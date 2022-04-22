SalMar - Integrated annual report 2021

English Norwegian

With reference to the stock exchange notice regarding board approval of final 2021 year-end financial statement on Thursday 31 March 2022.

Please find attached the 2021 integrated Annual report, including sustainability reporting, for SalMar ASA.

The company publishes its annual financial statements also in European Single Electronic Format (ESEF), available as an attachment to this release.

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

