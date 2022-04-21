STRATTEC SECURITY CORPORATION Reports Fiscal 2022 Third Quarter Operating Results

MILWAUKEE, Wis., April 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- STRATTEC SECURITY CORPORATION (NASDAQ:STRT) today reported operating results for the fiscal third quarter ended March 27, 2022.

Net sales for the Company’s third quarter ended March 27, 2022 were $115.9 million, compared to net sales of $121.6 million for the third quarter ended March 28, 2021.

Net income for the current year quarterly period was $3.1 million, compared to net income of $4.5 million in the prior year quarter. Diluted earnings per share for the current year quarterly period were $0.80 compared to diluted earnings per share of $1.15 in the prior year quarter.

For the nine months ended March 27, 2022, the Company’s net sales were $329.2 million compared to net sales of $375.2 million in the prior year nine month period.

Net income during the current year nine month period was $6.6 million compared to net income of $19.6 million in the prior year nine month period. Diluted earnings per share were $1.70 for the nine month period ended March 27, 2022 compared to diluted earnings per share of $5.11 during the nine month period ended March 28, 2021.

Net sales and profitability for both our current year quarter and for the year to date period continued to be impacted by supply chain shortages (including semiconductor chip shortages) that resulted in several of our customers shutting down certain plants and/or production lines for periods of time during our fiscal 2022.

Net sales to each of our customers or customer groups in the current year quarter and prior year quarter were as follows (in thousands):



Three Months Ended March 27, 2022 March 28, 2021 Stellantis / Fiat Chrysler Automobiles $ 23,047 $ 21,685 General Motors Company 34,738 34,544 Ford Motor Company 19,162 21,721 Tier 1 Customers 15,279 17,289 Commercial and Other OEM Customers 16,518 17,241 Hyundai / Kia 7,199 9,164 TOTAL $ 115,943 $ 121,644





Sales to Stellantis / Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in the current year quarter increased in comparison to the prior year quarter due to higher production volumes on Chrysler Pacifica power sliding doors and for several lock set product platforms. Sales to General Motors Company in the current year quarter were flat compared to the prior year quarter. Sales to Ford Motor Company decreased in the current year quarter compared to the prior year quarter due primarily to lower production volumes on the F-150 pickup trucks. Sales to Tier 1 Customers decreased in the current year quarter compared to the prior year quarter primarily due to lower volumes on our driver control steering column lock products. Sales to Commercial and Other OEM Customers during the current year quarter decreased in comparison to the prior year quarter mainly due to decreases in sales related to door handle products sold to Volkswagen. These Commercial and Other OEM Customers, along with the Tier 1 Customers, primarily represent purchasers of vehicle access control products, such as latches, key fobs, driver controls, steering column locks and door handles that we have developed in recent years to complement our historic core business of locks and keys. The decreased sales to Hyundai / Kia in the current year quarter were principally due to lower levels of production on the Kia Carnival, formerly the Kia Sedona and Hyundai Starex minivans, for which we supply primarily power sliding door components.

Gross profit margins were 12.6 percent in the current year quarter compared to 15.3 percent in the prior year quarter. The decrease in gross profit margin in the current year quarter compared to the prior year quarter was primarily attributed to higher costs for raw material and purchased components and the mandatory minimum wage increase enacted by the Mexican Government effective January 1, 2022. Partially offsetting the decreased gross profit margins between periods were improved manufacturing efficiencies both at our Milwaukee and Mexico production facilities, despite the ongoing supply chain disruptions described above, and lower expense provisions for accrual of bonuses.

Engineering, Selling and Administrative expenses represented 9.7 percent in the current year quarter as a percent of net sales compared to 9.8 percent in the prior year quarter. The decrease in overall operating expenses in the current year quarter was primarily due to lower expense provisions for accrual of bonuses between quarters.

Included in Other Income, Net in the current year quarter compared to the prior year quarter were the following items (in thousands of dollars):

March 27, 2022 March 28, 2021 Equity Earnings (Loss) of VAST LLC Joint Venture $ 577 $ (56) Net Foreign Currency Realized and Unrealized Transaction Gain 470 429 Other (185) 26 $ 862 $ 399





The increase in Other Income, Net in the current year quarter was primarily related to improved profitability in our VAST LLC China operation which had supply chain issues and extended OEM customer plant shutdowns associated with the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in the prior year quarter. In addition, during the current year quarter VAST China’s plant in Taicang experienced a fire in its painting facility. As a result, certain door handle and painting operations were subsequently transferred to VAST China’s new Jingzhou facility that impacted the current quarter profitability.

The favorable tax provision in the current year quarter compared to the prior year quarter relates primarily to favorable tax adjustments from foreign tax credits.

Frank Krejci, President & CEO commented: “I am pleased with the efforts of our team over the last few quarters. We have effectively dealt with supply chain challenges and cut expenses to align with lower production volumes forced upon our customers. While facing inflationary material costs, we have implemented efficiency improvements to somewhat offset the spikes in costs. Those efficiency improvements will provide long term benefits for us.

Unfortunately, the challenges are not yet behind us. Our operations in China and their customers are now facing COVID lockdowns. Those lockdowns will impact supply chain challenges world-wide.

Despite the current challenges, we see good things on the horizon. Customer inventories are very low. There is excellent acceptance by consumers of our award-winning products like the power tailgates on pick-up trucks. There is significant opportunity with our product variations for the rapidly expanding electric vehicle market. We continue to win new business and use these production slowdowns as an opportunity to continue to improve our operations.”

STRATTEC designs, develops, manufactures and markets automotive Access Control Products, including mechanical locks and keys, electronically enhanced locks and keys, steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings, latches, power sliding side door systems, power lift gate systems, power deck lid systems, door handles and related products. These products are provided to customers in North America, and on a global basis through a unique strategic relationship with WITTE Automotive of Velbert, Germany and ADAC Automotive of Grand Rapids, Michigan. Under this relationship, STRATTEC, WITTE and ADAC market each company’s products to global customers under the “VAST Automotive Group” brand name. STRATTEC’s history in the automotive business spans over 110 years.

Certain statements contained in this release contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking words or phrases such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “could,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “planned,” “potential,” “should,” “will,” and “would.” Such forward-looking statements in this release are inherently subject to many uncertainties in the Company’s operations and business environment. These uncertainties include general economic conditions, in particular, relating to the automotive industry, consumer demand for the Company’s and its customers’ products, competitive and technological developments, customer purchasing actions, changes in warranty provisions and customer product recall policies, work stoppages at the Company or at the location of its key customers as a result of labor disputes, foreign currency fluctuations, uncertainties stemming from U.S. trade policies, tariffs and reactions to same from foreign countries, the volume and scope of product returns or customer cost reimbursement actions, adverse business and operational issues resulting from the global supply chain and semiconductor chip shortages and the coronavirus pandemic, matters adversely impacting the timing and availability of material component parts and raw materials for the production of our products and the products of our customers and fluctuations in our costs of operation (including fluctuations in the cost of raw materials). Shareholders, potential investors and other readers are urged to consider these factors carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements made herein are only made as of the date of this press release and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances occurring after the date of this release. In addition, such uncertainties and other operational matters are discussed further in the Company’s quarterly and annual filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.





STRATTEC SECURITY CORPORATION

Condensed Results of Operations

(In Thousands except per share amounts)

(Unaudited)

Third Quarter Ended Nine Months Ended March 27, 2022 March 28, 2021 March 27, 2022 March 28, 2021 Net Sales $ 115,943 $ 121,644 $ 329,192 $ 375,238 Cost of Goods Sold 101,305 102,990 287,072 311,832 Gross Profit 14,638 18,654 42,120 63,406 Engineering, Selling &

Administrative Expenses 11,261 11,927 34,683

33,543 Income from Operations 3,377 6,727 7,437 29,863 Interest Expense (54) (63) (159) (259) Other Income, Net 862 399 1,261 673 Income before Provision for Income Taxes and Non-Controlling Interest 4,185 7,063 8,539 30,277 Provision for Income Taxes 50 1,153 342 4,721 Net Income 4,135 5,910 8,197 25,556 Net Income Attributable to Non-Controlling Interest (989) (1,425) (1,556) (5,950) Net Income Attributable to STRATTEC SECURITY CORPORATION $ 3,146 $ 4,485 $ 6,641 $ 19,606 Earnings (Loss) Per Share: Basic $ 0.81 $ 1.18 $ 1.72 $ 5.18 Diluted $ 0.80 $ 1.15 $ 1.70 $ 5.11 Average Basic Shares Outstanding 3,871 3,797 3,856 3,783 Average Diluted Shares Outstanding 3,916 3,886 3,906 3,839 Other Capital Expenditures $ 4,045 $

1,808 $

9,407 $

6,401 Depreciation $

4,135 $

4,933 $

14,724 $

14,730





STRATTEC SECURITY CORPORATION

Condensed Balance Sheet Data

(In Thousands)

March 27, 2022 June 27, 2021 (Unaudited) ASSETS Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 16,459 $ 14,465 Receivables, net 76,526 69,902 Inventories, net 73,310 70,860 Other current assets 23,422 19,677 Total Current Assets 189,717 174,904 Investment in Joint Ventures 28,405 27,224 Other Long-Term Assets 11,619 12,034 Property, Plant and Equipment, Net 91,423 96,401 $ 321,164 $ 310,563





LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current Liabilities: Accounts Payable $ 43,513 $ 36,727 Other 36,479 40,845 Total Current Liabilities 79,992 77,572 Accrued Pension and Post Retirement Obligations 2,937 2,933 Borrowings Under Credit Facility 12,000 12,000 Other Long-Term Liabilities 4,381 4,625 Shareholders’ Equity 342,432 334,058 Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss (17,000) (16,797) Less: Treasury Stock (135,591) (135,615) Total STRATTEC SECURITY CORPORATION Shareholders’ Equity 189,841 181,646 Non-Controlling Interest 32,013 31,787 Total Shareholders’ Equity 221,854 213,433 $ 321,164 $ 310,563







STRATTEC SECURITY CORPORATION

Condensed Cash Flow Statement Data

(In Thousands)

(Unaudited)

Third Quarter Ended Nine Months Ended March 27, 2022 March 28, 2021 March 27, 2022 March 28, 2021 Cash Flows from Operating Activities: Net Income $ 4,135 $ 5,910 $ 8,197 $ 25,556 Adjustment to Reconcile Net Income to Cash Provided by Operating Activities: Equity (Earnings) Loss in Joint Ventures (577) 56 (941) (1,844) Depreciation 4,756 4,933 14,724 14,730 Foreign Currency Transaction Loss (Gain) 319 (386) 76 1,926 Unrealized Gain on Peso Forward Contracts (724) (32) (500) (512) Stock Based Compensation Expense 239 193 873 775 Loss (Gain) on disposition of property, plant & equipment 60 (5) 153 1,421 Change in Operating Assets/Liabilities 3,436 (2,450) (11,160) (17,012) Other, net 121 121 361 356 Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities 11,765 8,340 11,783 25,396 Cash Flows from Investing Activities: Investment in Joint Ventures (75) - (75) (100) Additions to Property, Plant and Equipment (4,045) (1,808) (9,407) (6,401) Proceeds from Sale of Property, Plant and Equipment - 5 - 8 Net Cash Used in Investing Activities (4,120) (1,803) (9,482) (6,493) Cash Flows from Financing Activities: Borrowings Under Credit Facility 3,000 - 11,000 - Repayment of Borrowings Under Credit Facility (8,000) (6,000) (11,000) (19,000) Dividends Paid to Non-Controlling Interests of Subsidiaries (600) - (1,200) (490) Dividends Paid - - - - Exercise of Stock Options and Employee Stock Purchases 245 545 884 585 Net Cash Used In Financing Activities (5,355) (5,455) (316) (18,905) Effect of Foreign Currency Fluctuations on Cash 98 (179) 9 (437) Net Increase (Decrease) in Cash & Cash Equivalents 2,388 903 1,994 (439) Cash and Cash Equivalents: Beginning of Period 14,071 10,432 14,465 11,774 End of Period $ 16,459 $ 11,335 $ 16,459 $ 11,335