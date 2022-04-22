Boe Bowen on Helping Clients Fight Their Legal Battles and Serving Community Needs

Beverly Hills , April 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In this episode, attorney Boe Bowen talks about how The Bowen Law Firm provides superior legal services to clients in the Houston area.

Listen to the full interview of Boe Bowen with Adam Torres on the Mission Matters Business Podcast.

What mission matters to you?

Bowen says it’s always been his goal to develop a family-friendly law firm where attorneys have a genuine interest in clients’ cases and objectives. Noting that the team focuses on exceeding clients’ expectations while being strategic, creative, innovative, and upholding the highest standards of professional integrity and professional responsibility, he says they always keep an eye toward implementing solutions that help to keep families together.

How did you get started on the path of entrepreneurship?

The idea of helping other people fight their battles was intriguing to Bowen all the way back in middle school. As a kid, he laughs, he used to go trick-or-treating dressed as a lawyer. Inspired by the demeanor of a family friend who happened to be an attorney, he worked his way through law school and made his childhood dream come true.

When he started practicing law, he recalls taking every kind of case at first to pay the bills, but family law fascinated him the most. The primary reason behind choosing the path of entrepreneurship in his legal practice, he says, was to ensure he could spend time with his own family. Hence, he focused on creating a family-friendly law firm where the staff could have a perfect work-life balance while helping other families through their struggles.

Having served in the US Navy, Bowen was stationed in San Diego and spent time in Iraq as well. Active in community work, he’s been working with the largest self-run homeowners association in the country as a member for the past decade and as its vice-president for six years running, and he’s also the captain of the Community Emergency Response Team (CERT), a state-sponsored program.

What are some things families lack in estate planning?

“Most families do not (engage in) estate planning at all and assume they’d survive without it,” Bowen says. “Even senior citizens do not plan their wills, mostly because they want to avoid talking about their death.”

Drawing up a will or living will, however, can save your family from making difficult decisions while grieving the loss of a loved one. Moreover, he explains, the cost of a complete will and estate planning package can cost less if you handle it beforehand than it will if it falls to a family after your passing.

“Families dread the process,” he empathizes, “but all they have to do is call us, book an initial consultation, do the paperwork, and we take care of everything from there.”

Tell us more about The Bowen Law Firm.

The Bowen Law Firm, which has 800+ Google reviews with a 5.0 rating, offers a wide range of family law services, including divorces with and without children, modifications, enforcement terminations, and adoptions.

“My staff and I try to do our best for our clients and keep all the communication lines open,” Bowen says.

The firm has two locations in Texas and currently operates in Harris, Waller, Fort Bend, and Montgomery counties. Bowen notes that he can practice in every federal court in Texas and can help clients anywhere across the state. The firm will soon host an open house at its latest office and looks forward to meeting the community there.

“The Boe Knows Law” Radio Show

Bowen recently launched a radio show called The Boe Knows Law, which streams every Wednesday from 7:00-7:30 in the morning.

“We answer (legal) questions that people email us,” he explains. “If the questions are out of my area of expertise, I bring in a third-party expert to answer them.”

To learn more about The Bowen Law Firm and The Boe Knows Law Radio Show, visit http://www.bowenlf.com or http://streaming.radio.co/sd5fc88251/listen. To request their legal services, call 713-574-7777.

