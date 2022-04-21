Surface Oncology Named one of the 2022 Best Places to Work by Boston Business Journal

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., April 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Surface Oncology (Nasdaq: SURF), a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company developing next-generation immunotherapies that target the tumor microenvironment, today announced that it has been recognized by the Boston Business Journal as one of the Best Places to Work for the second year in a row. Surface was among 20 companies selected in the “small” category with 50 to 99 Massachusetts-based employees.



“We are thrilled to be recognized once again as one of the Best Places to Work by the Boston Business Journal,” said Rob Ross, M.D., chief executive officer at Surface Oncology. “At Surface, we are moving with urgency and passion to bring important new immunotherapies to people confronting cancer, and that shared mission is what unites our team and makes this such a special place to work. We remain committed to cultivating a diverse and dynamic culture built on our core values of courage, integrity, and community.”

In 2022, more than 220 businesses across healthcare, technology, commercial real estate, and other industries participated in the Best Places to Work program. Through an independent survey, employees rated areas including job satisfaction, personal engagement, level of communication and resources, teamwork, retention, alignment with goals, and manager effectiveness.

Surface will be among 80 companies honored for creating outstanding work environments at a celebration on June 16, 2022, at the Boston Park Plaza and featured in a Best Places to Work edition of the Boston Business Journal to be published on June 17, 2022.

