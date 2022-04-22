AS Tallinna Vesi will hold an Investor Conference Webinar to introduce the results for the 1st quarter of 2022

English Estonian

AS Tallinna Vesi invites its shareholders, investors, analysts and other stakeholders to join its investor conference webinar, introducing the results for the first quarter of 2022. The webinar is scheduled for 29 April 2021 at 11:00 am (EET) and will be held in English. The webinar will be hosted by Aleksandr Timofejev, Chief Executive Officer.



It is possible to ask questions both during the webinar and by sending them before the webinar takes place, by 9:00 am (EET) on April 29 at the latest to laura.korjus@tvesi.ee . Questions will be answered by Aleksandr Timofejev after the presentation.



To join the webinar, please register via following link: https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_SVdY6f6RRna4I3SD6gFvRg The registration will be open until 29 April at 9:00 am (EET).

Registered participants will receive a reminder e-mail one hour prior to the webinar. The webinar will be recorded and made available online for everyone on the company’s website at www.tallinnavesi.ee and on AS Tallinna Vesi’s YouTube account.



Laura Korjus

Head of Communications

AS Tallinna Vesi

(+372) 626 2271

laura.korjus@tvesi.ee



