Octopus AIM VCT plc (“the Company”)

22 April 2022

Purchase of own securities and total voting rights

Octopus AIM VCT plc announces that on 21 April the Company purchased for cancellation 220,376 Ordinary shares at a price of 99.7p per share.

Following this transaction, the issued share capital of the Company will consist of 159,891,278 Ordinary shares with a nominal value of £0.01 each, with voting rights.

LEI: 213800C5JHJUQLAFP619



