NAB’s Leadership Foundation Selects Five Gray Television Stations As Finalists for 2022 Service to America Awards

ATLANTA, April 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Association of Broadcasters Leadership Foundation (“NABLF”) selected five television stations owned by Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE: GTN) as finalists for this year’s coveted Service to America Awards. The NABLF’s Service to America Awards recognize outstanding community service by local broadcasters and selects local radio and television stations and one group owner each year for their exemplary service to their communities. The winners in each category will be announced at an in-person gala in Washington, DC, on June 7, 2022.



In the Medium Market category, all three of the finalists selected by NABLF are Gray Television stations:

WMTV-TV (NBC) in Madison, Wisconsin, for its series “WMTV Diaper Drive Success”

WIS-TV (NBC) in Columbia, South Carolina, for its series “Families Helping Families;” and

WTOC-TV (CBS) in Savannah, Georgia, for its series “WTOC Tells Smart Women's Stories and helps raise $139K to Fight Breast Cancer.”





In the Small Market category, two of the three finalists selected by NABLF are Gray Television stations:

WBNG-TV (CBS) in Binghamton, New York, for its series “WBNG Southern Tier Tuesdays;” and

KWQC-TV (NBC) in Davenport, Iowa, for its series “TV6 Real Conversations.”

“We are very proud of the great journalism across our company and industry that leads to actual results that improve local communities,” said Gray Executive Chairman and CEO Hilton H. Howell Jr. “We salute all of our honorees and especially the Gray Television stations for their continued commitment to quality journalism.”

About Gray:

Gray Television, Inc. is a multimedia company headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. We are the nation’s largest owner of top-rated local television stations and digital assets in the United States that serve 113 television markets reaching approximately 36 percent of US television households. This portfolio includes 80 markets with the top-rated television station and 100 markets with the first and/or second highest rated television station. We also own video program companies Raycom Sports, Tupelo Honey, and PowerNation Studios, as well as Third Rail Studios.