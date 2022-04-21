Merit Medical Announces Chief Operating Officer Transition

Ronald A. Frost to Retire After More than 30 Years of Service
Neil Peterson, a 27-Year Company Veteran, Appointed COO
SOUTH JORDAN, Utah, April 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: MMSI), a leading global manufacturer and marketer of healthcare technology, announced today that Chief Operating Officer (COO) Ronald A. Frost has decided to retire for personal reasons. Neil Peterson, Vice President, Operations, has been appointed as COO, effective immediately. During his 27 years at Merit, Mr. Peterson has held multiple positions of increasing responsibility within the company, including the past five years as Vice President, Operations. In that position, Mr. Peterson was responsible for oversight of all operations at Merit’s headquarters facilities in South Jordan, Utah.
"For more than 30 years, Ron has been an integral part of the growth and development of our company,” said Fred P. Lampropoulos, Merit’s President and Chief Executive Officer. "We thank Ron for his many contributions during his three plus decades of service to the company and wish him the best in his retirement. Ron will assist in the transfer of responsibilities to Neil as needed.”
"Given his lengthy service to Merit, including responsibilities in the company’s engineering and operations groups, Neil is well qualified to assume responsibility for our global operations," continued Lampropoulos. "We are proud to have a deep bench of talent and thank Neil for stepping into the COO role."
