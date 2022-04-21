Backblaze to Announce First Quarter 2022 Results on May 5, 2022

SAN MATEO, Calif., April 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Backblaze, Inc. (Nasdaq: BLZE), a leading independent storage cloud platform, will report financial results for its first quarter of 2022 (ending March 31, 2022) on Thursday, May 5, 2022 after market close.



Following the release of results, Backblaze will host a conference call and webcast at 1:30 p.m. PT (4:30 p.m. ET) to discuss the results.

Attend the webcast here: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/tekoqwt8

Register to listen by phone here: http://www.directeventreg.com/registration/event/3083337

Phone registrants will receive dial-in information via email.

An archive of the webcast will be available shortly after its completion on the Investor Relations page of the Backblaze website at https://ir.backblaze.com .

As part of Backblaze’s continuing efforts to enhance communications and engagement with its shareholders, verified retail and institutional shareholders will be able to submit and upvote questions in advance of its first quarter 2022 earnings call. Management will address a selection of these questions relating to Backblaze’s business and financial results during the call. The platform will open on April 28 at 1:30 p.m. PT and close on May 4 at 1:30 p.m. PT. To submit questions, please visit: https://app.saytechnologies.com/backblaze-2022-q1.

About Backblaze

Backblaze makes it astonishingly easy to store, use, and protect data. The Backblaze Storage Cloud provides a foundation for businesses, developers, IT professionals, and individuals to build applications, host content, manage media, back up and archive data, and more. With nearly two exabytes of data storage under management, the company currently works with approximately 500,000 customers in over 175 countries. Founded in 2007, the company is based in San Mateo, CA. For more information, please go to www.backblaze.com.

