The Lovesac Company Appoints Todd Duran as Chief Information Officer

STAMFORD, Conn., April 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Lovesac Company (Nasdaq: LOVE) (“Lovesac” or the “Company”), a technology driven company that designs, manufactures, and sells unique, high quality, innovative furniture, is pleased to announce that Todd Duran has been named Chief Information Officer (CIO), effective April 15, 2022.



In his new role, Mr. Duran will be responsible for leading the vision, strategy, and operations of Lovesac’s technology functions. He will also provide strategic leadership and leverage technology to foster an environment that will elevate the customer’s experience and drive the Company’s success.

Mr. Duran has a longstanding history of driving business innovation and results through technology. Most recently, he was the Co-Chief Information Officer at Sleep Number where he spent eight years in a variety of technology leadership positions including Security, Architecture, Business Transformation, Development, and Infrastructure. Prior to Sleep Number, Mr. Duran held technology leadership positions in Mattel, Ingram Micro, and Lowe’s.

“Innovation is core to Lovesac’s DNA as is disciplined investment to support the considerable growth that lies ahead. We are thrilled to welcome Todd as Chief Information Officer to further drive our technology and digital agenda as we continue to differentiate our disruptive DTC business model and enhance business productivity,” said Mary Fox, President and Chief Operating Officer. “In a world of rapidly changing technology and rising customer expectations, his vast industry knowledge, leadership, and vision will play a fundamental role in building best in class technology operations at Lovesac to support our ambitious growth plans.”

About The Lovesac Company

Based in Stamford, Connecticut, The Lovesac Company is a technology driven company that designs, manufactures and sells unique, high quality furniture derived through its proprietary Designed for Life® approach which results in products that are built to last a lifetime and designed to evolve as our customers’ lives do. Our current product offering is comprised of modular couches called Sactionals, premium foam beanbag chairs called Sacs, and their associated home decor accessories. Innovation is at the center of our design philosophy with all of our core products protected by a robust portfolio of utility patents. We market and sell our products primarily online directly at www.lovesac.com, supported by direct-to-consumer touch-feel points in the form of our own showrooms as well as through shop-in-shops and pop-up-shops with third party retailers.