Shenandoah Telecommunications Company to Hold its First Quarter 2022 Earnings Call at 8:00 a.m. on Friday, April 29, 2022

EDINBURG, Va., April 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (Shentel) (NASDAQ:SHEN) will release its first quarter 2022 financial results after the market closes on Thursday, April 28, 2022, and will host a conference call and simultaneous webcast at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time the following day.



Date: April 29, 2022

Time: 8:00 AM ET

Listen via Internet: https://investor.shentel.com/

Telephone: (888) 695-7639

Password: 2869853

A telephonic replay of the conference call will also be available starting two hours after the completion of the call. To access the replay, callers in the United States should call (855) 859-2056 and enter pass code 2869853.

About Shenandoah Telecommunications

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (Shentel) provides broadband services through its high speed, state-of-the-art cable, fiber-optic and fixed wireless networks to customers in the Mid-Atlantic United States. The Company's services include: broadband internet, video, and voice; fiber-optic Ethernet, wavelength and leasing; and tower colocation leasing. The Company owns an extensive regional network with over 7,600 route miles of fiber and over 220 macro cellular towers. For more information, please visit www.shentel.com.

