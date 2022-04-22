New York, April 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "North America Analytical Instrumentation Market - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2022 - 2027)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06271927/?utm_source=GNW

The rising concerns regarding product quality, increasing investments in R&D, and stringent government regulations are some major factors driving the growth of the North American analytical instrumentation market. The rising customer awareness, especially in emerging regions, and the need for analytical instruments across multiple sectors, are further expected to augment the market’s growth over the forecast period.



Key Highlights

In the past few years, the growth in the market studied was primarily driven by factors such as government initiatives for environmental testing and pollution control and especially in developing countries, increasing investments in North America’s pharmaceutical R&D, stringent regulations on drug safety, expansion of crude and shale gas production, increasing focus on the quality of food products, and technological advancements in mass spectrometers.

Further, companies developing batteries for mobile phones, electric vehicles, energy systems, and other systems/devices depend on analytical instruments to enhance testing, storage potential, and output to create more efficient, cleaner, and safer energy sources. Companies use electron microscopy technologies to understand structures that level down at the atomic scale, along with spectroscopy tools to discover critical changes in materials that cause defects and inefficiency.

However, the high cost of analytical instruments restrains the growth of the studied market. Furthermore, along with the cost of instruments, various other costs are associated, such as staffing, maintenance, and laboratory expenses, thereby restraining the market’s growth. Moreover, the advancement in features and functionalities, technological advancements, and innovative systems are adding to the cost of analytical instruments.

The market vendors are increasingly targeting analytics, mainly to support industries operating in regulated sectors across the world. To target applications in industries, such as pharmaceuticals, collaborative work is increasingly witnessing adoption, which is critical for business growth.

The recent COVID-19 outbreak resulted in significant demand in the market studied. The need for accelerated research has significantly increased during the COVID-19 outbreak, and the public expects unprecedented progress from the scientific community.



Key Market Trends



Life Sciences Segment Expected to Hold Significant Market Share



Life sciences account for the largest share in the analytical instrument industry, representing a quarter of the entire industry. Life sciences comprise more than 13 individual technology segments, encompassing a wide range of applications using analytical tools such as spectrometry, atomic spectroscopy, and molecular spectroscopy. This provides significant opportunities to grow both general instrument applications and niche research systems.

Demand for Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) continues to flourish, impacting the sequencing segment and driving strong demand in the nucleic acid sample preparation segment. This growth was evident in the public and private sectors, as genomics technology went beyond basic research to reach the biomedical domain. Such tremendous growth is expected to create a significant demand for analytical instrumentation solutions, as it helps pharmaceutical companies comply with stringent regulations on drug safety.

Geographically, China has the highest demand for life science instruments, majorly propelled by the country’s precision medicine initiative. It is followed by the United States, which is the largest life science market. Owing to the impact of COVID-19 on the economy, the demand for analytical tools is rapidly shifting to the clinical and pharmaceutical segments.

Also, a significant rise in demand for pharmaceutical biosimilars, phytopharmaceuticals, and regenerative medicine, is expected to aid in the adoption of analytical instrumentation solutions in the industry.

The companies such as Agilent Technologies are just one of the leading manufacturers of analytical instruments for healthcare and research laboratories in the United States that contributes to this market by offering analytical instruments and supplies to conduct research and experiments and make accurate diagnoses.

The market is witnessing several strategic developments such as new product developments, mergers, and collaboration that suggest the increase in the adoption of analytical tools in the segment. For instance, in November 2021, Thermo Fisher Scientific launched its new mass spectrometry (MS) instruments, workflows, and software. The Thermo Scientific Orbitrap Exploris MX mass detector allows biopharmaceutical laboratories to implement the multi-attribute method (MAM), perform intact monoclonal antibody analysis, conduct oligonucleotide mass determination, and carry out peptide mapping.



Development of Precision Medicines to Drive the Market Growth



The emergence of precision medicine to develop personalized medicines and therapies is one of the most important factors driving the laboratory analytical instruments market’s growth.

Increased access to precision medicine requires more widespread participation in clinical trials to accelerate the availability of new targeted therapies. This requires the analytical instrument to perform various functions in clinical trials.

Owing to such needs in the clinical research domain, the FDA approved various drugs, such as Lynparza and Blincyto, that are tailored to specific characteristics of an individual. Such developments are expected to boost the demand for the analytical instruments market.

Vendors in the market are focusing on expanding their offerings in the precision medicine industry, primarily through partnerships and collaborations. For instance, in July 2021, Sciex launched the ZenoTOF 7600 System, a mass liquid chromatography-mass spectrometry/mass spectrometry (LC-MS/MS) instrument that includes both Zeno trap and electron activated dissociation (EAD) fragmentation.



Competitive Landscape



The degree of competition in the market studied is anticipated to be moderately high over the forecast period. The major vendors in the market garner more in-depth product portfolios catering to different customer requirements, whereas smaller vendors operate in niche segments providing customizations and customer-specific orders. Key players include Agilent Technologies Inc., Malvern Panalytical Ltd (Spectris Company), PerkinElmer Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, and Shimadzu Corporation.



November 2021 - Agilent Technologies announced the introduction of the NanoDisSystem for nanoparticle dissolution testing. Combining Agilent instrumentation and software to enable customers to meet 21 CFR Part 11 and other regulations through its application, the new NanoDisSystem delivers a dedicated workflow that is automatable and auditable.

October 2021 - Bruker Corporation announced the launch of its large sample Dimension IconIRnanoscale infrared spectroscopy and chemical imaging systems. The platform combines Dimension Icon AFM and nanoIR photothermal AFM-IR technology to establish new chemical and material property mapping standards with sub-10nm chemical imaging resolution.



