Global Nanotechnology Clothing Market (2022 to 2031) - Featuring Nano Textile, Colmar and Shanghai Huzheng Nano Technology Among Others

Major players in the nanotechnology clothing market are Nano Textile, Colmar, Shanghai Huzheng Nano Technology, eSpin Technologies, FTEnE, Parker Hannifin, Schoeller Technologies, Odegon Technologies, Aspen Aerogel, and BASF.



The global nanotechnology clothing market is expected to grow from $4.61 billion in 2021 to $5.75 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 24.6%. The market is expected to grow to $13.83 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 24.6%.



The nanotechnology clothing market consists of sales of clothes that use nanotechnology or nano fabrics. Nanoparticles are increasingly used along with fibers or as a coating on clothing to enhance the surface characteristics of clothes such as microbicidal, waterproof, antistatic or UV-protection, color durable, dirt-resistant, odor-resistant, stain-resistant, wrinkle-resistant, and better thermal performance. The nanotechnology applications include nanowhiskers, silver nanoparticles, nanopores, and nanoparticles.



The main types of nanotechnology clothing are nanocoated textiles, nanoporous textiles, fabrics consisting of nanofiber webs, composite fibers based on nanostructures. Nanocoatings are thin films in the nanoscale (about 1-100 nm) that are used to coat surfaces to improve a variety of features, such as antibacterial and anti-fouling capabilities, corrosion resistance, and water/ice protection. Its various application includes healthcare, packaging, sports and leisure, defense, home and household, environmental protection, geotextiles, others and are used by men, women and kids.



Western Europe was the largest region in the nanotechnology clothing market in 2021. Asia Pacific was the second largest region in the nanotechnology clothing market. The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The rising use of nanotechnology clothing in the medical industry, owing to its anti-microbial properties, is expected to drive the nanotechnology clothing market. Nanotechnology clothing offers the anti-microbial property to fight against microorganisms such as viruses, fungi, and bacteria. The companies functioning in the nanotechnology clothing market are introducing medical products to deal with microorganisms.

For instance, in March 2021, Anxin, a Zhuhai-based mask manufacturer came up with bacteria-killing reusable nano-silver masks to meet the increasing demand for face masks post-COVID-19 outbreak. The nano-silver particles continuously release irons that are capable of killing bacteria and viruses. Therefore, the growing usage of nanotechnology fibers or clothing in the healthcare industry is projected to boost the revenues for the nanotechnology clothing market over the forthcoming years.



The toxicity of nanomaterials is expected to hinder the nanotechnology clothing market's growth during the forecast period. According to the Indonesian Journal of Electrical Engineering and Computer Science, nanomaterials or nanoparticles are toxic to the human body and can easily enter the circulatory system through skin, lungs, and intestinal organs. The inhalation of nanomaterials leads to the entry of these materials into the human body and then reaches the brain causing damage or death. Thus, the toxicity of nanomaterials is anticipated to hamper the growth of the nanotechnology clothing market during the forecast period.



The launch of new products incorporating wearable technology is a key trend shaping the growth of the market. Major players operating in the nanotechnology clothing market are launching a new line of clothing with wearable technology in order to maintain their competitive position in the global market.



The countries covered in the nanotechnology clothing market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK and USA.



