Increased U.S. manufacturing of microelectronics enabled through Mercury Systems’ Phoenix facility expansion





ANDOVER, Mass., April 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRCY, www.mrcy.com), a leader in trusted, secure mission-critical technologies for aerospace and defense, hosted a Ribbon Cutting Ceremony on April 20, 2022 at Mercury’s state-of-the-art custom microelectronics packaging center in Phoenix, Ariz. to celebrate the expansion of the Company’s U.S. trusted microelectronics manufacturing capabilities. The Company was recently selected to provide secure packaging for the DoD’s State-of-the-Art Heterogeneous Integrated Packaging (SHIP) program, which will also be performed at this facility.



Dignitaries attending the event included Arizona Congressman Ruben Gallego (D) as well as CEO of the Arizona Chamber of Commerce, Danny Seiden. Both joined Tom Smelker, vice president and general manager of Mercury Microelectronics, for the ceremony, reception, and facility tour.

Why It Matters

Our nation’s safety and security are sacrosanct. With this expansion, Mercury will be able to provide a wider variety of trusted, secure microelectronics solutions to support leading programs of national importance, answering the DoD’s mandate for domestic manufacturing of critical, state-of-the-art microelectronics, such as with the SHIP program.

“With this facility expansion, we’re not only supporting Phoenix’s economic development, but also providing the DoD and the aerospace and defense industry with trusted, secure semiconductor technology,” said Smelker. “Our imperative is to advance the industry in state-of-the-art U.S. design, manufacturing and testing for DoD systems. This is why we made a strategic investment to increase our trusted microelectronics innovation so we can take the work we're doing, the capabilities we have around resources, expertise, technology and manufacturing to a whole new level. That investment continues to bear fruit, as evidenced by our recently announced RFS1080 and RFS11140 system-in-package (SiP) solutions.”

“Maintaining a competitive edge in the national security space means creating and fostering efficient supply chains right here in the United States,” said Congressman Gallego. “I’m excited to join Mercury Systems for this ribbon-cutting and celebrate these new jobs coming to Arizona. Our state continues to prove its leadership in electronic manufacturing, and today’s expansion of Mercury’s custom microelectronics packaging center is yet another proof point.”

“The expansion of Mercury Systems is terrific news for Arizona, and a testament to the pro-business, pro-innovation policies we’ve advanced in recent years to make our state a premier place for companies to locate, invest and expand,” said Arizona Chamber of Commerce & Industry President and CEO Danny Seiden. “We are proud to be home to manufacturers like Mercury Systems that not only propel our economic growth, but also equip our military and aerospace and defense industries with leading-edge technologies that contribute to our state and national security.”

Opened in 2017, Mercury’s custom microelectronics packaging center has reinforced US-based manufacturing and Phoenix-area economic development. As a Defense Microelectronics Activity (DMEA)-accredited facility, the center is uniquely equipped to manufacture embedded processing modules, high-density secure memory, military-grade solid-state storage and custom built-to-specification microelectronics that address the defense industry’s most rigorous performance and quality standards. Along with several other Mercury facilities, the Phoenix center has also received a Superior rating from the Defense Counterintelligence and Security Agency (DCSA).

