Sportsman’s Warehouse Begins Annual Maintain the Terrain Clean-Up Events

WEST JORDAN, Utah, April 21, 2022 -- Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc., www.sportsmans.com begins their annual Maintain the Terrain clean-up events starting in April 2022 and running through September 2022.



“After seeing the amount of trash increase in outdoor recreation areas nationwide, Sportsman’s began the Maintain the Terrain program in 2021,” states Jason Shriver, Sportsman’s Warehouse Eastern Region General Manager. “We all need to become better stewards in conserving and preserving the natural beauty of the outdoors, and it’s exciting to see thousands of our employees and community members come together to protect the environment and wildlife in the ecosystems we all love and share.”

Each Sportsman’s Warehouse store organizes clean-up events in their local communities. Store Associates meet volunteers on a weekend morning at various outdoor areas including lakes, rivers, campgrounds, hunting areas, and more. Participants then spread out, pick up garbage for several hours, and take the trash to their local land fill.

“In 2021, we completed over 70 events and plan to increase that number to over 250 this year, with all of our 122 stores holding Maintain the Terrain events in May,” continued Shriver. “Additionally, we will do our part to teach people the importance of enjoying the outdoors in a responsible way to minimize the overall impact on the environment.”

Everyone is invited to participate in the upcoming Maintain the Terrain events. For more information, volunteers can contact their local Sportsman’s Warehouse store. To find a store near you, please visit our website at www.sportsmans.com.

About Sportsman’s Warehouse

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. is an outdoor specialty retailer focused on meeting the needs of the seasoned outdoor veteran, the first-time participant, and everyone in between. We provide outstanding gear and exceptional service to inspire outdoor memories. For more information, visit www.sportsmans.com.

