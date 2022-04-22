Unaudited 12 Month Interim Report

Unaudited Interim 12 Month Report to 28 February 2022

Oxford Technology VCT plc (the "Company")





The Directors are pleased to attach the Company's unaudited Interim 12 Month Report to 28 February 2022.

The associated PDF document can be downloaded by clicking the attachment shown at the bottom of the email or the following link:

OT1 Accts 2022 21.04 Final

The Unaudited 12 Month Report may also be downloaded from the Company's website at www.oxfordtechnologyvct.com.

This announcement contains inside information as stipulated under the UK version of the Market Abuse Regulation No 596/2014 which is part of English Law by virtue of the European (Withdrawal) Act 2018, as amended. Upon the publication of this announcement via a Regulatory Information Service, this information is now considered to be in the public domain.

For further details about the Company please either visit the Company's website:

Oxford Technology VCT plc www.oxfordtechnologyvct.com.

or contact:

Lucius Cary 01865 78664

LEI: 213800HI61VDMTDOAX43



Attachment