Conduent to Report First-Quarter 2022 Financial Results on May 3, 2022

FLORHAM PARK, N.J., April 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Conduent Incorporated (Nasdaq: CNDT), a business process services and solutions company, plans to report its first-quarter 2022 financial results on Tuesday, May 3, 2022, after market close. Management will present the results during a conference call and webcast at 5:00 p.m. ET.



The call will be available by live audio cast along with the news release and online presentation slides at https://investor.conduent.com.

The conference call will also be available by calling 877-407-4019 toll-free. If requested, the conference ID is 13728764.

The international dial-in is 1-201-689-8337. The international conference ID is also 13728764.

A recording of the conference call will be available by calling 1-877-660-6853 three hours after the conference call concludes. The access ID for the recording is 13728764.

The call recording will be available until May 17, 2022.

About Conduent

Conduent delivers mission-critical services and solutions on behalf of businesses and governments – creating exceptional outcomes for its clients and the millions of people who count on them. Through our dedicated people, process and technology, Conduent solutions and services automate workflows, improve efficiencies, reduce costs and enable revenue growth. It is why most Fortune 100 companies and over 500 government entities depend on Conduent every day to manage their essential interactions and move their operations forward.

Conduent’s differentiated services and solutions improve experiences for millions of people every day, including three out of every four U.S. insured patients, 10 million employees who use its HR Services, and nearly 18 million benefits recipients. Conduent’s solutions deliver exceptional outcomes for its clients including approximately $10 billion of annual processed tolling transactions, $18 billion of total bill reductions from medical bill review of workers compensation claims, up to 40% efficiency increase in HR operations, up to 27% reduction in government benefits costs, up to 40% improvement in finance, accounting and procurement expense, and improved customer service interaction times by up to 20% with higher end-user satisfaction. Learn more at https://www.conduent.com.

