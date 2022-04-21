The Global Walk-Behind Lawn Mower Market is Expected to Reach $12.3 Billion by 2027. Rising Concept of Landscaping Propelling the Market Growth. Arizton

Chicago, April 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Arizton’s latest research report, the global walk-behind lawn mower market will grow at a CAGR of 5.6% during 2021-2027. Increasing adoption of green spaces & green roofs, the influx of alternative fuel options, the development of lithium-ion batteries, and homeownership & improvement are the major market drivers.
The popularity of landscaping services is increasing worldwide due to the need to provide an aesthetic appeal to commercial and residential lawns and gardens. Corporate properties are one of the key users of landscaping services. Hence, creating lucrative opportunities for the market players.
Global Walk-Behind Lawn Mower Market Report Scope
|Report Attributes
|Details
|MARKET SIZE (2027)
|$12.3 Billion
|MARKET SIZE (2021)
|$9 Billion
|MARKET SIZE (UNIT SHIPMENT) (2027)
|27 Million Units
|CAGR (2022-2027)
|5.6%
|BASE YEAR
|2021
|FORECAST YEAR
|2022-2027
|MARKET SEGMENTS
|Product, Fuel Type, End-User, Drive Type, Start Type, Blade Type, and Distribution Channel
|GEOGRAPHIC
|North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, and MEA
|COUNTRIES COVERED
|US, Canada, UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Netherlands, China, Australia, Japan, South Korea, India, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Saudi Arabia, UAE, and South Africa
Green Spaces & Green Roofs Creating Buzz
The value of green spaces is growing worldwide as many health and environmental benefits are being linked with access to greenery. Green roofs are a cost-effective alternative that is progressively being adopted by end-users around the world. Many gardens, parklands, and public green spaces that are regularly incorporated into urban development also give aesthetic benefits. Various projects have been taken up by non-profit organizations and governments to increase the green space in several cities. Germany is witnessing promising growth in green buildings. Washington DC in US, and Basel in Switzerland, have a green roof area of more than 245,000 square m. and 1 million sq. m., respectively. Hence, the increase of green spaces and green roofs is expected to provide significant growth opportunities for walk-behind lawnmower vendors in the market.
Rising Demand for Homeownership and Home Improvement
Home ownership is increasingly gaining momentum in various economies worldwide. Single ownership homes make up more than a quarter of all homes in the United States. The rise in the number of single residentials is leading to the expansion of the residential sector across the US. Due to the rising demand for single residentials, there is an increasing challenge of space constraints in big cities, which is leading to a rise in demand for small homes with small yard areas, thereby pushing the demand for walk-behind lawn mowers in the market.
The home improvement projects are growing continuously with the rising focus of consumers on home improvements and enhancing their aesthetic appeal. The expenditure spent on gardens as part of home improvement is expanding, thereby offering a potential market for the expansion of landscaping services, and is driving the demand for walk-behind lawn mowers.
Key Offerings
- Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2021−2027
- Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities
- Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis of Product, Fuel Type, End-User, Drive Type, Start Type, Blade Type, Distribution Channel, and Geography: North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, and MEA
- Competitive Landscape – 5 key vendors and 42 other prominent vendors
Market Segmentation Analysis
Product
- Self-Propelled
- Push Lawn Mowers
- Hover Mowers
- Reel/Cylinder
Fuel Type
- Gasoline-Powered
- Electric Cordless
- Electric Corded
- Manual-Powered
- Propane-Powered
End-User
- Residential
- Professional Landscaping Services
- Golf Courses & Other Sports Arenas
- Government & Others
Drive Type
- Manual Drive
- RWD
- FWD
- AWD
Start Type
- Push Start
- Recoil Start
- Key Start
- No Start
Blade Type
- Standard Blades
- Mulching Blades
- Lifting Blades
- Cylinder Blades
Distribution Channel
- Offline
- Online
Geography
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Europe
- UK
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Sweden
- Netherlands
- APAC
- China
- Australia
- Japan
- South Korea
- India
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Argentina
- MEA
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- South Africa
Acquisition Strategy key to Sucess
Deere & Co., Husqvarna, Kubota, MTD Goods, STIGA, & The Toro Group are among the major vendors in the global walk-behind lawn mower market.
The competition in the global walk-behind lawn mower market is intense, with the presence of many local and international vendors. The acquisition strategy is followed by most of the players on the path to becoming industry leaders. The concentration of markets in developed countries such as the US and other Western European countries is high, while the demand for walk behind lawn mower is nascent in emerging economies such as India due to the entry of many foreign brands into these countries. The competition between vendors exists based on offerings and pricing.
Other Prominent Vendors
- AL-KO Gardentech
- ARIENS CO
- AS-Motor
- Bad Boy Mowers
- Bobcat Company
- Briggs & Stratton
- CHERVON
- Cobra Garden
- Einhell Germany AG
- Emak S.p.A
- Generac Power Systems
- Grey Technology
- Greenworks Tools
- Makita
- Masport
- McLane Reel Mowers
- Metalcraft of Mayville
- Positecgroup
- Snow Joe
- Stanley Black & Decker
- STIHL
- The SUMEC Group Corp.
- Swisher Inc.
- Techtronic Industries
- Textron Inc.
- Wright Manufacturing
- Yangzhou Weibang Garden
Explore our garden tools market profile to know more about the industry.
