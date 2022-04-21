WWP Beauty Appoints Etienne Von Kunssberg to be Their New Global Chief Supply Chain Officer.

Los Angeles, April 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WWP Beauty, a world-class full-service supplier to the global beauty industry, is announcing that Etienne (Ethan) Von Kunssberg has joined the company as their Global Chief Supply Chain Officer. Ethan will drive the strategic supply chain initiatives that enable WWP Beauty to provide its customers with exceptional service and the latest sustainable developments. Additionally, Ethan will lead the company’s continued business expansion and implementation of new systems and processes, leading across many of the company’s key operating functions.

“We are delighted to welcome Ethan to the operations leadership team as we rapidly expand and strengthen our capabilities and service offerings,” said Jennifer Adams, Chief Executive Officer, WWP Beauty. “I am certain that Ethan’s exceptional leadership track record and deep understanding of the beauty and personal care industries will allow him to bring organization and empowerment as WWP Beauty continues to expand.”

Ethan joins WWP Beauty with knowledge and experience leading organizational transformations, enabling growth, acquisitions, and multiple business expansion plans. He previously worked at industry-leading companies such as Procter & Gamble, Coty, and most recently Henkel. In addition to his technical strengths, Ethan is a seasoned people leader who believes in collaboration, commitment to excellence, authenticity, and humor as his main engines.

“I could not be more excited to join the team, particularly now, as the company continues to expand its world-class global support at the local level and strong sustainability initiatives. I look forward to working with this talented team to continuously improve and enhance the customer experience through operations expertise and innovation” added Ethan.

About WWP Beauty

WWP Beauty is committed to developing future-focused, sustainable solutions for the global beauty industry through close collaboration, exceptional agility, and unparalleled scale. The company’s full-service offering of formula, packaging, and accessories, paired with their in-house manufacturing capabilities allow them to stand out as the source for everything beauty. Through a worldwide team of beauty experts that spans across North America, EMEA, and APAC, WWP Beauty offers its customers global support at the local level. To learn more, visit our website at www.wwpbeauty.com.

Attachment