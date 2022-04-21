Dril-Quip, Inc. Schedules First Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Upcoming Webcast

HOUSTON, April 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE: DRQ), (the “Company” or “Dril-Quip”) announced today that it will release its first quarter 2022 earnings press release following the market close on Thursday, April 28, 2022. The Company will also participate in a fireside chat webcast conversation with Senior Research Analyst Tom Curran of Seaport Research Partners on Friday, April 29, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time (10:00 a.m. Central Time).



Jeff Bird, Dril-Quip’s President and Chief Executive Officer, and Kyle McClure, Dril-Quip’s Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will be discussing multiple topics regarding the Company’s recent financial performance, current operations and business outlook with Mr. Curran. There will be no questions and answers from other participants during the event, but all stakeholders are invited listen to the conversation via webcast or conference call.

Participants who wish to join the webcast may do so by registering through this link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/z24fdprd. Participants may also access the conversation by dialing (833) 562-0157 for domestic or (661) 567-1240 for international and conference call identification code 2792017.

The first quarter 2022 earnings press release and link to access the webcast will be available on Dril-Quip’s website, www.dril-quip.com, under the “Investors” section. A replay of the webcast will be available for one year following the event.

About Dril-Quip

Dril-Quip is a developer, manufacturer and provider of highly engineered equipment, service and innovative technologies for use in the energy industry.

Investor Relations Contact

Blake Holcomb, Director of Investor Relations and Corporate Planning

(713) 351-4098

Blake_Holcomb@dril-quip.com