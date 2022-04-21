Proposed Disposition of Common Shares of Jack Nathan Medical Corp.

NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR OVER UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES

GEORGETOWN, Ontario, April 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This press release is being disseminated as required by National Instrument 62–103 - The Early Warning System and Related Take Over Bids and Insider Reporting Issues in connection with the filing of an early warning report by George Barakat in respect of the disposition of common shares in the capital of Jack Nathan Medical Corp. ("JNMC ") (TSXV:JNH.V).



George Barakat announces that during the period between February 22, 2021 and April 21, 2022, he sold an aggregate of 1,877,000 common shares over the facilities of the TSX Venture Exchange at an average price per common share of $0.1386, for total consideration of approximately $275,819.99.

Following the sales referred to above, Mr. Barakat beneficially owns or exercises control or direction over 14,991,680 common shares and options to acquire an additional 700,000 common shares (the “Options”), representing approximately 17.97% of the issued and outstanding common shares on a non-diluted basis and representing approximately 18.66% of the issued and outstanding common shares, assuming the full exercise of all of the Options that Mr. Barakat beneficially owns or exercises control or direction over.

Immediately prior to the completion of the sales referred to above, Mr. Barakat beneficially owned or exercised control or direction over 16,868,680 common shares and 700,000 Options, representing approximately 20.22% of the issued and outstanding common shares on a non-diluted basis and representing approximately 20.89% of the issued and outstanding common shares, assuming the full exercise of all of the Options that Mr. Barakat beneficially owns or exercises control or direction over.

Mr. Barakat may increase or decrease his investment, directly or indirectly, in securities of JNMC from time to time, depending on market conditions or any other relevant factors.

A copy of the report relating to this acquisition may be found on JNMC’s profile at www.sedar.com.