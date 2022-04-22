Beter Bed Holding shows strong sales performance in Q1 2022

Highlights first quarter

Sales increased by 38.6% compared with Q1 2021 to € 60.5 million with strong performance across all businesses.

Like-for-like order intake increased by 40.5% over the first quarter mainly driven by mandatory store closures.

Online sales amounted to a 21.0% channel share.

Order book increased to € 19.5 million per end Q1 2022, up 11.3% versus Q1 last year.

Performance well above pre-COVID levels with sales CAGR of 9.7% and order intake CAGR of 8.5% compared with Q1 2020.

Implementation of strategic plan in full swing with the rollout of Beter Slapen ID and implementation of the B Bright box spring collection.

John Kruijssen, CEO, comments:

“We had a strong start to 2022. Our sales increased by almost 40% compared with the same quarter of last year, and we saw a compound annual growth rate of almost 10% compared with the pre-COVID levels. At the same time, we invested in further improvements to our online proposition and already have a solid channel share of 21%.

We have been able to mitigate the supply chain imbalances and price increases, ensuring a consistent value-for-money proposition, which is highly valued by our customers. Our strategy is bearing fruit, with the introduction of many new and innovative products. We have started the rollout of Beter Slapen ID, following extensive testing in the pilot stores. Beter Bed Holding is actively investing in product innovation and in its operations in order to reduce the impact on the environment. We will continue to invest in new propositions, our digital capabilities and the look & feel of our existing stores and are confident we are well underway to deliver upon our growth targets for 2025.”





