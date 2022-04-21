New York Mortgage Trust 2022 First Quarter Conference Call Scheduled for Wednesday, May 4, 2022

NEW YORK, April 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (Nasdaq: NYMT) (the “Company”) is scheduled to report financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2022 after the close of market on May 3, 2022. New York Mortgage Trust's executive management will host a conference call and audio webcast at 11:30 a.m., Eastern Time, on Wednesday, May 4, 2022. The conference call dial-in number is 877-312-8806.



A live audio webcast of the conference call can be accessed via the Internet, on a listen-only basis, at the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at www.nymtrust.com. Please allow extra time, prior to the call, to visit the site and download the necessary software to listen to the Internet broadcast.

A replay of the conference call will be available by calling 855-859-2056. The conference ID number is 8651777. The replay will be available until Wednesday, May 11, 2022.

About New York Mortgage Trust

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. is a Maryland corporation that has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) for federal income tax purposes. NYMT is an internally managed REIT in the business of acquiring, investing in, financing and managing primarily mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets, including joint venture equity investments in multi-family apartment communities.