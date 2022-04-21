Altair Announces Date of First Quarter 2022 Financial Results Conference Call

TROY, Mich., April 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altair (Nasdaq: ALTR), a global leader in computational science and artificial intelligence, will release its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022, after the market close on Thursday, May 5, 2022. On that day, management will hold a conference call and webcast at 5 p.m. ET to review and discuss the Company’s first quarter results and second quarter and full year 2022 outlook. A recorded version of this webcast will be available after the call and accessible at http://investor.altair.com.



What: Altair’s First Quarter 2022 Financial Results Conference Call When: Thursday, May 5, 2022 Time: 5 p.m. ET Live Call: (866) 754-5204, Domestic (636) 812-6621, International Replay: (855) 859-2056, Conference ID 4167474, Domestic (404) 537-3406, Conference ID 4167474, International Webcast: http://investor.altair.com (live and replay)

About Altair

Altair is a global leader in computational science and artificial intelligence (AI) that provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, high-performance computing (HPC), data analytics and AI. Altair enables organizations across all industries to compete more effectively and drive smarter decisions in an increasingly connected world – all while creating a greener, more sustainable future. To learn more, please visit www.altair.com.

