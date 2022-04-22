KBC Groep: Bericht aan de obligatiehouders van KBC IFIMA

Bericht aan de obligatiehouders van KBC IFIMA - Gereglementeerde informatie - 22 April 2022, 8h00 CEST
Volgend document is beschikbaar op www.kbc.com:
- 2021 financial report of KBC IFIMA (https://www.kbc.com/nl/no-menu/kbc-ifima-sa.html)
