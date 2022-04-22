English French Italian

EssilorLuxottica’s first-quarter 2022 revenue

Another quarter of double-digit growth

Revenue at Euro 5.6 billion , up 3 8 % vs 2021

Comparable 2 revenue up 11.5% at constant exchange rates 1 , all regions positive

EMEA and Latin America up double digit s , North America still robust

Sun back to normal business, leveraging reopening and luxury momentum

Sound progression in optica l , driven b y brand ed lens portfolio

Ray-Ban and Oakley up double digits

Charenton-le-Pont, France (April 22, 2022 – 7:00 am) – EssilorLuxottica today announced that consolidated revenue for the first quarter of 2022 totalled Euro 5,607 million, representing a year-on-year increase of 33.1% at constant exchange rates1 compared to the first quarter of 2021 (+38.1% at current exchange rates). On a comparable2 basis, revenue grew by 11.5% at constant exchange rates1 (+15.7% at current exchange rates).

Francesco Milleri and Paul du Saillant, respectively CEO and Deputy CEO of EssilorLuxottica, said: “We’re very pleased to report a strong start to the year, with a solid performance in all regions and divisions showing positive results. It’s a great moment for EssilorLuxottica - we are off to a good sun season, demand for luxury brands continues and our innovative products like Stellest are beginning to rewrite the story of sight for so many people. The fast-pace integration of GrandVision represents a meaningful milestone in our journey as a vertically integrated network company, committed to growing the industry for all stakeholders.

As a Mission-driven company, we also continued our philanthropic and inclusive business initiatives. In the first three months of the year, we created access to vision care for nearly 2 million people and allowed for nearly one thousand vision care entrepreneurs to be trained in developing communities. Since 2013, our actions have brought the benefits of good vision to more than 475 million people in underserved communities.

We raised Euro 4 million to help people in Ukraine and provided direct support to our colleagues and their families in the region. Our financial contribution, which includes donations from 10,000 employees, a 1:1 match from EssilorLuxottica and a Euro 1 million contribution from the Leonardo Del Vecchio Foundation, will support valuable NGOs in the field. We are proud of this initiative and our people's engagement around topics that matter.”

