Unaudited 12 Month Interim Report and Announcement of Buy Back





LEI: 213800O9M2EQZD452H80

Oxford Technology 4 VCT plc (the "Company")

Unaudited 12 Month Interim Report to 28 February 2022

The Directors are pleased to attach the Company's unaudited 12 month Interim Report to 28 February 2022, it can be downloaded at the following link:

The Board further announces that the Company intends to conduct a small share buyback in June 2022. The Company intends to buy back some of its shares at a 10% discount to the most recently published NAV before the buyback date.



This announcement contains inside information as stipulated under the UK version of the Market Abuse Regulation No 596/2014 which is part of English Law by virtue of the European (Withdrawal) Act 2018, as amended. Upon the publication of this announcement via a Regulatory Information Service, this information is now considered to be in the public domain.

