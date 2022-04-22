English Finnish

INVITATION TO A CONFERENCE CALL ON SSH COMMUNICATIONS SECURITY CORPORATION'S BUSINESS REVIEW, JANUARY 1 – MARCH 31, 2022 (Q1)





SSH Communications Security's Business Review January 1 – March 31, 2022 (Q1), will be published on Thursday, April 28, 2022, at approximately 09.00 EET.



A conference call for media, investors, and analysts will be held at 10.00 EET on the same day.

The Business Review will be presented by SSH CEO Dr. Teemu Tunkelo and CFO Niklas Nordström.

The presentation materials (in English) will be available on the SSH Communications Security’s website (www.ssh.com) after the conference call.



Time: April 28, 2022, at 10.00–11.00 EET

Place: Video call



To join the call, please register no later than Tuesday, April 26 at 16.00 EET by sending an email to eemil.friman@ssh.com.

The conference call details will be sent to registered participants during the afternoon of April 27.



SSH COMMUNICATIONS SECURITY CORPORATION



Niklas Nordström

CFO