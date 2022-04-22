CapStar Reports First Quarter 2022 Results and Increase in Quarterly Dividend

NASHVILLE, Tenn., April 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. (“CapStar”) (NASDAQ:CSTR) today reported net income of $10.7 million or $0.48 per diluted share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, compared with net income of $12.5 million or $0.56 per diluted share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, and net income of $11.0 million or $0.50 per diluted share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2021. Annualized return on average assets and return on average equity for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 were 1.37 percent and 11.39 percent, respectively. The first quarter included a BOLI death benefit of $0.9 million, deferred loan origination expense related to prior periods of $0.5 million and severance expense of $0.4 million.



Four Key Drivers Targets 1Q22 4Q21 1Q21 Annualized revenue growth > 5% -46.31% -5.61% -22.41% Net interest margin ≥ 3.60% 2.97% 3.14% 3.13% Efficiency ratio ≤ 55% 58.67% 54.74% 54.08% Annualized net charge-offs to average loans ≤ 0.25% 0.01% 0.04% 0.00%

"CapStar’s first quarter results demonstrate continued progress and momentum in strengthening non-mortgage related profitability and growth in addition to executing a disciplined capital allocation strategy,” said Timothy K. Schools, President and Chief Executive Officer of CapStar. “Our return on average tangible common equity was 13% despite significant excess equity available to invest, end of period loan growth excluding PPP loans exceeded $100 million for the second consecutive quarter leading to 31% average loan growth, and we increased our dividend 67%. Supported by outstanding bankers in outstanding markets, excess liquidity, and excess equity, we are focused on the following capital priorities: invest in and grow existing and new markets; pay a competitive, sustainable dividend; and opportunistically repurchase CapStar common stock."

"As we transition from the potential credit-related risks of the recent pandemic to current supply chain, inflation, and interest rate risks, we are optimistic about the continued strength of our local economy and markets. Tennessee continues to experience significant in-migration of both businesses and individuals. Combined with the acquisition of a large number of locally-based banks, most recently to include the sale of First Horizon to TD, CapStar is poised to be a beneficiary of customers and talent. I am proud of our team and excited for what we are building at CapStar."

Revenue



Total revenue, defined as net interest income plus noninterest income, totaled $30.2 million in the first quarter. This represents a decline of $3.9 million from the previous quarter. Net interest income and noninterest income totaled $21.1 million and $9.1 million, a decrease of $1.9 million and $2.0 million, respectively, from the fourth quarter of 2021. A $1.1 million PPP fee decline and the aforementioned deferred expense adjustment of $0.5 million contributed to the decrease in net interest income. Noninterest income declined due to lower Tri-Net division revenues following a record quarter.

First quarter 2022 average earning assets remained relatively flat at $2.90 billion compared to December 31, 2021 as organic loan growth was funded by redeploying excess liquidity. Loan growth continued to accelerate during the quarter with average loans held for investment, excluding PPP balances, increasing $141.6 million from the prior quarter, or 31.1 percent linked-quarter annualized. End of period loans held for investment, excluding PPP balances, increased $101.8 million, or 21.3 percent linked-quarter annualized, which benefited from $76.9 million in loan production associated with the Company's recent Chattanooga expansion. The current commercial loan pipeline remains strong, exceeding $500 million and continues to present the Company a tremendous opportunity to utilize excess liquidity and capital to grow revenue and earnings per share.

For the first quarter of 2022, the net interest margin decreased 17 basis points from the prior quarter to 2.97 percent primarily resulting from the aforementioned deferred expense adjustment. Excluding the deferred expense adjustment, influence of PPP and excess liquidity accumulated during the pandemic, the Company estimates its first quarter 2022 net interest margin was 3.32 percent, an 8 basis point decrease compared to the fourth quarter of 2021. While the Company is managing to a more neutral interest rate risk profile over time in order to enhance earnings consistency, net interest income is expected to benefit modestly from rising rates in 2022.

The Company's average deposits totaled $2.70 billion in the first quarter of 2022, equal to the fourth quarter of 2021. During the quarter, the Company experienced a $16.3 million reduction in higher cost average time deposits and $15.6 million decrease in average interest-bearing transaction accounts. These decreases were offset by a $44.1 million increase in average savings and money market deposits, creating an overall net increase of $12.2 million in average interest-bearing deposits when compared to the fourth quarter of 2021. During the quarter, the Company’s lowest cost deposit category, noninterest bearing, comprised 26.9 percent of total average deposits, a 70 basis point decrease compared to December 31, 2021. Total deposit costs remained flat for the first quarter at 0.19 percent. While in the short-term the Company is experiencing a period of excess liquidity, a key longer-term strategic initiative is to create a stronger deposit-led culture with an emphasis on lower cost relationship-based deposits.

Noninterest income during the quarter decreased $2.0 million from the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2021.This decrease was primarily attributable to declines in Tri-Net and mortgage revenue, offset by an increase in bank owned life insurance income associated with death benefits. Despite the decrease, the Company's unique fee businesses continue to support non-interest income, which has exceeded 30 percent of total revenue for the past eight quarters.

Noninterest Expense and Operating Efficiency

Improving productivity and operating efficiency is a key focus of the Company. During the quarter, the Company continued to exhibit strong expense discipline. Noninterest expenses decreased $0.9 million from the fourth quarter of 2021 to $17.7 million in the first quarter of 2022. This decrease was primarily attributable to a decline in compensation expense and other expenses, despite $0.4 million of severance costs incurred during the first quarter.

For the quarter ended March 31, 2022, the efficiency ratio was 58.67 percent, an increase from 54.74 percent in the fourth quarter of 2021. Annualized noninterest expense as a percentage of average assets decreased 7 basis points to 2.28 percent for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 compared to 2.35 percent for the quarter ended December 31, 2021. Assets per employee increased slightly to $8.0 million as of March 31, 2022 compared to $7.9 million in the previous quarter. The continued discipline in productivity metrics demonstrates the Company's commitment to outstanding performance.

Asset Quality

Strong asset quality is a core tenant of the Company’s culture. Continued sound risk management and an improving economy led to continued low net charge-offs and strong credit metrics. Annualized net charge offs to average loans for the three months ended March 31, 2022, improved to 0.01 percent, a 3 basis point decline compared to the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2021. Past due loans as a percentage of total loans held for investment improved to a record 0.17 percent at March 31, 2022 compared to 0.25 percent at December 31, 2021. Within this amount, loans greater than 89 days past due totaled $1.1 million, or 0.05 percent of loans held for investment at March 31, 2022, an improvement from 0.11 percent at December 31, 2021. Non-performing assets to total loans and OREO were 0.18 percent at March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021. Criticized and classified loans to total loans, which were elevated during the pandemic, continued to improve to 2.49 percent at March 31, 2022, a 15 basis point decline from December 31, 2021.

In addition to providing reserves for the strong loan growth experienced during the first quarter, the allowance for loan losses declined $0.8 million based on improved asset quality trends and other qualitative factors. The Company continues to retain a portion of pandemic related reserves in the allowance for loan losses. As a result, the allowance for loan losses plus the fair value mark on acquired loans to total loans, less PPP loans, declined 11 basis points to 1.16 percent at March 31, 2022 from 1.27 percent at December 31, 2021.

Asset Quality Data: 3/31/2022 12/31/2021 9/30/2021 6/30/2021 3/31/2021 Annualized net charge-offs to average loans 0.01 % 0.04 % 0.05 % 0.01 % 0.00 % Criticized and classified loans to total loans 2.49 % 2.64 % 2.85 % 3.95 % 4.39 % Loans- past due to total end of period loans 0.17 % 0.25 % 0.31 % 0.49 % 0.44 % Loans- over 89 days past due to total end of period loans 0.05 % 0.11 % 0.12 % 0.13 % 0.14 % Non-performing assets to total loans held for investment and OREO 0.18 % 0.18 % 0.20 % 0.22 % 0.30 % Allowance for loan losses plus fair value marks / Non-PPP Loans 1.16 % 1.27 % 1.41 % 1.47 % 1.59 % Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans 596 % 666 % 657 % 571 % 446 %

Income Tax Expense

The Company’s first quarter effective income tax rate decreased to approximately 19.6 percent compared to 22.5 percent for the prior quarter ended December 31, 2021 due to an increase in the provision in the prior quarter to true up the effective tax rate for 2021. The Company anticipates its effective tax rate for 2022 to be approximately 20 percent.

Capital

The Company continues to be well capitalized with tangible equity of $321.6 million at March 31, 2022. Tangible book value per share of common stock for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 was $14.49 compared to $14.99 and $13.34 for the quarters ended December 31, 2021 and March 31, 2021, respectively, with the change from December 31, 2021 being attributable to a decline in the value of the investment portfolio related to an increase in market interest rates, partially offset by ongoing earnings.

Capital ratios: 3/31/2022 12/31/2021 9/30/2021 6/30/2021 3/31/2021 Total risk-based capital 15.60 % 16.29 % 16.23 % 16.13 % 16.29 % Common equity tier 1 capital 13.58 % 14.11 % 13.95 % 13.78 % 13.79 % Leverage 10.99 % 10.69 % 10.28 % 10.17 % 9.78 %

In the first quarter of 2022, the Company repurchased $0.8 million in common stock under its share repurchase program. The total remaining authorization for future purchases was $29.2 million as of March 31, 2022. The Plan will terminate on the earlier of the date on which the maximum authorized dollar amount of shares of common stock has been repurchased or January 31, 2023.

Dividend

On April 21, 2022, the Board of Directors of the Company approved a quarterly dividend of $0.10 per common share, a $0.04 or 67% increase versus the prior quarter, payable on May 25, 2022 to shareholders of record of CapStar’s common stock as of the close of business on May 11, 2022.

Conference Call and Webcast Information

About CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc.

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. is a bank holding company headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee and operates primarily through its wholly owned subsidiary, CapStar Bank, a Tennessee-chartered state bank. CapStar Bank is a commercial bank that seeks to establish and maintain comprehensive relationships with its clients by delivering customized and creative banking solutions and superior client service. As of March 31, 2022, on a consolidated basis, CapStar had total assets of $3.2 billion, total loans of $2.0 billion, total deposits of $2.8 billion, and shareholders’ equity of $368.9 million. Visit www.capstarbank.com for more information.

NON-GAAP MEASURES

This release includes financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). This financial information includes certain operating performance measures, which exclude merger-related and other charges that are not considered part of recurring operations. Such measures include: “Efficiency ratio – operating,” “Expenses – operating,” “Earnings per share – operating,” “Diluted earnings per share – operating,” “Tangible book value per share,” “Return on common equity – operating,” “Return on tangible common equity – operating,” “Return on assets – operating,” and “Tangible common equity to tangible assets.”

Management has included these non-GAAP measures because it believes these measures may provide useful supplemental information for evaluating CapStar’s underlying performance trends. Further, management uses these measures in managing and evaluating CapStar’s business and intends to refer to them in discussions about our operations and performance. Operating performance measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative to or substitute for, measures determined in accordance with GAAP, and are not necessarily comparable to non-GAAP measures that may be presented by other companies. To the extent applicable, reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures can be found in the ‘Non-GAAP Reconciliation Tables’ included in the exhibits to this presentation.





CAPSTAR FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited) (dollars in thousands, except share data)

First quarter 2022 Earnings Release

Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 2021 Interest income: Loans, including fees $ 20,367 $ 22,014 Securities: Taxable 1,754 1,596 Tax-exempt 325 373 Federal funds sold 10 — Restricted equity securities 156 161 Interest-bearing deposits in financial institutions 172 134 Total interest income 22,784 24,278 Interest expense: Interest-bearing deposits 436 446 Savings and money market accounts 331 313 Time deposits 484 931 Federal Home Loan Bank advances — 12 Subordinated notes 393 394 Total interest expense 1,644 2,096 Net interest income 21,140 22,182 Provision for loan losses (784 ) 650 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 21,924 21,532 Noninterest income: Deposit service charges 1,142 1,102 Interchange and debit card transaction fees 1,222 1,092 Mortgage banking 1,966 4,716 Tri-Net 2,171 1,143 Wealth management 440 459 SBA lending 222 492 Net gain on sale of securities — 26 Other noninterest income 1,926 984 Total noninterest income 9,089 10,014 Noninterest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 10,269 9,427 Data processing and software 2,647 2,827 Occupancy 1,099 1,108 Equipment 709 899 Professional services 679 704 Regulatory fees 280 257 Acquisition related expenses — 67 Amortization of intangibles 446 508 Other operating 1,607 1,616 Total noninterest expense 17,736 17,413 Income before income taxes 13,277 14,133 Income tax expense 2,604 3,103 Net income $ 10,673 $ 11,030 Per share information: Basic net income per share of common stock $ 0.48 $ 0.50 Diluted net income per share of common stock $ 0.48 $ 0.50 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 22,198,339 22,045,501 Diluted 22,254,644 22,076,600

This information is preliminary and based on CapStar data available at the time of this earnings release.







CAPSTAR FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

Selected Quarterly Financial Data (unaudited) (dollars in thousands, except share data)

First quarter 2022 Earnings Release

Five Quarter Comparison 3/31/2022 12/31/2021 9/30/2021 6/30/2021 3/31/2021 Income Statement Data: Net interest income $ 21,140 $ 22,992 $ 22,964 $ 23,032 $ 22,182 Provision for loan losses (784 ) (651 ) — (1,065 ) 650 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 21,924 23,643 22,964 24,097 21,532 Deposit service charges 1,142 1,117 1,187 1,109 1,102 Interchange and debit card transaction fees 1,222 1,261 1,236 1,227 1,092 Mortgage banking 1,966 2,740 4,693 3,910 4,716 Tri-Net 2,171 3,996 1,939 1,536 1,143 Wealth management 440 438 481 471 459 SBA lending 222 279 911 377 492 Net gain (loss) on sale of securities — 8 7 (13 ) 26 Other noninterest income 1,926 1,295 1,197 1,266 984 Total noninterest income 9,089 11,134 11,651 9,883 10,014 Salaries and employee benefits 10,269 10,549 10,980 10,803 9,427 Data processing and software 2,647 2,719 2,632 3,070 2,827 Occupancy 1,099 1,012 1,028 1,057 1,108 Equipment 709 867 760 980 899 Professional services 679 521 469 460 704 Regulatory fees 280 284 279 211 257 Acquisition related expenses — — — 256 67 Amortization of intangibles 446 461 477 493 508 Other noninterest expense 1,607 2,269 1,741 1,750 1,616 Total noninterest expense 17,736 18,682 18,366 19,080 17,413 Net income before income tax expense 13,277 16,095 16,249 14,900 14,133 Income tax expense 2,604 3,625 3,147 2,824 3,103 Net income $ 10,673 $ 12,470 $ 13,102 $ 12,076 $ 11,030 Weighted average shares - basic 22,198,339 22,166,410 22,164,278 22,133,759 22,045,501 Weighted average shares - diluted 22,254,644 22,221,989 22,218,402 22,198,829 22,076,600 Net income per share, basic $ 0.48 $ 0.56 $ 0.59 $ 0.55 $ 0.50 Net income per share, diluted 0.48 0.56 0.59 0.54 0.50 Balance Sheet Data (at period end): Cash and cash equivalents $ 355,981 $ 415,125 $ 359,267 $ 449,267 $ 390,565 Securities available-for-sale 460,558 459,396 483,778 500,339 474,788 Securities held-to-maturity 1,775 1,782 1,788 2,395 2,401 Loans held for sale 106,895 83,715 176,488 158,234 171,660 Loans held for investment 2,047,555 1,965,769 1,894,249 1,897,838 1,931,687 Allowance for loan losses (20,857 ) (21,698 ) (22,533 ) (22,754 ) (23,877 ) Total assets 3,190,749 3,133,046 3,112,127 3,212,390 3,150,457 Non-interest-bearing deposits 702,172 725,171 718,299 782,170 711,606 Interest-bearing deposits 2,053,823 1,959,110 1,956,093 1,998,024 2,039,595 Federal Home Loan Bank advances and other borrowings 29,566 29,532 29,499 29,487 29,455 Total liabilities 2,821,832 2,752,952 2,741,799 2,852,639 2,806,513 Shareholders' equity $ 368,917 $ 380,094 $ 370,328 $ 359,752 $ 343,944 Total shares of common stock outstanding 22,195,071 22,166,129 22,165,760 22,165,547 22,089,873 Book value per share of common stock $ 16.62 $ 17.15 $ 16.71 $ 16.23 $ 15.57 Tangible book value per share of common stock* 14.49 14.99 14.53 14.03 13.34 Market value per share of common stock $ 21.08 $ 21.03 $ 21.24 $ 20.50 $ 17.25 Capital ratios: Total risk-based capital 15.60 % 16.29 % 16.23 % 16.13 % 16.29 % Tier 1 risk-based capital 13.58 % 14.11 % 13.95 % 13.78 % 13.79 % Common equity tier 1 capital 13.58 % 14.11 % 13.95 % 13.78 % 13.79 % Leverage 10.99 % 10.69 % 10.28 % 10.17 % 9.78 %

_____________________

*This metric is a non-GAAP financial measure. See Non-GAAP disclaimer in this earnings release and below for discussion and reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.

This information is preliminary and based on CapStar data available at the time of this earnings release.





CAPSTAR FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

Selected Quarterly Financial Data (unaudited) (dollars in thousands, except share data)

First quarter 2022 Earnings Release

Five Quarter Comparison 3/31/2022 12/31/2021 9/30/2021 6/30/2021 3/31/2021 Average Balance Sheet Data: Cash and cash equivalents $ 380,262 $ 470,963 $ 411,101 $ 301,773 $ 341,092 Investment securities 483,339 491,135 515,877 508,595 496,035 Loans held for sale 90,163 123,962 173,402 147,912 164,867 Loans held for investment 2,001,740 1,888,094 1,884,935 1,938,818 1,929,343 Assets 3,153,320 3,159,308 3,171,182 3,078,748 3,078,745 Interest bearing deposits 1,976,803 1,964,641 1,980,304 1,940,442 1,986,621 Deposits 2,704,938 2,713,314 2,732,165 2,662,192 2,663,551 Federal Home Loan Bank advances and other borrowings 29,547 29,514 29,495 29,467 33,879 Liabilities 2,773,281 2,781,951 2,803,375 2,719,898 2,728,064 Shareholders' equity 380,039 377,357 367,807 358,850 350,681 Performance Ratios: Annualized return on average assets 1.37 % 1.57 % 1.64 % 1.57 % 1.45 % Annualized return on average equity 11.39 % 13.11 % 14.13 % 13.50 % 12.76 % Net interest margin (1) 2.97 % 3.14 % 3.12 % 3.26 % 3.13 % Annualized noninterest income to average assets 1.17 % 1.40 % 1.46 % 1.29 % 1.32 % Efficiency ratio 58.67 % 54.74 % 53.06 % 57.97 % 54.08 % Loans by Type (at period end): Commercial and industrial $ 499,719 $ 497,615 $ 478,279 $ 536,279 $ 609,896 Commercial real estate - owner occupied 231,933 209,261 193,139 200,725 197,758 Commercial real estate - non-owner occupied 652,936 616,023 579,857 538,520 505,252 Construction and development 208,513 214,310 210,516 198,448 170,965 Consumer real estate 327,416 326,412 328,262 331,580 336,496 Consumer 48,790 46,811 45,669 45,898 45,481 Other 78,248 55,337 58,527 46,387 65,839 Asset Quality Data: Allowance for loan losses to total loans 1.02 % 1.10 % 1.19 % 1.20 % 1.24 % Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans 596 % 666 % 657 % 571 % 446 % Nonaccrual loans $ 3,502 $ 3,258 $ 3,431 $ 3,985 $ 5,355 Troubled debt restructurings 1,847 1,832 1,859 1,895 1,914 Loans - over 89 days past due 1,076 2,120 2,333 2,389 2,720 Total non-performing loans 3,502 3,258 3,431 3,985 5,355 OREO and repossessed assets 178 266 349 184 523 Total non-performing assets 3,680 3,524 3,780 4,169 5,878 Non-performing loans to total loans held for investment 0.17 % 0.17 % 0.18 % 0.21 % 0.28 % Non-performing assets to total assets 0.12 % 0.11 % 0.12 % 0.13 % 0.19 % Non-performing assets to total loans held for investment and OREO 0.18 % 0.18 % 0.20 % 0.22 % 0.30 % Annualized net charge-offs to average loans 0.01 % 0.04 % 0.05 % 0.01 % 0.00 % Net charge-offs $ 59 $ 184 $ 221 $ 59 $ 18 Interest Rates and Yields: Loans 3.97 % 4.47 % 4.41 % 4.43 % 4.36 % Securities (1) 1.92 % 1.84 % 1.75 % 1.77 % 1.80 % Total interest-earning assets (1) 3.20 % 3.36 % 3.35 % 3.51 % 3.42 % Deposits 0.19 % 0.19 % 0.19 % 0.21 % 0.26 % Borrowings and repurchase agreements 5.40 % 5.29 % 5.30 % 5.36 % 4.85 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 0.33 % 0.33 % 0.34 % 0.37 % 0.42 % Other Information: Full-time equivalent employees 397 397 392 383 379

_____________________

This information is preliminary and based on CapStar data available at the time of this earnings release.

(1) Net Interest Margin, Securities yields, and Total interest-earning asset yields are calculated on a tax-equivalent basis.





CAPSTAR FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

Analysis of Interest Income and Expense, Rates and Yields (unaudited) (dollars in thousands)

First quarter 2022 Earnings Release

For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 2021 Average

Outstanding

Balance Interest

Income/

Expense Average

Yield/

Rate Average

Outstanding

Balance Interest

Income/

Expense Average

Yield/

Rate Interest-Earning Assets Loans (1) $ 2,001,740 $ 19,599 3.97 % $ 1,929,342 $ 20,723 4.47 % Loans held for sale 90,163 768 3.46 % 164,867 1,291 3.56 % Securities: Taxable investment securities (2) 426,144 1,909 1.79 % 431,406 1,757 1.63 % Investment securities exempt from

federal income tax (3) 57,195 326 2.89 % 64,629 373 2.92 % Total securities 483,339 2,235 1.92 % 496,035 2,130 1.80 % Cash balances in other banks 305,922 172 0.23 % 298,722 134 0.18 % Funds sold 20,149 10 0.19 % 153 — 1.27 % Total interest-earning assets 2,901,313 22,784 3.20 % 2,889,119 24,278 3.42 % Noninterest-earning assets 252,007 189,626 Total assets $ 3,153,320 $ 3,078,745 Interest-Bearing Liabilities Interest-bearing deposits: Interest-bearing transaction accounts $ 949,313 436 0.19 % $ 944,651 446 0.19 % Savings and money market deposits 660,721 331 0.20 % 583,590 313 0.22 % Time deposits 366,769 484 0.54 % 458,380 931 0.82 % Total interest-bearing deposits 1,976,803 1,251 0.26 % 1,986,621 1,690 0.35 % Borrowings and repurchase agreements 29,547 393 5.40 % 33,879 406 4.85 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 2,006,350 1,644 0.33 % 2,020,500 2,096 0.42 % Noninterest-bearing deposits 728,134 676,929 Total funding sources 2,734,484 2,697,429 Noninterest-bearing liabilities 38,797 30,635 Shareholders’ equity 380,039 350,681 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 3,153,320 $ 3,078,745 Net interest spread (4) 2.86 % 3.00 % Net interest income/margin (5) $ 21,140 2.97 % $ 22,182 3.13 %

_____________________

(1) Average loan balances include nonaccrual loans. Interest income on loans includes amortization of deferred loan fees, net of deferred loan costs.

(2) Taxable investment securities include restricted equity securities.

(3) Yields on tax exempt securities, total securities, and total interest-earning assets are shown on a tax equivalent basis.

(4) Net interest spread is the average yield on total average interest-earning assets minus the average rate on total average interest-bearing liabilities.

(5) Net interest margin is annualized net interest income calculated on a tax equivalent basis divided by total average interest-earning assets for the period.



This information is preliminary and based on CapStar data available at the time of this earnings release.





CAPSTAR FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

Non-GAAP Financial Measures (unaudited) (dollars in thousands except share data)

First quarter 2022 Earnings Release

Five Quarter Comparison 3/31/2022 12/31/2021 9/30/2021 6/30/2021 3/31/2021 Operating net income: Net income $ 10,673 $ 12,470 $ 13,102 $ 12,076 $ 11,030 Add: acquisition related expenses — — — 256 67 Less: income tax impact of acquisition related expenses — — — (67 ) (18 ) Operating net income $ 10,673 $ 12,470 $ 13,102 $ 12,265 $ 11,079 Operating diluted net income per

share of common stock: Operating net income $ 10,673 $ 12,470 $ 13,102 $ 12,265 $ 11,079 Weighted average shares - diluted 22,254,644 22,221,989 22,218,402 22,198,829 22,076,600 Operating diluted net income

per share of common stock $ 0.48 $ 0.56 $ 0.59 $ 0.55 $ 0.50 Operating annualized return on average assets: Operating net income $ 10,673 $ 12,470 $ 13,102 $ 12,265 $ 11,079 Average assets 3,153,320 3,159,308 3,171,182 3,078,748 3,078,745 Operating annualized return on

average assets 1.37 % 1.57 % 1.64 % 1.60 % 1.46 % Operating annualized return on

average tangible equity: Average total shareholders' equity $ 380,039 $ 377,357 $ 367,807 $ 358,850 $ 350,681 Less: average intangible assets (47,604 ) (48,054 ) (48,527 ) (49,012 ) (49,514 ) Average tangible equity 332,435 329,303 319,280 309,838 301,167 Operating net income $ 10,673 $ 12,470 $ 13,102 $ 12,265 $ 11,079 Operating annualized return on

average tangible equity 13.02 % 15.02 % 16.28 % 15.88 % 14.92 % Operating efficiency ratio: Total noninterest expense $ 17,736 $ 18,682 $ 18,366 $ 19,080 $ 17,413 Less: acquisition related expenses — — — (256 ) (67 ) Total operating noninterest expense 17,736 18,682 18,366 18,824 17,346 Net interest income 21,140 22,992 22,964 23,032 22,182 Total noninterest income 9,089 11,134 11,651 9,883 10,014 Total revenues $ 30,229 $ 34,126 $ 34,615 $ 32,915 $ 32,196 Operating efficiency ratio: 58.67 % 54.74 % 53.06 % 57.19 % 53.88 % Operating annualized pre-tax pre-provision income to average assets: Income before income taxes $ 13,277 $ 16,095 $ 16,249 $ 14,900 $ 14,133 Add: acquisition related expenses — — — 256 67 Add: provision for loan losses (784 ) (651 ) — (1,065 ) 650 Operating pre-tax pre-provision income 12,493 15,444 16,249 14,091 14,850 Average assets $ 3,153,320 $ 3,159,308 $ 3,171,182 $ 3,078,748 $ 3,078,745 Operating annualized pre-tax pre-provision income to average assets: 1.61 % 1.94 % 2.03 % 1.84 % 1.96 % Tangible Equity: Total shareholders' equity $ 368,917 $ 380,094 $ 370,328 $ 359,752 $ 343,944 Less: intangible assets (47,313 ) (47,759 ) (48,220 ) (48,697 ) (49,190 ) Tangible equity $ 321,604 $ 332,335 $ 322,108 $ 311,055 $ 294,754 Tangible Book Value per Share of Common Stock: Tangible common equity $ 321,604 $ 332,335 $ 322,108 $ 311,055 $ 294,754 Total shares of common stock outstanding 22,195,071 22,166,129 22,165,760 22,165,547 22,089,873 Tangible book value per share of common stock $ 14.49 $ 14.99 $ 14.53 $ 14.03 $ 13.34

CAPSTAR FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

Non-GAAP Financial Measures (unaudited) (dollars in thousands except share data)

First quarter 2022 Earnings Release

Five Quarter Comparison 3/31/2022 12/31/2021 9/30/2021 6/30/2021 3/31/2021 Net interest income $ 21,140 $ 22,992 $ 22,964 $ 23,032 $ 22,182 Less: PPP loan income (493 ) (1,691 ) (1,897 ) (2,686 ) (2,260 ) Less: Excess liquidity interest income (437 ) (479 ) (545 ) (545 ) (504 ) Plus: Impact of deferred cost adjustment 545 — — — — Adjusted net interest income 20,755 20,822 20,522 19,801 19,418 Average interest earning assets 2,901,313 2,920,478 2,931,134 2,848,857 2,889,119 Less: Average PPP loans (14,144 ) (42,055 ) (95,257 ) (173,733 ) (204,459 ) Less: Excess liquidity (348,535 ) (447,548 ) (411,926 ) (301,325 ) (334,109 ) Adjusted interest earning assets 2,538,634 2,430,875 2,423,951 2,373,799 2,350,551 Net interest margin (1) 2.97 % 3.14 % 3.12 % 3.26 % 3.13 % Adjusted Net interest margin (1) 3.32 % 3.40 % 3.36 % 3.36 % 3.35 %





Five Quarter Comparison 3/31/2022 12/31/2021 9/30/2021 6/30/2021 3/31/2021 Allowance for loan losses $ 20,857 $ 21,698 $ 22,533 $ 22,754 $ 23,877 Purchase accounting marks 2,838 3,003 3,288 3,533 3,615 Allowance for loan losses and purchase accounting fair value marks 23,695 24,701 25,821 26,287 27,492 Loans held for investment 2,047,555 1,965,769 1,894,249 1,897,838 1,931,687 Less: PPP Loans net of deferred fees 6,529 26,539 64,188 109,940 210,810 Non-PPP Loans 2,041,026 1,939,230 1,830,061 1,787,898 1,720,877 Allowance for loan losses plus fair value marks / Non-PPP Loans 1.16 % 1.27 % 1.41 % 1.47 % 1.59 %

_____________________

(1) Net interest margin and adjusted net interest margin are shown on a tax equivalent basis.





