Humanscale's Earth Week Programming Will Educate and Inspire Action on Climate Year-Round

New York, NY, April 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the global leader in sustainable design and manufacturing of workspace furniture and products, Humanscale is as committed to environmental stewardship today as it was when the company launched in 1983. Its philosophy that “less bad is not good enough” means the brand strives to have its positive impacts (handprints) outweigh its negative impacts (footprints) in everything it does. Humanscale’s 26 net positive products, more than any other company in the industry, give back more than they consume and are a testament to the brand’s conscious culture and respect for the planet. To celebrate Earth Day 2022, Humanscale is proud to announce a series of events meant to educate and inspire architects, designers, consumers and its fellow manufacturers to take ongoing action on climate.

"We believe every organization needs to be self-sustaining as this is how nature works,” says Humanscale Chief Sustainability Officer Jane Abernethy. “This Earth Day, we are partnering with like-minded industry leaders and top media outlets to identify steps we can all take to be net positive and demonstrate how manufacturers can have a restorative impact on the planet.”

To start, Humanscale leadership will speak on a panel about the sustainable impact of design at “Design U - The Future of Eco-Conscious Living.” Presented by Hearst Design Collection (Elle Decor, House Beautiful and Veranda), the virtual summit offers a comprehensive resource for education, inspiration, community, exclusive content and more from the world’s leading editors and design experts. Humanscale Founder and CEO Bob King will introduce Philippe and Ashlan Cousteau from EarthEcho International, and Chief Sustainability Officer Jane Abernethy will exchange ideas and expertise with Elle Decor Editor-in-Chief Asad Syrkett, Luam Melake, Senior Researcher of Healthy Materials Lab, and Beatrice Galilee, Co-Founder and Executive Director of The World Around, in a panel titled “Material World: How We’ll Build Our Sustainable Future.” The programming will run from 12-2PM EST on April 22.

Humanscale is also set to take over Sandow’s DesignTV for the day. Abernethy, along with Humanscale Founder and CEO Bob King and acclaimed designer Todd Bracher will talk about everything from best sustainable practices to purpose-driven products. They will also present the brand’s latest offering, the most sustainable task chair on the market to date.

On its own digital platform, Humanscale created an Earth Week Seven-On-Seven Handprinting Challenge to identify measurable actions that help decrease the human footprint and make the world more sustainable. Its curated list of activities covers seven days and seven simple ways that everyone can achieve a positive impact.

About Humanscale

Humanscale is the leading designer and manufacturer of high-performance ergonomic products that improve the health and comfort of work life. Through leveraging new technology in functional yet minimal designs, Humanscale transforms traditional offices into active intelligent workspaces. Guided by the core philosophy that good design achieves more with less, Humanscale is committed to designing with the health of both consumers and the planet in mind. Humanscale has 26 products, which represent over 60% of sales, certified by the International Living Future Institute's Living Product Challenge (LPC)—considered the most advanced sustainability standard for products—as climate, water, and energy positive. Further commitments include using recycled materials and eliminating Red-List chemicals from their products, which are often found in coatings, finishes, and additives. As transparency is necessary to generate change within the industry, Humanscale also issues transparency labels with its products so that consumers can feel confident and informed about their purchases.

Committed to making a net positive impact on the earth as well as our customers, Humanscale offers award-winning products designed with a focus on function, simplicity, and longevity. Click here for more information on Humanscale and their products.

Attachment