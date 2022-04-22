LEI:2138008W5QZKMHHWRY76





The Board is pleased to announce the Net Asset Value per share was 46.8p at 19 April 2022.

Fuller details are included in the 12 month interim report ended 28 February 2022 which was released earlier today.

This announcement contains inside information as stipulated under the UK version of the Market Abuse Regulation No 596/2014 which is part of English Law by virtue of the European (Withdrawal) Act 2018, as amended. Upon the publication of this announcement via a Regulatory Information Service, this information is now considered to be in the public domain

Enquiries:Lucius Cary, Oxford Technology Management 01865 784466