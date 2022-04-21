TrustCo Reports Historic First Quarter 2022 Earnings; Net Income of $17.1 Million up 21.3% over the prior year quarter

GLENVILLE, N.Y., April 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TrustCo Bank Corp NY (TrustCo, NASDAQ: TRST) today announced historic earnings which sets the tone for 2022. First quarter net income was $17.1 million or $0.890 diluted earnings per share, compared to net income of $14.1 million or $0.730 diluted earnings per share for the first quarter 2021. Average residential loans, our primary lending focus, were up $218.6 million, or 5.8%, and average deposits were up $223.4 million or 4.4% for the first quarter 2022 over the same period a year earlier.

Overview

Robert J. McCormick, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer said, “The most meaningful success is that which is sustained over the long-term. TrustCo’s tried and true approach to banking and the resulting strongly-liquid balance sheet has us well positioned as rates increase. TrustCo today announces, as it has many times before, that loan growth is up, deposits are up, credit quality remains solid, and expenses are down. In other words, we are sustaining financial performance that makes us ever stronger and more efficient. The Company continues to grow shareholder equity and stands proudly atop its 120-year history as part of the foundation upon which the communities we serve are built. This performance is the result of sound strategy, consistently applied against our ever-present commitment to paying a dependable and meaningful dividend to our owners.”

Details

Average loans were up $195.2 million or 4.6% in the first quarter 2022 over the same period in 2021. Average residential loans, our primary lending focus, were up $218.6 million, or 5.8%, in the first quarter 2022 over the same period in 2021. Average deposits were up $223.4 million or 4.4% for the first quarter 2022 over the same period a year earlier. The increase in deposits during the first quarter of 2022 was the result of a $521.2 million or 13.7% increase in total average core deposit accounts, which consist of interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking, savings and money market deposits, offset by a decrease in average time deposits of $297.8 million or 23.6%, for the first quarter 2022 over the same period in 2021. Within average core deposits, checking balances were up $242.2 million or 13.8% (including interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking balances), money market balances were up $66.1 million or 9.1%, and savings balances were up $212.9 million or 16.2%. We believe the increase in core deposits continues to reflect the desire of customers to have additional funds in the safety and security offered by TrustCo’s long history of conservative banking. As we move forward, the objective is to encourage customers to retain these additional funds in the expanded product offerings of the Bank through aggressive marketing and product differentiation. As of March 31, 2022, there were no pandemic related loans in deferral and 87 Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans totaling approximately $3 million remain outstanding.

The cost of interest bearing liabilities decreased to 0.10% in the first quarter 2022 from 0.21% in the first quarter 2021. A significant portion of our CD portfolio (time deposits) repriced during the last year, which resulted in lower rates due to ongoing market conditions. The net interest margin for the first quarter 2022 was 2.66%, down 3 basis points from 2.69% in the fourth quarter of 2021, and down 12 basis points from 2.78% in the first quarter of 2021. Net interest income (TE) was relatively flat over the same period as last year.

TrustCo continued to demonstrate its ability to grow shareholders’ equity as average equity was up $26.8 million or 4.7% in the first quarter of 2022 compared to the same period in 2021. Return on average assets and return on average equity for the first quarter 2022 were 1.12% and 11.60%, respectively, compared to 0.96% and 10.01% for the first quarter 2021. Improving efficiencies to reduce costs continues to remain a key area of focus. Salaries and benefits expense decreased $3.2 million over the same period in the prior year as a result of a true-up to the incentive compensation accrual upon payout in the first quarter of 2022, as well as decreases in various other employee benefit plan expenses. We do expect salaries and benefits expense to return to historical levels in future quarters. The Bank also purchased 18 thousand shares of stock in the first quarter of 2022 under the previously announced stock repurchase plan. As discussed in prior quarters, on May 28, 2021, a Reverse Stock Split of the Company’s Common Stock at a ratio of 1 for 5 was implemented. For all periods presented share and per share information, and common stock and surplus amounts have been split adjusted. The Board of Directors believes that the higher per share trading price that resulted from the Reverse Stock Split will generate greater investor interest in TrustCo and improve the marketability of the shares to a broader range of investors. The Board of Directors also believes that the Reverse Stock Split has resulted in the number of our shares of outstanding common stock that is similar to the number of outstanding shares of common stock of comparable financial institutions.

Asset quality and loan loss reserve measures have continued to improve as a result of low levels of nonperforming assets and chargeoffs. Nonperforming loans (NPLs) were $19.4 million at March 31, 2022, compared to $21.6 million at March 31, 2021. NPLs were 0.43% and 0.51% of total loans at March 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively. The coverage ratio, or allowance for credit losses on loans to NPLs, was 237.8% at March 31, 2022, compared to 231.1% at March 31, 2021. Nonperforming assets (NPAs) were $19.7 million at March 31, 2022, compared to $22.1 million at March 31, 2021. The Company adopted Accounting Standards Update 2016-13, Financial Instruments – Credit Losses (Topic 326): Measurement of Credit Losses on Financial Instruments” (“CECL”) effective January 1, 2022. TrustCo recorded a net decrease to retained earnings of $3.5 million upon adoption of the new accounting standard. The transition adjustment at January 1, 2022 included a $2.4 million increase in the allowance for credit losses on loans, a $2.3 million increase in the allowance for estimated credit losses on unfunded off-balance sheet credit exposures, and a corresponding increase in deferred tax assets of $1.2 million. The Company recorded a credit to provision for credit losses of $200 thousand, which includes a credit to provision for credit losses on loans of $500 thousand as a result of improving unemployment and housing price forecasts, offset by a provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments of $300 thousand as a result of a corresponding increase in unfunded loans. The allowance for credit losses on loans was $46.2 million at March 31, 2022, compared to $50.0 million at March 31, 2021. The ratio of allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans was 1.03% as of March 31, 2022 compared to 1.17% as of March 31, 2021.

Net recoveries for the first quarter 2022 were $58 thousand versus net recoveries in the first quarter 2021 of $46 thousand. The annualized net (recoveries) chargeoffs ratio was (0.01)% for the first quarter 2022 versus 0.00% in the first quarter of 2021.

At both March 31, 2022 and 2021 the equity to asset ratio was 9.44%. Book value per share at March 31, 2022 was $30.85, up 4.2% compared to $29.60 a year earlier.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY is a $6.3 billion savings and loan holding company and through its subsidiary, Trustco Bank, operated 144 offices in New York, New Jersey, Vermont, Massachusetts, and Florida at March 31, 2022.

In addition, the Bank’s Financial Services Department offers a full range of investment services, retirement planning and trust and estate administration services. The common shares of TrustCo are traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol TRST.

Those wishing to participate in the call may dial toll-free for the United States at 1-844-200-6205, for Canada at 1-833-950-0062, and all other locations at 1-929-526-1599, Access code 630692. A replay of the call will be available for thirty days by dialing toll-free for the United States at 1-866-813-9403, for Canada at 1-226-828-7578, and all other locations at +44-204-525-0658, Access code 640611. The call will also be audio webcast at https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/372562324, and will be available for one year.

Safe Harbor Statement

All statements in this news release that are not historical are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "goal," "seek," "believe," "project," "estimate," "expect," "strategy," "future," "likely," "may," "should," "will" and similar references to future periods. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements we make regarding our expectations for our performance during 2022, including our expectations regarding the effects of the economic environment on our financial results, our ability to retain customers and the amount of customers’ business, including deposit balances, with us, the impact of Federal Reserve actions regarding interest rates and the growth of loans and deposits throughout our branch network and our ability to capitalize on economic changes in the areas in which we operate. Such forward-looking statements are subject to factors that could cause actual results to differ materially for TrustCo from those discussed, and many of the risks and uncertainties are heightened by or may, in the future, be heightened by the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and macroeconomic or geopolitical concerns related to inflation, rising interest rates and the war in Ukraine. TrustCo wishes to caution readers not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. The following important factors, among others, in some cases have affected and in the future could affect TrustCo’s actual results and could cause TrustCo’s actual financial performance to differ materially from that expressed in any forward-looking statement: the effects of inflation and inflationary pressures and changes in monetary and fiscal policies and laws, including interest rate policies of the Federal Reserve Board; the impact of the actions taken by governmental authorities to contain the COVID-19 pandemic or address the impact of the pandemic on the economy, and the effect of all of such items on our operations, liquidity and capital position, and on the financial condition of our borrowers and other customers; changes in and uncertainty related to benchmark interest rates used to price loans and deposits; future business strategies related to the implementation of CECL; credit risks and risks from concentrations (by geographic area and by loan product) within our loan portfolio; changes in local market areas and general business and economic trends, as well as changes in consumer spending and savings habits; and our ability to assess and react effectively to such changes; our ability to continue to originate a significant volume of one-to-four family mortgage loans in our market areas; our ability to continue to maintain noninterest expense and other overhead costs at reasonable levels relative to income; our ability to make accurate assumptions and judgments regarding the credit risks associated with lending and investing activities; restrictions or conditions imposed by our regulators on our operations that may make it more difficult for us to achieve our goals; the future earnings and capital levels of us and Trustco Bank and the continued receipt of approvals from our primary federal banking regulators under regulatory rules to distribute capital to TrustCo, which could affect our ability to pay dividends; results of supervisory monitoring or examinations of Trustco Bank and TrustCo by our respective regulators; adverse conditions in the securities markets that lead to impairment in the value of securities in our investment portfolio; the perceived overall value of our products and services by users, including in comparison to competitors’ products and services and the willingness of current and prospective customers to substitute competitors’ products and services for our products and services; changes in consumer spending, borrowing and saving habits; the effect of changes in financial services laws and regulations and the impact of other governmental initiatives affecting the financial services industry; changes in management personnel; real estate and collateral values; changes in accounting policies and practices, as may be adopted by the bank regulatory agencies, the FASB or PCAOB; disruptions, security breaches, or other adverse events affecting the third-party vendors who perform several of our critical processing functions; technological changes and electronic, cyber and physical security breaches; our success at managing the risks involved in the foregoing and managing our business; and other risks and uncertainties under the heading “Risk Factors” in our most recent annual report on Form 10-K and, if any, in our subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q or other securities filings.

Subsidiary: Trustco Bank

TRUSTCO BANK CORP NY GLENVILLE, NY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (dollars in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Three months ended 3/31/2022 12/31/2021 3/31/2021 Summary of operations Net interest income (TE) $ 40,096 40,292 40,107 (Credit) Provision for credit losses (200 ) (3,000 ) 350 Noninterest income 5,183 4,526 4,428 Noninterest expense 22,765 26,190 25,335 Net income 17,089 16,241 14,083 Per share (4) Net income per share: - Basic $ 0.890 0.845 0.730 - Diluted 0.890 0.845 0.730 Cash dividends 0.350 0.350 0.341 Book value at period end 30.85 31.28 29.60 Market price at period end 31.93 33.31 36.85 At period end Full time equivalent employees 769 759 820 Full service banking offices 144 147 148 Performance ratios Return on average assets 1.12 % 1.05 0.96 Return on average equity 11.60 10.92 10.01 Efficiency (1) 50.55 58.50 56.35 Net interest spread (TE) 2.63 2.67 2.74 Net interest margin (TE) 2.66 2.69 2.78 Dividend payout ratio 39.36 41.42 46.65 Capital ratios at period end Consolidated tangible equity to tangible assets (2) 9.43 % 9.69 9.44 Consolidated equity to assets 9.44 % 9.70 9.44 Asset quality analysis at period end Nonperforming loans to total loans 0.43 0.42 0.51 Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.31 0.31 0.36 Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans 1.03 1.00 1.17 Coverage ratio (3) 2.4 x 2.4 x 2.3 x (1) Non-GAAP measure; calculated as noninterest expense (excluding ORE income/expense) divided by taxable equivalent net interest income plus noninterest income. (2) Non-GAAP measure; calculated as total equity less $553 of intangible assets divided by total assets less $553 of intangible assets. (3) Calculated as allowance for credit losses on loans divided by total nonperforming loans. (4) All periods presented have been adjusted for the 1 for 5 reverse stock split which occurred on May 28, 2021. TE = Taxable equivalent





CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (dollars in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Three months ended 3/31/2022 12/31/2021 9/30/2021 6/30/2021 3/31/2021 Interest and dividend income: Interest and fees on loans $ 39,003 39,655 39,488 39,808 40,217 Interest and dividends on securities available for sale: U. S. government sponsored enterprises 86 76 91 97 50 State and political subdivisions 1 - 1 - 1 Mortgage-backed securities and collateralized mortgage obligations - residential 1,087 1,073 1,038 1,167 1,237 Corporate bonds 233 206 220 323 316 Small Business Administration - guaranteed participation securities 154 165 181 193 206 Other securities 2 4 5 5 6 Total interest and dividends on securities available for sale 1,563 1,524 1,536 1,785 1,816 Interest on held to maturity securities: Mortgage-backed securities and collateralized mortgage obligations - residential 90 97 104 111 123 Total interest on held to maturity securities 90 97 104 111 123 Federal Reserve Bank and Federal Home Loan Bank stock 62 62 64 65 69 Interest on federal funds sold and other short-term investments 572 432 470 286 270 Total interest income 41,290 41,770 41,662 42,055 42,495 Interest expense: Interest on deposits: Interest-bearing checking 44 42 38 46 52 Savings 156 149 154 162 159 Money market deposit accounts 214 201 202 236 283 Time deposits 546 865 1,149 1,261 1,666 Interest on short-term borrowings 234 221 232 228 228 Total interest expense 1,194 1,478 1,775 1,933 2,388 Net interest income 40,096 40,292 39,887 40,122 40,107 Less: (Credit) Provision for credit losses (200 ) (3,000 ) (2,800 ) - 350 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 40,296 43,292 42,687 40,122 39,757 Noninterest income: Trustco Financial Services income 1,833 1,766 1,558 1,999 2,035 Fees for services to customers 2,801 2,578 2,531 2,486 2,204 Other 549 182 206 203 189 Total noninterest income 5,183 4,526 4,295 4,688 4,428 Noninterest expenses: Salaries and employee benefits 9,239 11,984 11,909 12,403 12,425 Net occupancy expense 4,529 4,569 4,259 4,328 4,586 Equipment expense 1,588 1,758 1,628 1,600 1,631 Professional services 1,467 1,579 1,483 1,614 1,432 Outsourced services 2,280 1,950 2,015 2,169 2,250 Advertising expense 617 762 310 549 354 FDIC and other insurance 812 780 746 777 707 Other real estate expense (income), net 11 (28 ) 32 (60 ) 239 Other 2,222 2,836 2,315 2,060 1,711 Total noninterest expenses 22,765 26,190 24,697 25,440 25,335 Income before taxes 22,714 21,628 22,285 19,370 18,850 Income taxes 5,625 5,387 5,523 4,937 4,767 Net income $ 17,089 16,241 16,762 14,433 14,083 Net income per common share (1): - Basic $ 0.890 0.845 0.871 0.749 0.730 - Diluted 0.890 0.845 0.871 0.748 0.730 Average basic shares (in thousands) 19,209 19,216 19,249 19,281 19,287 Average diluted shares (in thousands) 19,210 19,218 19,252 19,290 19,293 Note: Taxable equivalent net interest income $ 40,096 40,292 39,888 40,122 40,107 (1) All periods presented have been adjusted for the 1 for 5 reverse stock split which occurred on May 28, 2021.





CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION (dollars in thousands) (Unaudited) 3/31/2022 12/31/2021 9/30/2021 6/30/2021 3/31/2021 ASSETS: Cash and due from banks $ 47,526 48,357 45,486 47,766 45,493 Federal funds sold and other short term investments 1,225,022 1,171,113 1,147,853 1,134,622 1,094,880 Total cash and cash equivalents 1,272,548 1,219,470 1,193,339 1,182,388 1,140,373 Securities available for sale: U. S. government sponsored enterprises 62,059 59,179 59,749 74,579 74,465 States and political subdivisions 41 41 48 48 48 Mortgage-backed securities and collateralized mortgage obligations - residential 244,045 270,798 293,585 315,656 348,317 Small Business Administration - guaranteed participation securities 28,086 31,674 34,569 37,199 39,232 Corporate bonds 74,089 45,337 45,915 54,647 64,839 Other securities 671 684 686 686 686 Total securities available for sale 408,991 407,713 434,552 482,815 527,587 Held to maturity securities: Mortgage-backed securities and collateralized mortgage obligations-residential 9,183 9,923 10,701 11,665 12,729 Total held to maturity securities 9,183 9,923 10,701 11,665 12,729 Federal Reserve Bank and Federal Home Loan Bank stock 5,604 5,604 5,604 5,604 5,506 Loans: Commercial 192,408 200,200 204,679 214,164 217,021 Residential mortgage loans 4,026,434 3,998,187 3,951,285 3,892,351 3,807,837 Home equity line of credit 236,117 230,976 231,314 234,214 235,644 Installment loans 9,395 9,416 9,451 8,638 8,670 Loans, net of deferred net costs 4,464,354 4,438,779 4,396,729 4,349,367 4,269,172 Less: Allowance for credit losses on loans 46,178 44,267 47,350 50,155 49,991 Net loans 4,418,176 4,394,512 4,349,379 4,299,212 4,219,181 Bank premises and equipment, net 32,644 33,027 33,233 33,691 34,012 Operating lease right-of-use assets 48,569 48,090 45,836 45,825 46,614 Other assets 86,158 78,207 62,191 61,378 60,455 Total assets $ 6,281,873 6,196,546 6,134,835 6,122,578 6,046,457 LIABILITIES: Deposits: Demand $ 835,281 794,878 790,663 765,193 718,343 Interest-bearing checking 1,225,093 1,191,304 1,148,593 1,152,901 1,141,595 Savings accounts 1,553,152 1,504,554 1,433,130 1,409,556 1,362,141 Money market deposit accounts 796,275 782,079 744,051 732,963 719,580 Time deposits 940,215 995,314 1,124,581 1,169,907 1,231,263 Total deposits 5,350,016 5,268,129 5,241,018 5,230,520 5,172,922 Short-term borrowings 248,371 244,686 230,770 237,791 229,950 Operating lease liabilities 53,094 52,720 50,515 50,586 51,449 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 37,497 29,883 25,849 25,088 21,105 Total liabilities 5,688,978 5,595,418 5,548,152 5,543,985 5,475,426 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY: Capital stock (1) 20,046 20,046 20,042 20,041 20,044 Surplus (1) 256,661 256,661 256,565 256,536 256,674 Undivided profits 355,948 349,056 339,554 329,350 321,486 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income, net of tax (2,369 ) 12,147 7,304 7,840 7,268 Treasury stock at cost (37,391 ) (36,782 ) (36,782 ) (35,174 ) (34,441 ) Total shareholders' equity 592,895 601,128 586,683 578,593 571,031 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 6,281,873 6,196,546 6,134,835 6,122,578 6,046,457 Outstanding shares (in thousands) 19,202 19,220 19,216 19,265 19,288 (1) All periods presented have been adjusted for the 1 for 5 reverse stock split which occurred on May 28, 2021.





NONPERFORMING ASSETS (dollars in thousands) (Unaudited) 3/31/2022 12/31/2021 9/30/2021 6/30/2021 3/31/2021 Nonperforming Assets New York and other states* Loans in nonaccrual status: Commercial $ 187 112 176 150 125 Real estate mortgage - 1 to 4 family 17,065 16,574 17,878 18,466 19,826 Installment 33 37 32 43 32 Total non-accrual loans 17,285 16,723 18,086 18,659 19,983 Other nonperforming real estate mortgages - 1 to 4 family 16 17 19 20 22 Total nonperforming loans 17,301 16,740 18,105 18,679 20,005 Other real estate owned 269 362 511 251 420 Total nonperforming assets $ 17,570 17,102 18,616 18,930 20,425 Florida Loans in nonaccrual status: Commercial $ - - - - - Real estate mortgage - 1 to 4 family 2,109 2,016 2,066 2,142 1,626 Installment 8 - - - - Total non-accrual loans 2,117 2,016 2,066 2,142 1,626 Other nonperforming real estate mortgages - 1 to 4 family - - - - - Total nonperforming loans 2,117 2,016 2,066 2,142 1,626 Other real estate owned - - - - - Total nonperforming assets $ 2,117 2,016 2,066 2,142 1,626 Total Loans in nonaccrual status: Commercial $ 187 112 176 150 125 Real estate mortgage - 1 to 4 family 19,174 18,590 19,944 20,608 21,452 Installment 41 37 32 43 32 Total non-accrual loans 19,402 18,739 20,152 20,801 21,609 Other nonperforming real estate mortgages - 1 to 4 family 16 17 19 20 22 Total nonperforming loans 19,418 18,756 20,171 20,821 21,631 Other real estate owned 269 362 511 251 420 Total nonperforming assets $ 19,687 19,118 20,682 21,072 22,051 Quarterly Net (Recoveries) Chargeoffs New York and other states* Commercial $ 36 - 30 - (32 ) Real estate mortgage - 1 to 4 family (97 ) 52 (39 ) (136 ) (2 ) Installment 3 31 14 (27 ) (14 ) Total net (recoveries) chargeoffs $ (58 ) 83 5 (163 ) (48 ) Florida Commercial $ - - - - - Real estate mortgage - 1 to 4 family - - - (1 ) - Installment - - - - 2 Total net (recoveries) chargeoffs $ - - - (1 ) 2 Total Commercial $ 36 - 30 - (32 ) Real estate mortgage - 1 to 4 family (97 ) 52 (39 ) (137 ) (2 ) Installment 3 31 14 (27 ) (12 ) Total net (recoveries) chargeoffs $ (58 ) 83 5 (164 ) (46 ) Asset Quality Ratios Total nonperforming loans (1) $ 19,418 18,756 20,171 20,821 21,631 Total nonperforming assets (1) 19,687 19,118 20,682 21,072 22,051 Total net (recoveries) chargeoffs (2) (58 ) 83 5 (164 ) (46 ) Allowance for credit losses on loans (1) 46,178 44,267 47,350 50,155 49,991 Nonperforming loans to total loans 0.43 % 0.42 % 0.46 % 0.48 % 0.51 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.31 % 0.31 % 0.34 % 0.34 % 0.36 % Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans 1.03 % 1.00 % 1.08 % 1.15 % 1.17 % Coverage ratio (1) 237.8 % 236.0 % 234.7 % 240.9 % 231.1 % Annualized net (recoveries) chargeoffs to average loans (2) -0.01 % 0.01 % 0.00 % -0.02 % 0.00 % Allowance for credit losses on loans to annualized net (recoveries) chargeoffs (2) N/A 133.3x 2367.5 x N/A N/A * Includes New York, New Jersey, Vermont and Massachusetts. (1) At period-end (2) For the period ended





DISTRIBUTION OF ASSETS, LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY - INTEREST RATES AND INTEREST DIFFERENTIAL (dollars in thousands) (Unaudited) Three months ended Three months ended March 31, 2022 March 31, 2021 Average Interest Average Average Interest Average Balance Rate Balance Rate Assets Securities available for sale: U. S. government sponsored enterprises $ 61,755 86 0.55 % $ 51,649 50 0.38 % Mortgage backed securities and collateralized mortgage obligations - residential 261,124 1,087 1.67 327,614 1,237 1.51 State and political subdivisions 41 1 6.73 50 1 6.47 Corporate bonds 52,977 233 1.76 63,334 316 1.99 Small Business Administration - guaranteed participation securities 29,871 154 2.06 39,582 206 2.09 Other 686 2 1.17 686 6 3.50 Total securities available for sale 406,454 1,563 1.54 482,915 1,816 1.50 Federal funds sold and other short-term Investments 1,187,201 572 0.20 1,029,570 270 0.11 Held to maturity securities: Mortgage backed securities and collateralized mortgage obligations - residential 9,541 90 3.79 13,273 123 3.70 Total held to maturity securities 9,541 90 3.79 13,273 123 3.70 Federal Reserve Bank and Federal Home Loan Bank stock 5,604 62 4.43 5,506 69 5.01 Commercial loans 194,989 2,525 5.18 212,781 2,945 5.54 Residential mortgage loans 4,007,886 34,197 3.42 3,789,256 34,852 3.69 Home equity lines of credit 232,535 2,125 3.71 238,379 2,259 3.84 Installment loans 8,974 156 7.03 8,795 161 7.41 Loans, net of unearned income 4,444,384 39,003 3.52 4,249,211 40,217 3.80 Total interest earning assets 6,053,184 41,290 2.74 5,780,475 42,495 2.95 Allowance for credit losses on loans (46,759 ) (49,945 ) Cash & non-interest earning assets 207,308 199,769 Total assets $ 6,213,733 $ 5,930,299 Liabilities and shareholders' equity Deposits: Interest bearing checking accounts $ 1,191,496 44 0.01 % $ 1,084,572 52 0.02 % Money market accounts 791,689 214 0.11 725,570 283 0.16 Savings 1,527,975 156 0.04 1,315,049 159 0.05 Time deposits 964,158 546 0.23 1,261,963 1,666 0.54 Total interest bearing deposits 4,475,318 960 0.09 4,387,154 2,160 0.20 Short-term borrowings 248,535 234 0.38 223,807 228 0.41 Total interest bearing liabilities 4,723,853 1,194 0.10 4,610,961 2,388 0.21 Demand deposits 808,695 673,428 Other liabilities 83,633 75,143 Shareholders' equity 597,552 570,767 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 6,213,733 $ 5,930,299 Net interest income, tax equivalent 40,096 40,107 Net interest spread 2.63 % 2.74 % Net interest margin (net interest income to total interest earning assets) 2.66 % 2.78 % Tax equivalent adjustment 0 0 Net interest income 40,096 40,107

Non-GAAP Financial Measures Reconciliation



Tangible equity as a percentage of tangible assets at period end is a non-GAAP financial measure derived from GAAP-based amounts. We calculate tangible equity and tangible assets by excluding the balance of intangible assets from shareholders’ equity and total assets, respectively. We calculate tangible equity as a percentage of tangible assets at period end by dividing tangible equity by tangible assets at period end. We believe that this is consistent with the treatment by bank regulatory agencies, which exclude intangible assets from the calculation of risk-based capital ratios.

The efficiency ratio is a non-GAAP measure of expense control relative to revenue from net interest income and fee income. We calculate the efficiency ratio by dividing total noninterest expenses as determined under GAAP, but excluding other real estate expense, net, by net interest income (fully taxable equivalent) and total noninterest income as determined under GAAP, but excluding net gains on the sale of securities and other non-routine items from this calculation. We believe that this provides a reasonable measure of primary banking expenses relative to primary banking revenue.

We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures provide information that is important to investors and that is useful in understanding our financial results. Our management internally assesses our performance based, in part, on these measures. However, these non-GAAP financial measures are supplemental and not a substitute for an analysis based on GAAP measures. As other companies may use different calculations for these measures, this presentation may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures reported by other companies. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures of tangible common equity, tangible book value per share, efficiency ratio, net income and net income per share to the underlying GAAP numbers is set forth below.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES RECONCILIATION (dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited) 3/31/2022 12/31/2021 3/31/2021 Tangible Equity to Tangible Assets Total Assets (GAAP) $ 6,281,873 6,196,546 6,046,457 Less: Intangible assets 553 553 553 Tangible assets (Non-GAAP) 6,281,320 6,195,993 6,045,904 Equity (GAAP) 592,895 601,128 571,031 Less: Intangible assets 553 553 553 Tangible equity (Non-GAAP) 592,342 600,575 570,478 Tangible Equity to Tangible Assets (Non-GAAP) 9.43 % 9.69 % 9.44 % Equity to Assets (GAAP) 9.44 % 9.70 % 9.44 % Three months ended Efficiency Ratio 3/31/2022 12/31/2021 3/31/2021 Net interest income (fully taxable equivalent) (Non-GAAP) $ 40,096 40,292 40,107 Non-interest income (GAAP) 5,183 4,526 4,428 Less: Net gain on sale of building 268 - - Revenue used for efficiency ratio (Non-GAAP) 45,011 44,818 44,535 Total noninterest expense (GAAP) 22,765 26,190 25,335 Less: Other real estate expense (income), net 11 (28 ) 239 Expense used for efficiency ratio (Non-GAAP) 22,754 26,218 25,096 Efficiency Ratio 50.55 % 58.50 % 56.35 %



