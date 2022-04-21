Kenneth J. Dale Elected Board Non-Executive Chair of Adams Diversified Equity Fund and Adams Natural Resources Fund

BALTIMORE, April 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Boards of Directors of Adams Diversified Equity Fund (NYSE: ADX) and Adams Natural Resources Fund (NYSE: PEO) have elected Kenneth J. Dale to serve as the Non-Executive Chairperson of the Boards of Directors of both Funds, effective April 21, 2022.



Mr. Dale has been a member of the Companies’ Boards of Directors since 2008. He is a Senior Vice President and the Chief Financial Officer of The Associated Press, one of the largest news gathering organizations in the world. He oversees all corporate finance activities including accounting, financial planning and budgeting, treasury and internal audit. In addition, he is responsible for global real estate, administrative services and procurements as well as AP’s ENPS software business. Prior to joining AP, Mr. Dale was a Vice President in investment banking at J.P. Morgan Chase & Co., Inc., advising clients on mergers and acquisitions and corporate finance transactions.

Mr. Dale received a Bachelor of Science degree in Accounting from Georgetown University and his M.B.A. in Finance from New York University.

