The Global Walk-Behind Lawn Mower Market is Expected to Reach $12.3 Billion by 2027. Rising Concept of Landscaping Propelling the Market Growth. Arizton

Chicago, April 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Arizton’s latest research report, the global walk-behind lawn mower market will grow at a CAGR of 5.6% during 2021-2027. Increasing adoption of green spaces & green roofs, the influx of alternative fuel options, the development of lithium-ion batteries, and homeownership & improvement are the major market drivers.



The popularity of landscaping services is increasing worldwide due to the need to provide an aesthetic appeal to commercial and residential lawns and gardens. Corporate properties are one of the key users of landscaping services. Hence, creating lucrative opportunities for the market players.

Global Walk-Behind Lawn Mower Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details MARKET SIZE (2027) $12.3 Billion MARKET SIZE (2021) $9 Billion MARKET SIZE (UNIT SHIPMENT) (2027) 27 Million Units CAGR (2022-2027) 5.6% BASE YEAR 2021 FORECAST YEAR 2022-2027 MARKET SEGMENTS Product, Fuel Type, End-User, Drive Type, Start Type, Blade Type, and Distribution Channel GEOGRAPHIC North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, and MEA COUNTRIES COVERED US, Canada, UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Netherlands, China, Australia, Japan, South Korea, India, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Saudi Arabia, UAE, and South Africa

Green Spaces & Green Roofs Creating Buzz

The value of green spaces is growing worldwide as many health and environmental benefits are being linked with access to greenery. Green roofs are a cost-effective alternative that is progressively being adopted by end-users around the world. Many gardens, parklands, and public green spaces that are regularly incorporated into urban development also give aesthetic benefits. Various projects have been taken up by non-profit organizations and governments to increase the green space in several cities. Germany is witnessing promising growth in green buildings. Washington DC in US, and Basel in Switzerland, have a green roof area of more than 245,000 square m. and 1 million sq. m., respectively. Hence, the increase of green spaces and green roofs is expected to provide significant growth opportunities for walk-behind lawnmower vendors in the market.

Rising Demand for Homeownership and Home Improvement

Home ownership is increasingly gaining momentum in various economies worldwide. Single ownership homes make up more than a quarter of all homes in the United States. The rise in the number of single residentials is leading to the expansion of the residential sector across the US. Due to the rising demand for single residentials, there is an increasing challenge of space constraints in big cities, which is leading to a rise in demand for small homes with small yard areas, thereby pushing the demand for walk-behind lawn mowers in the market.

The home improvement projects are growing continuously with the rising focus of consumers on home improvements and enhancing their aesthetic appeal. The expenditure spent on gardens as part of home improvement is expanding, thereby offering a potential market for the expansion of landscaping services, and is driving the demand for walk-behind lawn mowers.

Key Offerings

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2021−2027

Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis of Product, Fuel Type, End-User, Drive Type, Start Type, Blade Type, Distribution Channel, and Geography: North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, and MEA

Competitive Landscape – 5 key vendors and 42 other prominent vendors

Market Segmentation Analysis

Product

Self-Propelled

Push Lawn Mowers

Hover Mowers

Reel/Cylinder

Fuel Type

Gasoline-Powered

Electric Cordless

Electric Corded

Manual-Powered

Propane-Powered



End-User

Residential

Professional Landscaping Services

Golf Courses & Other Sports Arenas

Government & Others

Drive Type

Manual Drive

RWD

FWD

AWD

Start Type

Push Start

Recoil Start

Key Start

No Start

Blade Type

Standard Blades

Mulching Blades

Lifting Blades

Cylinder Blades

Distribution Channel

Offline

Online

Geography

North America US Canada

Europe UK Germany France Italy Spain Sweden Netherlands

APAC China Australia Japan South Korea India

Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina

MEA Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa







Acquisition Strategy key to Sucess

Deere & Co., Husqvarna, Kubota, MTD Goods, STIGA, & The Toro Group are among the major vendors in the global walk-behind lawn mower market.

The competition in the global walk-behind lawn mower market is intense, with the presence of many local and international vendors. The acquisition strategy is followed by most of the players on the path to becoming industry leaders. The concentration of markets in developed countries such as the US and other Western European countries is high, while the demand for walk behind lawn mower is nascent in emerging economies such as India due to the entry of many foreign brands into these countries. The competition between vendors exists based on offerings and pricing.

Other Prominent Vendors

AL-KO Gardentech

ARIENS CO

AS-Motor

Bad Boy Mowers

Bobcat Company

Briggs & Stratton

CHERVON

Cobra Garden

Einhell Germany AG

Emak S.p.A

Generac Power Systems

Grey Technology

Greenworks Tools

Makita

Masport

McLane Reel Mowers

Metalcraft of Mayville

Positecgroup

Snow Joe

Stanley Black & Decker

STIHL

The SUMEC Group Corp.

Swisher Inc.

Techtronic Industries

Textron Inc.

Wright Manufacturing

Yangzhou Weibang Garden





