 119 Non-interest income, excluding net security gains 2,473 2,835 2,911 2,769 2,495 Non-interest expense 11,007 10,259 10,447 10,248 9,951 Performance Statistics Net interest margin 2.93 % 2.90 % 2.85 % 2.78 % 2.88 % Annualized return on average assets 0.72 % 1.02 % 0.86 % 0.76 % 0.75 % Annualized return on average equity 8.17 % 11.59 % 9.85 % 8.70 % 8.59 % Annualized net loan charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans 0.09 % 0.02 % (0.01) % 0.03 % 0.04 % Net charge-offs (recoveries) 303 81 (44 ) 114 116 Efficiency ratio 71.53 % 64.83 % 66.93 % 68.61 % 67.96 % Per Share Data Basic earnings per share $ 0.49 $ 0.69 $ 0.58 $ 0.51 $ 0.49 Diluted earnings per share 0.49 0.69 0.58 0.51 0.49 Dividend declared per share 0.32 0.32 0.32 0.32 0.32 Book value 23.81 24.37 23.84 23.63 23.25 Common stock price: High 24.67 24.65 24.42 26.51 27.78 Low 23.64 23.50 22.78 23.03 20.55 Close 24.43 23.65 23.92 23.82 24.09 Weighted average common shares: Basic 7,073 7,068 7,064 7,060 7,055 Fully Diluted 7,073 7,068 7,064 7,060 7,055 End-of-period common shares: Issued 7,555 7,550 7,546 7,542 7,537 Treasury 480 480 480 480 480





(Dollars in Thousands, Except Per Share Data, Unaudited) Quarter Ended 3/31/2022 12/31/2021 9/30/2021 6/30/2021 3/31/2021 Financial Condition Data: General Total assets $ 1,916,809 $ 1,940,809 $ 1,910,791 $ 1,894,870 $ 1,896,192 Loans, net 1,391,943 1,377,971 1,332,668 1,323,509 1,321,697 Goodwill 17,104 17,104 17,104 17,104 17,104 Intangibles 437 480 524 568 618 Total deposits 1,612,395 1,621,315 1,593,019 1,563,696 1,564,364 Noninterest-bearing 514,130 494,360 481,875 477,344 478,916 Savings 236,312 236,312 231,189 226,573 224,890 NOW 245,661 366,399 340,441 296,450 290,355 Money Market 299,166 318,877 305,156 301,405 324,207 Time Deposits 173,600 205,367 234,358 261,924 245,996 Total interest-bearing deposits 1,098,265 1,126,955 1,111,144 1,086,352 1,085,448 Core deposits* 1,438,795 1,415,948 1,358,661 1,301,772 1,318,368 Shareholders’ equity 168,427 172,274 168,478 166,830 164,059 Asset Quality Non-performing loans $ 5,281 $ 6,250 $ 7,763 $ 7,931 $ 9,272 Non-performing loans to total assets 0.28 % 0.32 % 0.41 % 0.42 % 0.49 % Allowance for loan losses 14,023 14,176 14,557 14,438 14,202 Allowance for loan losses to total loans 1.00 % 1.02 % 1.08 % 1.08 % 1.06 % Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans 265.54 % 226.82 % 187.52 % 182.05 % 153.17 % Non-performing loans to total loans 0.38 % 0.45 % 0.58 % 0.59 % 0.69 % Capitalization Shareholders’ equity to total assets 8.79 % 8.88 % 8.82 % 8.80 % 8.65 %

* Core deposits are defined as total deposits less time deposits





Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(UNAUDITED)

Three Months Ended March 31, (Dollars in Thousands, Except Per Share Data) 2022 2021 GAAP net income $ 3,432 $ 3,441 Less: net securities (losses) gains, net of tax (48 ) 94 Non-GAAP core earnings $ 3,480 $ 3,347 Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 2021 Return on average assets (ROA) 0.72 % 0.75 % Less: net securities (losses) gains, net of tax (0.01) % 0.02 % Non-GAAP core ROA 0.73 % 0.73 % Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 2021 Return on average equity (ROE) 8.17 % 8.59 % Less: net securities (losses) gains, net of tax (0.11) % 0.24 % Non-GAAP core ROE 8.28 % 8.35 % Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 2021 Basic earnings per share (EPS) $ 0.49 $ 0.49 Less: net securities (losses) gains, net of tax 0.01 0.02 Non-GAAP basic core EPS $ 0.48 $ 0.47 Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 2021 Diluted EPS $ 0.49 $ 0.49 Less: net securities (losses) gains, net of tax 0.01 0.02 Non-GAAP diluted core EPS $ 0.48 $ 0.47



