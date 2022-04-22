Global $72 Billion Point of Care & Rapid Diagnostics Markets, 2022-2027 - Increasing Provider Awareness About Novel Technologies

Dublin, April 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Point of Care & Rapid Diagnostics Market by Product (Glucose, Infectious Disease (HIV, Hepatitis C), Pregnancy Test), Platform (Microfluidics, Dipsticks), Mode of Purchase (OTC, Prescription), End User (Pharmacy, Hospital, Home) - Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global point of care diagnostics market is expected to reach USD 72.0 billion by 2027 from an estimated USD 43.2 billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 10.8% from 2022 to 2027.

Point-of-care testing (POCT) includes screening or diagnostic tests performed outside traditional laboratories. These tests are designed to be used at or near the site where the patient is located (such as at home, in an ambulance, at a physician's office, and other locations).

POCT allows rapid and reliable diagnostic testing through which outcomes can be obtained instantly, helping physicians/patients to make decisions related to care remotely and as soon as possible. Market growth is mainly driven by the high prevalence of infectious diseases, supportive government policies and rising number of CLIA-waived POC tests.

In addition, healthcare decentralization and greater investments and funding for product development are expected to offer growth opportunities for players in the point of care diagnostics market. POC tests can greatly improve the management of infectious diseases, especially in developing countries where access to timely medical care is a challenge and the healthcare infrastructure is antiquated and sparse.

The high prevalence of infectious diseases, coupled with the inadequate healthcare infrastructural facilities in developing countries, is expected to drive the adoption of POC testing.



The Glucose Monitoring Products segment accounted for the largest share of the point of care diagnostics market, by product type, in 2021



Based on products, the point-of-care diagnostics market is segmented into glucose monitoring products, cardiometabolic monitoring products, COVID-19 testing products, infectious disease testing products, coagulation monitoring products, pregnancy & fertility testing products, hematology testing products, tumor/cancer marker testing products, fecal occult testing products, urinalysis testing products, drug-of-abuse testing products, cholesterol testing products, and other products.

In 2021, the glucose monitoring products segment accounted for the largest share of the point-of-care diagnostics market. This can be attributed to the growing diabetic patient population base, ongoing technological advancements, and the growing preference for home glucose testing.



The Lateral Flow Assays segment accounted for the largest share of the point of care diagnostics market, by platform, in 2021



Based on platform, the point-of-care diagnostics market is segmented into lateral flow assays, immunoassays, microfluidics, dipsticks, and molecular diagnostics. The lateral flow assays segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2021. The widespread adoption of lateral flow assays in POC testing as a replacement for lengthy, conventional laboratory procedures is a key factor contributing to the growth of this segment.



The OTC Testing Products segment, by mode of purchase, accounted for the largest share of the global point of care diagnostics market in 2021



On the basis of mode of purchase, the point-of-care diagnostics market is segmented into OTC testing products and prescription-based testing products.

The OTC testing products segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2021. The growing prevalence of lifestyle diseases and the favorable reimbursement scenario for OTC testing products are the major factors driving the growth of this market segment.



On the basis of End Users, Hospitals & Critical Care Centers segment accounted for the largest share of the global point of care diagnostics market, in 2021



The hospitals & critical care centers segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period, owing to the increasing adoption of POC devices offering reduced turnaround time. The clinical laboratories segment accounted for the largest share of the point-of-care diagnostics market in 2021.

However, the home care and self-testing segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases (requiring long-term care and frequent monitoring), growing awareness about home care, and the increasing availability of user-friendly and advanced POC diagnostic products.



The Latin America market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period



In 2021, North America accounted for the largest share of this market, followed by Europe. The rising prevalence of lifestyle diseases, growing number of product approvals, and government initiatives to support the wider adoption of POC testing products are the key factors driving the growth of the North American point-of-care diagnostics market.

On the other hand, the Latin American market is projected to register the highest growth during the forecast period due to government efforts to increase awareness about the early detection of diseases and regular health check-ups, further promoting point-of-care devices.

As of 2020, the point of care diagnostics market is dominated by Roche Diagnostics (Switzerland), Abbott Laboratories (US), Siemens Healthineers (Germany), Danaher Corporation (US), Quidel Corporation (US). Other leading players are Becton, Dickinson, and Company (US), Biomeriux S.A. (France), and Chembio Diagnostics (US).

Market Dynamics

Drivers

High Prevalence of Infectious Diseases

Increasing Incidence of Target Conditions

Supportive Government Policies

Dearth of Skilled Laboratory Technicians

Rising Number of Clia-Waived Poc Tests

Restraints

Pricing Pressure Owing to Reimbursement Cuts and Budget Constraints

Stringent Regulatory Policies

Opportunities

Emerging Markets

Healthcare Decentralization

Increasing Provider Awareness About Novel Technologies

Poc Tests with Multiplexing Capabilities

Growing Investments and Funding for Product Development

Challenges

Lack of Alignment with Definitive Central Lab Methods

Inadequate Adoption of Poc Devices in Professional Settings

Reluctance to Change Existing Diagnostic Practices

Premium Pricing of Novel Platforms

Technology Analysis: Emerging Point-Of-Care Applications

Sepsis Biomarkers

Stroke/Cardiac Markers

Thyroid Testing

Dna Testing

Endocrine Testing

Respiratory Diagnostics

Regulatory Landscape

Industry Trends Related to COVID-19

Value Chain Analysis

Supply Chain Analysis

Prominent Companies

Small & Medium-Sized Enterprises

End-users

Pricing Trend Analysis

Porter's Five Forces

Company Profiles

Key Players

Abbott

Siemens Healthineers Ag

Quidel Corporation

Danaher Corporation

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Biomerieux S.A.

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc.

Ekf Diagnostics

Trinity Biotech plc

Instrumentation Laboratory (A Werfen Company)

Nova Biomedical

Pts Diagnostics

Sekisui Diagnostics

Other Players

Lifescan Ip Holdings, LLC

Ascensia Diabetes Care Holdings Ag

Fluxergy

Prescision Biosensor, Inc.

Acon Laboratories, Inc.

A. Menarini Diagnostics S.R.L

Orasure Technologies, Inc.

Mankind Pharma

Terumo Corporation

Grifols, S.A.

Diasorin S.P.A.

Accubiotech Co., Ltd.

Meridian Bioscience

Biocartis

Genestat Molecular Diagnostics, LLC.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dhsbvb

Attachment