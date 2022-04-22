Ultimovacs Receives Notice of Allowance on US Patent on Vaccine-Checkpoint Inhibitor Combinations

Extends protection for UV1 vaccine-checkpoint inhibitor combinations until at least 2037



Covers UV1 with CTLA-4, PD-1 or PD-L1 checkpoint inhibitors

Oslo, 22 April 2022: Ultimovacs ASA ("Ultimovacs") (OSE ULTI), a clinical stage leader in immune stimulatory vaccines for cancer, received a Notice of Allowance from the United States Patent and Trademarks Office (USPTO) concerning its US patent application 16/306,352 on the use of vaccine-checkpoint inhibitor combinations to treat cancer. Subject to grant formalities, it is expected that a patent will issue with a patent term up to at least June 2037. Ultimovacs has similar patent applications pending in other territories worldwide, including Europe, Japan, Canada and Australia.

The scope of the patent, when issued, will cover cancer treatments that include the UV1 peptide vaccine in combination with an anti-CTLA-4, anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody checkpoint inhibitor. The primary patents of many of the current CTLA-4 and PD-1/PD-L1 checkpoint inhibitors face expiry over the course of the next several years.

“We are pleased that Ultimovacs’ innovative contributions to combination immunotherapies in cancer have been validated by the USPTO,” said Carlos de Sousa, Chief Executive Officer of Ultimovacs. “The company’s universal cancer vaccine UV1 is being assessed in combination with checkpoint inhibitors in five phase 2 trials for various cancers. The allowed claims will cover such combination treatments across these and other cancer indications and will extend proprietary use of the vaccine in combination with these checkpoint inhibitors until at least 2037.”

About Ultimovacs

Ultimovacs is developing immune-stimulatory vaccines to treat a broad range of cancers. Ultimovacs’ lead universal cancer vaccine candidate UV1 targets human telomerase (hTERT), present in 85-90% of cancers in all stages of tumor growth. By directing the immune system to hTERT antigens, UV1 drives CD4 helper T cells to the tumor to activate an immune system cascade and increase anti-tumor responses. With a broad Phase II program, Ultimovacs aims to clinically demonstrate UV1’s impact in multiple cancer types in combination with other immunotherapies. Ultimovacs’ second technology approach, based on the proprietary Tetanus-Epitope-Targeting (TET) platform, combines tumor-specific peptides and adjuvant in the same molecule and entered Phase I studies in 2021.

This information is considered to be inside information pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 in the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

