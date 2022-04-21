TrustCo Reports Historic First Quarter 2022 Earnings; Net Income of $17.1 Million up 21.3% over the prior year quarter

GLENVILLE, N.Y., April 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TrustCo Bank Corp NY (TrustCo, NASDAQ: TRST) today announced historic earnings which sets the tone for 2022. First quarter net income was $17.1 million or $0.890 diluted earnings per share, compared to net income of $14.1 million or $0.730 diluted earnings per share for the first quarter 2021.   Average residential loans, our primary lending focus, were up $218.6 million, or 5.8%, and average deposits were up $223.4 million or 4.4% for the first quarter 2022 over the same period a year earlier.

Overview

Robert J. McCormick, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer said, “The most meaningful success is that which is sustained over the long-term. TrustCo’s tried and true approach to banking and the resulting strongly-liquid balance sheet has us well positioned as rates increase. TrustCo today announces, as it has many times before, that loan growth is up, deposits are up, credit quality remains solid, and expenses are down. In other words, we are sustaining financial performance that makes us ever stronger and more efficient. The Company continues to grow shareholder equity and stands proudly atop its 120-year history as part of the foundation upon which the communities we serve are built. This performance is the result of sound strategy, consistently applied against our ever-present commitment to paying a dependable and meaningful dividend to our owners.”

Details
Average loans were up $195.2 million or 4.6% in the first quarter 2022 over the same period in 2021. Average residential loans, our primary lending focus, were up $218.6 million, or 5.8%, in the first quarter 2022 over the same period in 2021. Average deposits were up $223.4 million or 4.4% for the first quarter 2022 over the same period a year earlier. The increase in deposits during the first quarter of 2022 was the result of a $521.2 million or 13.7% increase in total average core deposit accounts, which consist of interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking, savings and money market deposits, offset by a decrease in average time deposits of $297.8 million or 23.6%, for the first quarter 2022 over the same period in 2021. Within average core deposits, checking balances were up $242.2 million or 13.8% (including interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking balances), money market balances were up $66.1 million or 9.1%, and savings balances were up $212.9 million or 16.2%. We believe the increase in core deposits continues to reflect the desire of customers to have additional funds in the safety and security offered by TrustCo’s long history of conservative banking. As we move forward, the objective is to encourage customers to retain these additional funds in the expanded product offerings of the Bank through aggressive marketing and product differentiation. As of March 31, 2022, there were no pandemic related loans in deferral and 87 Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans totaling approximately $3 million remain outstanding.     

The cost of interest bearing liabilities decreased to 0.10% in the first quarter 2022 from 0.21% in the first quarter 2021. A significant portion of our CD portfolio (time deposits) repriced during the last year, which resulted in lower rates due to ongoing market conditions. The net interest margin for the first quarter 2022 was 2.66%, down 3 basis points from 2.69% in the fourth quarter of 2021, and down 12 basis points from 2.78% in the first quarter of 2021. Net interest income (TE) was relatively flat over the same period as last year.   

TrustCo continued to demonstrate its ability to grow shareholders’ equity as average equity was up $26.8 million or 4.7% in the first quarter of 2022 compared to the same period in 2021. Return on average assets and return on average equity for the first quarter 2022 were 1.12% and 11.60%, respectively, compared to 0.96% and 10.01% for the first quarter 2021. Improving efficiencies to reduce costs continues to remain a key area of focus. Salaries and benefits expense decreased $3.2 million over the same period in the prior year as a result of a true-up to the incentive compensation accrual upon payout in the first quarter of 2022, as well as decreases in various other employee benefit plan expenses. We do expect salaries and benefits expense to return to historical levels in future quarters. The Bank also purchased 18 thousand shares of stock in the first quarter of 2022 under the previously announced stock repurchase plan. As discussed in prior quarters, on May 28, 2021, a Reverse Stock Split of the Company’s Common Stock at a ratio of 1 for 5 was implemented.   For all periods presented share and per share information, and common stock and surplus amounts have been split adjusted. The Board of Directors believes that the higher per share trading price that resulted from the Reverse Stock Split will generate greater investor interest in TrustCo and improve the marketability of the shares to a broader range of investors. The Board of Directors also believes that the Reverse Stock Split has resulted in the number of our shares of outstanding common stock that is similar to the number of outstanding shares of common stock of comparable financial institutions.     

Asset quality and loan loss reserve measures have continued to improve as a result of low levels of nonperforming assets and chargeoffs. Nonperforming loans (NPLs) were $19.4 million at March 31, 2022, compared to $21.6 million at March 31, 2021. NPLs were 0.43% and 0.51% of total loans at March 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively. The coverage ratio, or allowance for credit losses on loans to NPLs, was 237.8% at March 31, 2022, compared to 231.1% at March 31, 2021. Nonperforming assets (NPAs) were $19.7 million at March 31, 2022, compared to $22.1 million at March 31, 2021. The Company adopted Accounting Standards Update 2016-13, Financial Instruments – Credit Losses (Topic 326): Measurement of Credit Losses on Financial Instruments” (“CECL”) effective January 1, 2022. TrustCo recorded a net decrease to retained earnings of $3.5 million upon adoption of the new accounting standard. The transition adjustment at January 1, 2022 included a $2.4 million increase in the allowance for credit losses on loans, a $2.3 million increase in the allowance for estimated credit losses on unfunded off-balance sheet credit exposures, and a corresponding increase in deferred tax assets of $1.2 million. The Company recorded a credit to provision for credit losses of $200 thousand, which includes a credit to provision for credit losses on loans of $500 thousand as a result of improving unemployment and housing price forecasts, offset by a provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments of $300 thousand as a result of a corresponding increase in unfunded loans. The allowance for credit losses on loans was $46.2 million at March 31, 2022, compared to $50.0 million at March 31, 2021.   The ratio of allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans was 1.03% as of March 31, 2022 compared to 1.17% as of March 31, 2021.   

Net recoveries for the first quarter 2022 were $58 thousand versus net recoveries in the first quarter 2021 of $46 thousand. The annualized net (recoveries) chargeoffs ratio was (0.01)% for the first quarter 2022 versus 0.00% in the first quarter of 2021.

At both March 31, 2022 and 2021 the equity to asset ratio was 9.44%. Book value per share at March 31, 2022 was $30.85, up 4.2% compared to $29.60 a year earlier.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY is a $6.3 billion savings and loan holding company and through its subsidiary, Trustco Bank, operated 144 offices in New York, New Jersey, Vermont, Massachusetts, and Florida at March 31, 2022.

In addition, the Bank’s Financial Services Department offers a full range of investment services, retirement planning and trust and estate administration services. The common shares of TrustCo are traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol TRST.

Safe Harbor Statement  
All statements in this news release that are not historical are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "goal," "seek," "believe," "project," "estimate," "expect," "strategy," "future," "likely," "may," "should," "will" and similar references to future periods. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements we make regarding our expectations for our performance during 2022, including our expectations regarding the effects of the economic environment on our financial results, our ability to retain customers and the amount of customers’ business, including deposit balances, with us, the impact of Federal Reserve actions regarding interest rates and the growth of loans and deposits throughout our branch network and our ability to capitalize on economic changes in the areas in which we operate. Such forward-looking statements are subject to factors that could cause actual results to differ materially for TrustCo from those discussed, and many of the risks and uncertainties are heightened by or may, in the future, be heightened by the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and macroeconomic or geopolitical concerns related to inflation, rising interest rates and the war in Ukraine. TrustCo wishes to caution readers not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. The following important factors, among others, in some cases have affected and in the future could affect TrustCo’s actual results and could cause TrustCo’s actual financial performance to differ materially from that expressed in any forward-looking statement: the effects of inflation and inflationary pressures and changes in monetary and fiscal policies and laws, including interest rate policies of the Federal Reserve Board; the impact of the actions taken by governmental authorities to contain the COVID-19 pandemic or address the impact of the pandemic on the economy, and the effect of all of such items on our operations, liquidity and capital position, and on the financial condition of our borrowers and other customers; changes in and uncertainty related to benchmark interest rates used to price loans and deposits; future business strategies related to the implementation of CECL; credit risks and risks from concentrations (by geographic area and by loan product) within our loan portfolio; changes in local market areas and general business and economic trends, as well as changes in consumer spending and savings habits; and our ability to assess and react effectively to such changes; our ability to continue to originate a significant volume of one-to-four family mortgage loans in our market areas; our ability to continue to maintain noninterest expense and other overhead costs at reasonable levels relative to income; our ability to make accurate assumptions and judgments regarding the credit risks associated with lending and investing activities; restrictions or conditions imposed by our regulators on our operations that may make it more difficult for us to achieve our goals; the future earnings and capital levels of us and Trustco Bank and the continued receipt of approvals from our primary federal banking regulators under regulatory rules to distribute capital to TrustCo, which could affect our ability to pay dividends; results of supervisory monitoring or examinations of Trustco Bank and TrustCo by our respective regulators; adverse conditions in the securities markets that lead to impairment in the value of securities in our investment portfolio; the perceived overall value of our products and services by users, including in comparison to competitors’ products and services and the willingness of current and prospective customers to substitute competitors’ products and services for our products and services; changes in consumer spending, borrowing and saving habits; the effect of changes in financial services laws and regulations and the impact of other governmental initiatives affecting the financial services industry; changes in management personnel; real estate and collateral values; changes in accounting policies and practices, as may be adopted by the bank regulatory agencies, the FASB or PCAOB; disruptions, security breaches, or other adverse events affecting the third-party vendors who perform several of our critical processing functions; technological changes and electronic, cyber and physical security breaches; our success at managing the risks involved in the foregoing and managing our business; and other risks and uncertainties under the heading “Risk Factors” in our most recent annual report on Form 10-K and, if any, in our subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q or other securities filings.

Subsidiary:  Trustco Bank

TRUSTCO BANK CORP NY
GLENVILLE, NY
 
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
 
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
  Three months ended
  3/31/2022 12/31/2021 3/31/2021
Summary of operations      
   Net interest income (TE)$40,096  40,292  40,107 
   (Credit) Provision for credit losses (200) (3,000) 350 
   Noninterest income 5,183  4,526  4,428 
   Noninterest expense 22,765  26,190  25,335 
   Net income 17,089  16,241  14,083 
       
Per share (4)      
   Net income per share:      
       - Basic$0.890  0.845  0.730 
       - Diluted 0.890  0.845  0.730 
   Cash dividends 0.350  0.350  0.341 
   Book value at period end 30.85  31.28  29.60 
   Market price at period end 31.93  33.31  36.85 
       
At period end      
   Full time equivalent employees 769  759  820 
   Full service banking offices 144  147  148 
       
Performance ratios      
   Return on average assets 1.12 1.05  0.96 
   Return on average equity 11.60  10.92  10.01 
   Efficiency (1) 50.55  58.50  56.35 
   Net interest spread (TE) 2.63  2.67  2.74 
   Net interest margin (TE) 2.66  2.69  2.78 
   Dividend payout ratio 39.36  41.42  46.65 
       
Capital ratios at period end      
   Consolidated tangible equity to tangible assets (2) 9.43 9.69  9.44 
   Consolidated equity to assets 9.44 9.70  9.44 
       
Asset quality analysis at period end      
   Nonperforming loans to total loans 0.43  0.42  0.51 
   Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.31  0.31  0.36 
   Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans 1.03  1.00  1.17 
   Coverage ratio (3) 2.4x 2.4x 2.3x
       
       
(1) Non-GAAP measure; calculated as noninterest expense (excluding ORE income/expense) divided by taxable equivalent net interest income plus noninterest income.
(2) Non-GAAP measure; calculated as total equity less $553 of intangible assets divided by total assets less $553 of intangible assets.
(3) Calculated as allowance for credit losses on loans divided by total nonperforming loans.
(4) All periods presented have been adjusted for the 1 for 5 reverse stock split which occurred on May 28, 2021.
       
TE = Taxable equivalent


CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
           
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)          
(Unaudited)          
  Three months ended
  3/31/2022 12/31/2021 9/30/2021 6/30/2021 3/31/2021
Interest and dividend income:          
   Interest and fees on loans$39,003  39,655  39,488  39,808  40,217 
   Interest and dividends on securities available for sale:        
       U. S. government sponsored enterprises 86  76  91  97  50 
       State and political subdivisions 1  -  1  -  1 
       Mortgage-backed securities and collateralized mortgage          
          obligations - residential 1,087  1,073  1,038  1,167  1,237 
       Corporate bonds 233  206  220  323  316 
       Small Business Administration - guaranteed          
          participation securities 154  165  181  193  206 
       Other securities 2  4  5  5  6 
   Total interest and dividends on securities available for sale 1,563  1,524  1,536  1,785  1,816 
           
Interest on held to maturity securities:          
       Mortgage-backed securities and collateralized mortgage          
          obligations - residential 90  97  104  111  123 
   Total interest on held to maturity securities 90  97  104  111  123 
           
Federal Reserve Bank and Federal Home Loan Bank stock 62  62  64  65  69 
           
Interest on federal funds sold and other short-term investments 572  432  470  286  270 
   Total interest income 41,290  41,770  41,662  42,055  42,495 
           
Interest expense:          
   Interest on deposits:          
       Interest-bearing checking 44  42  38  46  52 
       Savings 156  149  154  162  159 
       Money market deposit accounts 214  201  202  236  283 
       Time deposits 546  865  1,149  1,261  1,666 
   Interest on short-term borrowings 234  221  232  228  228 
   Total interest expense 1,194  1,478  1,775  1,933  2,388 
           
   Net interest income 40,096  40,292  39,887  40,122  40,107 
           
   Less: (Credit) Provision for credit losses (200) (3,000) (2,800) -  350 
   Net interest income after provision for loan losses 40,296  43,292  42,687  40,122  39,757 
           
Noninterest income:          
Trustco Financial Services income 1,833  1,766  1,558  1,999  2,035 
   Fees for services to customers 2,801  2,578  2,531  2,486  2,204 
   Other 549  182  206  203  189 
      Total noninterest income 5,183  4,526  4,295  4,688  4,428 
           
Noninterest expenses:          
   Salaries and employee benefits 9,239  11,984  11,909  12,403  12,425 
   Net occupancy expense 4,529  4,569  4,259  4,328  4,586 
   Equipment expense 1,588  1,758  1,628  1,600  1,631 
   Professional services 1,467  1,579  1,483  1,614  1,432 
   Outsourced services 2,280  1,950  2,015  2,169  2,250 
   Advertising expense 617  762  310  549  354 
   FDIC and other insurance 812  780  746  777  707 
   Other real estate expense (income), net 11  (28) 32  (60) 239 
   Other 2,222  2,836  2,315  2,060  1,711 
      Total noninterest expenses 22,765  26,190  24,697  25,440  25,335 
           
Income before taxes 22,714  21,628  22,285  19,370  18,850 
Income taxes 5,625  5,387  5,523  4,937  4,767 
           
Net income$17,089  16,241  16,762  14,433  14,083 
           
Net income per common share (1):          
  - Basic$0.890  0.845  0.871  0.749  0.730 
  - Diluted 0.890  0.845  0.871  0.748  0.730 
           
Average basic shares (in thousands) 19,209  19,216  19,249  19,281  19,287 
Average diluted shares (in thousands) 19,210  19,218  19,252  19,290  19,293 
           
Note: Taxable equivalent net interest income$40,096  40,292  39,888  40,122  40,107 
           
(1) All periods presented have been adjusted for the 1 for 5 reverse stock split which occurred on May 28, 2021.    


CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION
 
(dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)
  3/31/2022 12/31/2021 9/30/2021 6/30/2021 3/31/2021
ASSETS:          
           
Cash and due from banks$47,526  48,357  45,486  47,766  45,493 
Federal funds sold and other short term investments 1,225,022  1,171,113  1,147,853  1,134,622  1,094,880 
        Total cash and cash equivalents 1,272,548  1,219,470  1,193,339  1,182,388  1,140,373 
           
Securities available for sale:          
   U. S. government sponsored enterprises 62,059  59,179  59,749  74,579  74,465 
   States and political subdivisions 41  41  48  48  48 
   Mortgage-backed securities and collateralized mortgage          
      obligations - residential 244,045  270,798  293,585  315,656  348,317 
   Small Business Administration - guaranteed          
      participation securities 28,086  31,674  34,569  37,199  39,232 
   Corporate bonds 74,089  45,337  45,915  54,647  64,839 
   Other securities 671  684  686  686  686 
        Total securities available for sale 408,991  407,713  434,552  482,815  527,587 
           
Held to maturity securities:          
   Mortgage-backed securities and collateralized mortgage          
      obligations-residential 9,183  9,923  10,701  11,665  12,729 
        Total held to maturity securities 9,183  9,923  10,701  11,665  12,729 
           
Federal Reserve Bank and Federal Home Loan Bank stock 5,604  5,604  5,604  5,604  5,506 
           
Loans:          
   Commercial 192,408  200,200  204,679  214,164  217,021 
   Residential mortgage loans 4,026,434  3,998,187  3,951,285  3,892,351  3,807,837 
   Home equity line of credit 236,117  230,976  231,314  234,214  235,644 
   Installment loans 9,395  9,416  9,451  8,638  8,670 
Loans, net of deferred net costs 4,464,354  4,438,779  4,396,729  4,349,367  4,269,172 
           
Less: Allowance for credit losses on loans 46,178  44,267  47,350  50,155  49,991 
   Net loans 4,418,176  4,394,512  4,349,379  4,299,212  4,219,181 
           
Bank premises and equipment, net 32,644  33,027  33,233  33,691  34,012 
Operating lease right-of-use assets 48,569  48,090  45,836  45,825  46,614 
Other assets 86,158  78,207  62,191  61,378  60,455 
           
        Total assets$6,281,873  6,196,546  6,134,835  6,122,578  6,046,457 
           
LIABILITIES:          
Deposits:          
   Demand$835,281  794,878  790,663  765,193  718,343 
   Interest-bearing checking 1,225,093  1,191,304  1,148,593  1,152,901  1,141,595 
   Savings accounts 1,553,152  1,504,554  1,433,130  1,409,556  1,362,141 
   Money market deposit accounts 796,275  782,079  744,051  732,963  719,580 
   Time deposits 940,215  995,314  1,124,581  1,169,907  1,231,263 
      Total deposits 5,350,016  5,268,129  5,241,018  5,230,520  5,172,922 
           
Short-term borrowings 248,371  244,686  230,770  237,791  229,950 
Operating lease liabilities 53,094  52,720  50,515  50,586  51,449 
Accrued expenses and other liabilities 37,497  29,883  25,849  25,088  21,105 
           
        Total liabilities 5,688,978  5,595,418  5,548,152  5,543,985  5,475,426 
           
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY:          
Capital stock (1) 20,046  20,046  20,042  20,041  20,044 
Surplus (1) 256,661  256,661  256,565  256,536  256,674 
Undivided profits 355,948  349,056  339,554  329,350  321,486 
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income, net of tax (2,369) 12,147  7,304  7,840  7,268 
Treasury stock at cost (37,391) (36,782) (36,782) (35,174) (34,441)
           
        Total shareholders' equity 592,895  601,128  586,683  578,593  571,031 
           
        Total liabilities and shareholders' equity$6,281,873  6,196,546  6,134,835  6,122,578  6,046,457 
           
Outstanding shares (in thousands) 19,202  19,220  19,216  19,265  19,288 
           
(1) All periods presented have been adjusted for the 1 for 5 reverse stock split which occurred on May 28, 2021.    


NONPERFORMING ASSETS
       
(dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)
  3/31/202212/31/20219/30/20216/30/20213/31/2021
Nonperforming Assets      
       
   New York and other states*      
   Loans in nonaccrual status:      
       Commercial$187 112 176 150 125 
       Real estate mortgage - 1 to 4 family 17,065 16,574 17,878 18,466 19,826 
       Installment 33 37 32 43 32 
   Total non-accrual loans 17,285 16,723 18,086 18,659 19,983 
   Other nonperforming real estate mortgages - 1 to 4 family 16 17 19 20 22 
   Total nonperforming loans 17,301 16,740 18,105 18,679 20,005 
   Other real estate owned 269 362 511 251 420 
   Total nonperforming assets$17,570 17,102 18,616 18,930 20,425 
       
   Florida      
   Loans in nonaccrual status:      
       Commercial$- - - - - 
       Real estate mortgage - 1 to 4 family 2,109 2,016 2,066 2,142 1,626 
       Installment 8 - - - - 
   Total non-accrual loans 2,117 2,016 2,066 2,142 1,626 
   Other nonperforming real estate mortgages - 1 to 4 family - - - - - 
   Total nonperforming loans 2,117 2,016 2,066 2,142 1,626 
   Other real estate owned - - - - - 
   Total nonperforming assets$2,117 2,016 2,066 2,142 1,626 
       
   Total      
   Loans in nonaccrual status:      
       Commercial$187 112 176 150 125 
       Real estate mortgage - 1 to 4 family 19,174 18,590 19,944 20,608 21,452 
       Installment 41 37 32 43 32 
   Total non-accrual loans 19,402 18,739 20,152 20,801 21,609 
   Other nonperforming real estate mortgages - 1 to 4 family 16 17 19 20 22 
   Total nonperforming loans 19,418 18,756 20,171 20,821 21,631 
   Other real estate owned 269 362 511 251 420 
   Total nonperforming assets$19,687 19,118 20,682 21,072 22,051 
       
       
Quarterly Net (Recoveries) Chargeoffs      
       
   New York and other states*      
   Commercial$36 - 30 - (32)
   Real estate mortgage - 1 to 4 family (97)52 (39)(136)(2)
   Installment 3 31 14 (27)(14)
      Total net (recoveries) chargeoffs$(58)83 5 (163)(48)
       
   Florida      
   Commercial$- - - - - 
   Real estate mortgage - 1 to 4 family - - - (1)- 
   Installment - - - - 2 
      Total net (recoveries) chargeoffs$- - - (1)2 
       
   Total      
   Commercial$36 - 30 - (32)
   Real estate mortgage - 1 to 4 family (97)52 (39)(137)(2)
   Installment 3 31 14 (27)(12)
      Total net (recoveries) chargeoffs$(58)83 5 (164)(46)
       
       
Asset Quality Ratios      
       
Total nonperforming loans (1)$19,418 18,756 20,171 20,821 21,631 
Total nonperforming assets (1) 19,687 19,118 20,682 21,072 22,051 
Total net (recoveries) chargeoffs (2) (58)83 5 (164)(46)
       
Allowance for credit losses on loans (1) 46,178 44,267 47,350 50,155 49,991 
       
Nonperforming loans to total loans 0.43%0.42%0.46%0.48%0.51%
Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.31%0.31%0.34%0.34%0.36%
Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans 1.03%1.00%1.08%1.15%1.17%
Coverage ratio (1) 237.8%236.0%234.7%240.9%231.1%
Annualized net (recoveries) chargeoffs to average loans (2) -0.01%0.01%0.00%-0.02%0.00%
Allowance for credit losses on loans to annualized net (recoveries) chargeoffs (2) N/A 133.3x 2367.5xN/A N/A 
 
* Includes New York, New Jersey, Vermont and Massachusetts.
(1) At period-end
(2) For the period ended


DISTRIBUTION OF ASSETS, LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY -
INTEREST RATES AND INTEREST DIFFERENTIAL
 
(dollars in thousands)             
(Unaudited) Three months ended   Three months ended 
  March 31, 2022   March 31, 2021 
  Average InterestAverage   Average InterestAverage 
  Balance  Rate   Balance  Rate 
Assets             
              
Securities available for sale:             
   U. S. government sponsored enterprises$61,755  860.55% $51,649  500.38%
   Mortgage backed securities and collateralized mortgage             
      obligations - residential 261,124  1,0871.67   327,614  1,2371.51 
   State and political subdivisions 41  16.73   50  16.47 
   Corporate bonds 52,977  2331.76   63,334  3161.99 
   Small Business Administration - guaranteed             
      participation securities 29,871  1542.06   39,582  2062.09 
   Other 686  21.17   686  63.50 
              
          Total securities available for sale 406,454  1,5631.54   482,915  1,8161.50 
              
Federal funds sold and other short-term Investments 1,187,201  5720.20   1,029,570  2700.11 
              
Held to maturity securities:             
   Mortgage backed securities and collateralized mortgage             
      obligations - residential 9,541  903.79   13,273  1233.70 
              
          Total held to maturity securities 9,541  903.79   13,273  1233.70 
              
Federal Reserve Bank and Federal Home Loan Bank stock 5,604  624.43   5,506  695.01 
              
Commercial loans 194,989  2,5255.18   212,781  2,9455.54 
Residential mortgage loans 4,007,886  34,1973.42   3,789,256  34,8523.69 
Home equity lines of credit 232,535  2,1253.71   238,379  2,2593.84 
Installment loans 8,974  1567.03   8,795  1617.41 
              
Loans, net of unearned income 4,444,384  39,0033.52   4,249,211  40,2173.80 
              
          Total interest earning assets 6,053,184  41,2902.74   5,780,475  42,4952.95 
              
Allowance for credit losses on loans (46,759)      (49,945)    
Cash & non-interest earning assets 207,308       199,769     
              
              
Total assets$6,213,733      $5,930,299     
              
              
Liabilities and shareholders' equity             
              
Deposits:             
  Interest bearing checking accounts$1,191,496  440.01% $1,084,572  520.02%
  Money market accounts 791,689  2140.11   725,570  2830.16 
  Savings 1,527,975  1560.04   1,315,049  1590.05 
  Time deposits 964,158  5460.23   1,261,963  1,6660.54 
              
    Total interest bearing deposits 4,475,318  9600.09   4,387,154  2,1600.20 
Short-term borrowings 248,535  2340.38   223,807  2280.41 
              
   Total interest bearing liabilities 4,723,853  1,1940.10   4,610,961  2,3880.21 
              
Demand deposits 808,695       673,428     
Other liabilities 83,633       75,143     
Shareholders' equity 597,552       570,767     
              
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity$6,213,733      $5,930,299     
              
Net interest income, tax equivalent   40,096      40,107  
              
Net interest spread    2.63%     2.74%
              
              
Net interest margin (net interest income to             
total interest earning assets)    2.66%     2.78%
              
Tax equivalent adjustment   0      0  
              
              
Net interest income   40,096      40,107  

Non-GAAP Financial Measures Reconciliation

Tangible equity as a percentage of tangible assets at period end is a non-GAAP financial measure derived from GAAP-based amounts. We calculate tangible equity and tangible assets by excluding the balance of intangible assets from shareholders’ equity and total assets, respectively. We calculate tangible equity as a percentage of tangible assets at period end by dividing tangible equity by tangible assets at period end. We believe that this is consistent with the treatment by bank regulatory agencies, which exclude intangible assets from the calculation of risk-based capital ratios.

The efficiency ratio is a non-GAAP measure of expense control relative to revenue from net interest income and fee income. We calculate the efficiency ratio by dividing total noninterest expenses as determined under GAAP, but excluding other real estate expense, net, by net interest income (fully taxable equivalent) and total noninterest income as determined under GAAP, but excluding net gains on the sale of securities and other non-routine items from this calculation. We believe that this provides a reasonable measure of primary banking expenses relative to primary banking revenue.

We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures provide information that is important to investors and that is useful in understanding our financial results. Our management internally assesses our performance based, in part, on these measures. However, these non-GAAP financial measures are supplemental and not a substitute for an analysis based on GAAP measures. As other companies may use different calculations for these measures, this presentation may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures reported by other companies. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures of tangible common equity, tangible book value per share, efficiency ratio, net income and net income per share to the underlying GAAP numbers is set forth below.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES RECONCILIATION    
     
(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)    
(Unaudited)    
  3/31/202212/31/20213/31/2021
     
Tangible Equity to Tangible Assets    
Total Assets (GAAP)$6,281,873 6,196,546 6,046,457 
Less: Intangible assets 553 553 553 
   Tangible assets (Non-GAAP) 6,281,320 6,195,993 6,045,904 
     
Equity (GAAP) 592,895 601,128 571,031 
Less: Intangible assets 553 553 553 
   Tangible equity (Non-GAAP) 592,342 600,575 570,478 
Tangible Equity to Tangible Assets (Non-GAAP) 9.43%9.69%9.44%
Equity to Assets (GAAP) 9.44%9.70%9.44%
     
  Three months ended
Efficiency Ratio 3/31/202212/31/20213/31/2021
     
Net interest income (fully taxable equivalent) (Non-GAAP)$40,096 40,292 40,107 
Non-interest income (GAAP) 5,183 4,526 4,428 
Less: Net gain on sale of building 268 - - 
Revenue used for efficiency ratio (Non-GAAP) 45,011 44,818 44,535 
     
Total noninterest expense (GAAP) 22,765 26,190 25,335 
Less: Other real estate expense (income), net 11 (28)239 
Expense used for efficiency ratio (Non-GAAP) 22,754 26,218 25,096 
     
Efficiency Ratio 50.55%58.50%56.35%
     

 


