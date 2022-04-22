SpaceMine Announces Partnership with NexusOne, One of the Biggest Crypto Venture Capitals in Korea

SEOUL, KOREA, April 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NexusOne has partnered with SPACEMINE Global by making advisory agreements and participating in the Lead round. NexusOne (https://www.nexusonecap.com/) is one of the biggest crypto venture capitals in Korea and has invested in many crypto-startups like Klaytn, PlayDapp and Xreators. SpaceMine (MINE) is a P2E game asset that mines various cryptocurrencies. It prepares a metaverse of global cultural content instead of creating an ecosystem just for virtual asset management.





SpaceMine (MINE) aims to build an active P2E ecosystem. Recently, the revenue from P2E games has become unattractive to users. To solve this problem, SpaceMine sets up a sysrem in which users mine a variety of major cryptocurrencies.

"We're going to make an attractive ecosystem that users never leave," explained SpaceMine's CEO Brad NA.

SpaceMine team already has 1,000 paid users who use the SpaceMine mining machine now, but they are confident that it will have more than 100,000 users within Q2 2022. SpaceMine team achieved one million dollars in sales within a month of its establishment and is expecting 100 million dollars in sales this year. They continue to supply liquidity through profits from paid users, sufficiently showing the value of growth.

SpaceMine (MINE) is currently traded at BITTREX.

