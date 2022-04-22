2022 Insights on the Global Market for Centrifugation in the Life Sciences Industry

Dublin, April 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Market for Centrifugation in Life Sciences Industry" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides a detailed description of centrifugation in life sciences and the latest technologies in the market. The report includes market estimates for different types of centrifugation in life sciences.

The report also includes recent technological developments and assessments of product performance in the market. By product type, the global market for centrifugation in life sciences is segmented into disc stack centrifuges, high-speed centrifuges, high-capacity centrifuges, multipurpose centrifuges, microcentrifuges, blood banking centrifuges and ultracentrifuges.

By model type, the global market for centrifugation in life sciences is segmented into benchtop centrifuges and floor-standing centrifuges. By application, the global market for centrifugation in life sciences is segmented into bio-pharmaceuticals and clinical diagnostics. By end use, the global market for centrifugation in life sciences is segmented into lab scale and production scale. This report discusses the qualitative and quantitative factors influencing market growth. Market drivers, restraints and opportunities are discussed in the report.

This report discusses some of the major drivers and restraints in the global market for centrifugation in life sciences, as well as competition and key player strategies and performance. The discussion is focused on major market players, trends in product launches, collaborations and mergers and acquisitions. The report also emphasizes company profiles for major vendors, including company overview, key product offerings, financial statistics and recent developments. The report provides insights on market share and upcoming regional demand for centrifugation in life sciences.

Some of the major market players discussed in the report are Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Beckman Coulter Inc. (Danaher Corporation) and Eppendorf AG, NuAire, Alfa Laval Corporate AB and GEA Group AG. For market estimates, data has been provided for 2019 as the base year, with forecasts for 2021 through 2026. Estimated values used are based on manufacturer total revenues. Projected and forecasted revenue values are in constant U.S. dollars, unadjusted for inflation.



Report Includes

50 tables

An overview of the global centrifugation market

Estimation of the market size and analyses of global market trends, with data from 2019, 2020, 2021 and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026

Highlights of the market potential for centrifugation market based on product type, model type, application, end use, and region

Detailed overview of centrifugation process, basics, and types of centrifugation separations; and information on centrifuges used in pharmaceutical manufacturing

Discussion on applications of centrifuges in pharmaceutical companies and description of centrifuges used for RTPCR testing of COVID-19

Identification of market drivers, restraints and other forces impacting the global market and evaluation of current market size and forecast, and assessment of new developments in the industry

Market share analysis of the key companies of the industry and coverage of their proprietary technologies, strategic alliances, and other key market strategies

Comprehensive company profiles of the leading players including Alfa Laval AB, Beckman Coulter Inc., Cardinal Health, Eppendorf, GEA Group AG, and Sartorius AG

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights



Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background

Centrifugation Overview

What is Centrifugation?

Basics of Centrifugation

Types of Centrifugation Separation

Centrifuge in Pharmaceutical Manufacturing

Applications of Centrifugation: Pharmaceutical Industries

Laboratory Centrifuges

Centrifuge Categories

Chapter 4 Impact of Covid-19 Pandemic

Overview

Centrifuges for Rtpcr: Covid-19

Covid-19 Impact: Laboratory Centrifuge Sales

Chapter 5 Centrifugation in Life Sciences Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Technological Advancements and Innovative Rotor Design

Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Research

Molecular Diagnostics in Hospitals

Chronic Diseases and Advancements in Biotechnology and Life Sciences

Market Restraints

High Equipment Costs

Market Opportunities

Automation and Innovative Features

Single Use Centrifuge Systems

Competitive Landscape

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Beckman Coulter Inc. (Danaher Corp.)

Eppendorf AG

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Product Type

Global Market for Centrifugation in Life Sciences by Product Type

Disc Stack Centrifuges

Market Size and Forecast

High-Speed Centrifuges

Market Size and Forecast

High-Capacity Centrifuges

Market Size and Forecast

Multipurpose Centrifuges

Market Size and Forecast

Microcentrifuges

Market Size and Forecast

Blood Banking Centrifuges

Market Size and Forecast

Ultracentrifuges

Market Size and Forecast

Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Model Type

Global Market for Centrifugation in Life Sciences by Model Type

Benchtop Centrifuges

Market Size and Forecast

Floor-Standing Centrifuges

Market Size and Forecast

Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by Application

Global Market for Centrifugation in Life Sciences by Application

Bio-Pharmaceutical

Market Size and Forecast

Clinical Diagnostics

Market Size and Forecast

Chapter 9 Market Breakdown by End Use

Global Market for Centrifugation in Life Sciences by End Use

Lab Scale

Market Size and Forecast

Production Scale

Market Size and Forecast

Chapter 10 Market Breakdown by Region

Global Market for Centrifugation in Life Sciences, by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Chapter 11 Company Profiles

Alfa Laval Corporate Ab

Andritz AG

Andreas Hettich GmbH & Co. Kg

Beckman Coulter Inc. (Danaher Corp.)

Cardinal Health

Eppendorf Se

Ferrum Ltd.

Flottweg Se

Gea Group AG

Hermle Labortechnik GmbH

Qiagen N.V.

Sartorius AG

Sigma Laborzentrifugen GmbH

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Chapter 12 Appendix: List of Abbreviations



