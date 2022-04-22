Taiwan Plastic Waste Management Market Report 2022-2026: Transformational Growth of Waste Recycling to Boost New Era of Circular Economy and Sustainability

Dublin, April 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Taiwan Plastic Waste Management Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This research study identifies the key trends shaping the global waste management market and analyzes their impact on Taiwan's plastic waste management market. It provides market forecasts till 2026, focusing on key waste management methods.

Taiwan is on a mission to change its consumption and production patterns and shift towards a global, green supply chain model. The country has taken concrete steps to promote a circular economy and align its environmental and economic goals.

It aims to achieve resource efficiency by incorporating high levels of recycling into its waste management systems to limit its dependence on imports. This circular industrial model drives the long-term transformation in the economy, re-engineering industries towards innovation and sustainability.



RESEARCH SCOPE

It also offers an overview of the recent legislation driving the transition of the plastic waste management market towards greater sustainability and circularity, along with an overview of the plastic waste treatment facilities in key regions.

The report provides information on the plastic waste value chain and includes a snapshot of key market players. Finally, it identifies the growth opportunities stakeholders can leverage to ensure a competitive market position.



KEY ISSUES ADDRESSED

What are the strategic imperatives of Taiwan's plastic waste management market? What is the impact of these imperatives on the market?

How much plastic waste does Taiwan generate and collect annually? What are the key technologies and solutions used for its collection and treatment?

What is the regulatory framework around plastic waste in Taiwan?

What are the incentives and targets provided by the government for recycling and incinerating plastic waste?

What are the drivers and restraints impacting the development of Taiwan's plastic waste management market?

Who are the key stakeholders in Taiwan's plastic waste value chain?

What are the market's key growth opportunities?

Key Topics Covered:



Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on Taiwan's Plastic Waste Management Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

Growth Opportunity Analysis - Plastic Packaging Recycling in China

Key Growth Metrics

Country Overview and Key Metrics - Taiwan

Taiwan Plastic Waste Volume - Generated vs. Collected

Taiwan Plastic Waste Management

Overview of Installed Capacity of Waste-related Services

Regional Trends in Plastic Waste Management

Regional Hot-spots for the Development of Plastic Waste Management Infrastructure - Northern Region

Regional Hot-spots for the Development of Plastic Waste Management Infrastructure - Central Region

Regional Hot-spots for the Development of Plastic Waste Management Infrastructure - Southern and Eastern Regions

Existing and New Waste Regulations in Taiwan

PET Recycling Value Chain of Plastic Waste

Current EPR Schemes and Other Market Mechanisms to Expand in the Coming Years

Taiwanese Plastic Waste Management Market: 4-in-1 Recycling Program

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Regulatory Framework Around Plastic Waste and Expected Development

Level of Public Awareness

Key Stakeholders in the Plastic Waste Recycling Value Chain

Key Market Participants and Market Structure

Growth Opportunity Universe - Plastic Waste Management in Taiwan

Growth Opportunity 1: Creating Value for Hard-to-recycle Plastic Waste with Chemical Recycling

Growth Opportunity 2: Cloud-based Enterprise Solutions for Waste Management Service Providers

Growth Opportunity 3: Smart Sorting to Increase Plastic Recycling Efficiency

