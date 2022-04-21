Sintana Energy Inc. Engages Harbor Access for Investor Relations Services

TORONTO, April 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sintana Energy Inc. (TSX-V: SEI) (“Sintana” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the engagement of Harbor Access LLC, an Investor Relations firm with offices in the US and Canada. Harbor Access will provide Investor Relations support to the Company including enhancing Sintana’s communications and investor outreach efforts.



“Having recently completed our strategic acquisition in Namibia with significant catalysts on the horizon there, and in Colombia, it is timely to refresh and increase our investor relations and communications efforts,” said Robert Bose, President of Sintana. “Given the prevailing interest in energy exploration and the opportunities for significant value creation at Sintana in the near-term, we look forward to working with the Harbor Access team to ensure that our story is broadly seen and heard by investors.”

The initial term of the engagement is for 12 months with a monthly retainer of $9,500/month.

ABOUT HARBOR ACCESS

Harbor Access represents and advises micro to mega cap companies. The Company has a measured approach to creating a capital markets communications program, which helps optimize their clients’ visibility. Harbor Access brings extensive global experience and professionalism to each client and customizes every solution to meet their clients’ goals.

For more information about Harbor Access, please visit www.harbor-access.com

ABOUT SINTANA ENERGY:

The Company is engaged in petroleum and natural gas exploration and development activities in Colombia’s Magdalena Basin and five large, highly prospective, onshore and offshore petroleum exploration licenses in Namibia. Sintana’s exploration strategy is to acquire, explore, develop and produce superior quality assets with substantial reserves potential.

